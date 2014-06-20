Abdurakhman Bilarov (Абдурахман Биларов) is a Dagestan born, Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rafael Haubert and a former wrestling standout of Ali Alyev. Regarded as one of the hottest European prospects in BJJ since his brown belt days, a time when Bilarov beat two of the world’s best black belts (Jackson Sousa and Claudio Calasans) at the Berkut Challenge and won his 3rd consecutive UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro, Abdurakhman is also referenced as the first high level competitors produced by Russia in this sport.

Full Name: Abdurakhman Bilarov

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Zé Mario Sperry > Rafael Haubert > Abdurakhman Bilarov

Main Achievements:

ADCC EU Trials Champion (2017)

ACB 9 Grand Prix 2nd Place (2017)

ACB World Championship 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Coloured Belts):

Berkut Challenge Champion (2015)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Champion (2015 brown, 2014 purple, 2013 blue)

Favorite Position: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Pesado

Team/Association: Team Nogueira

Abdurakhman Bilarov Biography

Abdurakhman Bilarov was born on May 25, 1990 in Makhachkala – the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

One of Dagestan’s most popular sports is freestyle wrestling, a sport Abdurakhman practiced and competed in throughout his childhood, teenage and adulthood years. While doing so, Bilarov defended the colors of Ali Alyev’s team, a well respected squad in the region.

At the age of 19 (2009) Abdurakhman was introduced to jiu jitsu by a few friends who had started its practice. Bilarov became increasingly interested in BJJ as his training progressed, and gradually shifted his focus from wrestling to submission grappling.

His training took a more definitive shift towards jiu jitsu once Bilarov started training with Team Nogueira affiliate Rafael Haubert, who – after three consecutive gold medals at the Abu Dhabi World Pro promoted Abdurakhman Bilarov to black belt (2015).

