Eric Phan is a Canadian grappler of Vietnamese descent, who is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) under Jorge Britto. Widely regarded as one of Canada’s most proficient black belts and a representative of the Jiu-Jitsu For Life – Toronto Academy in BJJ’s global circuit, Eric Phan made a name for himself while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), where he conquered 2 European titles and multiple World Championship medals in the colored belt divisions.

Eric Phan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eric Cong Phan

Nickname: Phan is often called “Meleca”, which is the Portuguese slang word for “boogers”. The nickname started when he first started training BJJ during his early teens, after Eric’s coach saw one running down his nose during a warm-up

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo Ribeiro / Vini Aieta > Jorge Britto > Eric Phan

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Toronto Open (2019)

2nd Place JJIF World Cup (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2014 / 2015 purple belt)

1st Place IBJJF Chicago Spring Open (2017 brown belt)

1st Place IBJJF Toronto Open (2013 blue belt, 2014 / 2015 purple belt, 2016 brown belt)

1st Place IBJJF Toronto Open Juvenile (2012)

2nd Place IBJJF Toronto Open (2013* blue belt)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 brown belt)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile NoGi (2011)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2012)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2011)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Choke from back

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg/141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Jiu-Jitsu For Life

Eric Phan Biography

Eric Cong Phan was born on August 14, 1995, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the son of Vietnamese immigrants.

Phan’s childhood was spent on the west end of Toronto, where he first discovered martial arts, first through taekwondo, as a 10-year-old, and later also adding muay Thai, karate and boxing prior to finding jiu-jitsu.

At the age of 14, Eric moved to the east side of Toronto – Scarborough and it was there, in July 2010, that Phan first tried jiu-jitsu, after a few local friends told him about the benefits of Brazil’s grappling style. Toronto BJJ was Eric Phan’s first BJJ home, one that immediately embedded in Eric the desire to compete – his first tournament taking place 3 weeks into his tuition, Phan’s first gold medal.

At Toronto BJJ Eric’s first instructors were Eduardo Dib and Oscar Dewindt, who ran the teens program at Toronto BJJ, later adult team coach Jorge Britto took over Phan’s development.

During his purple belt days, Eric spent time also training with Elliot Bayev of Open Mat MMA, for whom Phan conquered the IBJJF European Open back in 2014. He returned to Toronto BJJ later that year, earning both his brown and black belts from Jorge Britto, the latter in July 2017.

Eric Phan Grappling Record 7 WINS BY POINTS

4 ( 57 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 29 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

1 ( 14 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 50 1 #86e620 Arm in ezekiel 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 6 LOSSES BY POINTS

2 ( 33 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

2 ( 33 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 33 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Eric Phan Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 14646 Loska Jedrzej L Referee Decision SJJIF Worlds 76KG F 2017 18797 Suraj Budhram L Adv Atlanta W. Open 64KG F 2019 20781 Deandre Corbe Deandre Corbe L Referee Decision Orlando SMO 70KG SF 2019 20909 Joao Mendes Joao Mendes L Pts: 4x2 Las Vegas Open 70KG 4F 2019 21129 Thiago Macedo Thiago Macedo L Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam LA 69KG 4F 2019 21136 Lee Ting L Pts: 2x0 Grand Slam LA 69KG RPC 2019 14643 Abdikabyl Kaldar W DQ SJJIF Worlds 76KG R1 2017 14644 Omid AlBazy W Pts: 2x0 SJJIF Worlds 76KG 4F 2017 14645 Carlos Milord W Pts: 4x2 SJJIF Worlds 76KG SF 2017 18796 Martin Davila W Pts: 2x0 Atlanta W. Open 64KG SF 2019 20904 Raphael Cadena W Pts: 2x0 Las Vegas Open 70KG R1 2019 21127 Joao Mendes Joao Mendes W Armbar Grand Slam LA 69KG R1 2019 21436 Ermilio Lima W Arm in ezekiel Toronto Open 70KG F 2019

Eric Phan Highlight