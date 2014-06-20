Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Abdurakhman Bilarov
Abdurakhman Bilarov

Abdurakhman Bilarov (Абдурахман Биларов) is a Dagestan born, Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rafael Haubert and a former wrestling standout of Ali Alyev. Regarded as one of the hottest European prospects in BJJ since his brown belt days, a time when Bilarov beat two of the world’s best black belts (Jackson Sousa and Claudio Calasans) at the Berkut Challenge and won his 3rd consecutive UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro, Abdurakhman is also referenced as the first high level competitors produced by Russia in this sport.

Abdurakhman Bilarov Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Abdurakhman Bilarov

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Zé Mario Sperry > Rafael Haubert > Abdurakhman Bilarov

Main Achievements:

  • ADCC EU Trials Champion (2017)
  • ACB 9 Grand Prix 2nd Place (2017)
  • ACB World Championship 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Coloured Belts):

  • Berkut Challenge Champion (2015)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Champion (2015 brown, 2014 purple, 2013 blue)

Favorite Position: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Pesado

Team/Association: Team Nogueira

Abdurakhman Bilarov Biography

Abdurakhman Bilarov was born on May 25, 1990 in Makhachkala – the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

One of Dagestan’s most popular sports is freestyle wrestling, a sport Abdurakhman practiced and competed in throughout his childhood, teenage and adulthood years. While doing so, Bilarov defended the colors of Ali Alyev’s team, a well respected squad in the region.

At the age of 19 (2009) Abdurakhman was introduced to jiu jitsu by a few friends who had started its practice. Bilarov became increasingly interested in BJJ as his training progressed, and gradually shifted his focus from wrestling to submission grappling.

His training took a more definitive shift towards jiu jitsu once Bilarov started training with Team Nogueira affiliate Rafael Haubert, who – after three consecutive gold medals at the Abu Dhabi World Pro promoted Abdurakhman Bilarov to black belt (2015).

Cover photo by ACB JJ.

Abdurakhman Bilarov Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (27%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (53%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Abdurakhman Bilarov Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
10095Erberth SantosErberth SantosLReferee DecisionBerkut 3ABSSPF2016
12226Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLPts: 8x2World Pro94KG4F2017
12441Erberth SantosErberth SantosLReferee DecisionACBJJ 595KGSF2017
12977Helton JoseHelton JoseLDQACBJJ World94KGSF2017
13311Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLPts: 5x0ADCC99KG4F2017
13943Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLArm in guillotineACB JJ 995KGF2017
6511Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWPts: 4x2Berkut OpenABSF2015
8343Jackson SousaJackson SousaWHeel hookBerkut 2ABSSPF2015
8685Ilya BogoslovskyWKimuraRussia Nat. Pro94KGSF2016
8686Abdulbary GuseinovWPointsRussia Nat. Pro94KGSF2016
11045Jackson JacintoWArmbarVIC Fight92KGF2017
12229Jongmok KimWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro94KGRPC2017
12230Basel FanousWPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Pro94KGRPC2017
12437Rodrigo CavacaRodrigo CavacaWReferee DecisionACBJJ 595KG4F2017
12505Luc RousseauWHeel hookADCC EU Trials95KG4F2017
12506Otto KuikkaWHeel hookADCC EU Trials95KGSF2017
12507Mraz AvdoyanWRNCADCC EU Trials95KGF2017
12978Vitor ToledoVitor ToledoWPointsACBJJ World94KG3RD2017
13304Jake ShieldsJake ShieldsWPts: 5x0ADCC99KGE12017
13937Jackson SousaJackson SousaWHeel hookACB JJ 995KG4F2017
13941Erberth SantosErberth SantosWHeel hookACB JJ 995KGSF2017

Abdurakhman Bilarov Brown Belt Highlight

Abdurakhman Bilarov vs Jackson Sousa (2017)

