Abdurakhman Bilarov (Абдурахман Биларов) is a Dagestan born, Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rafael Haubert and a former wrestling standout of Ali Alyev. Regarded as one of the hottest European prospects in BJJ since his brown belt days, a time when Bilarov beat two of the world’s best black belts (Jackson Sousa and Claudio Calasans) at the Berkut Challenge and won his 3rd consecutive UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro, Abdurakhman is also referenced as the first high level competitors produced by Russia in this sport. Abdurakhman Bilarov Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Abdurakhman Bilarov Nickname: N/A Lineage: M. Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Zé Mario Sperry > Rafael Haubert > Abdurakhman Bilarov Main Achievements: ADCC EU Trials Champion (2017) ACB 9 Grand Prix 2nd Place (2017) ACB World Championship 3rd Place (2017) Main Achievements (Coloured Belts): Berkut Challenge Champion (2015) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Champion (2015 brown, 2014 purple, 2013 blue) Favorite Position: Footlocks Weight Division: Peso Pesado Team/Association: Team Nogueira Abdurakhman Bilarov Biography Abdurakhman Bilarov was born on May 25, 1990 in Makhachkala – the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia. One of Dagestan’s most popular sports is freestyle wrestling, a sport Abdurakhman practiced and competed in throughout his childhood, teenage and adulthood years. While doing so, Bilarov defended the colors of Ali Alyev’s team, a well respected squad in the region. At the age of 19 (2009) Abdurakhman was introduced to jiu jitsu by a few friends who had started its practice. Bilarov became increasingly interested in BJJ as his training progressed, and gradually shifted his focus from wrestling to submission grappling. His training took a more definitive shift towards jiu jitsu once Bilarov started training with Team Nogueira affiliate Rafael Haubert, who – after three consecutive gold medals at the Abu Dhabi World Pro promoted Abdurakhman Bilarov to black belt (2015). Cover photo by ACB JJ. Abdurakhman Bilarov Grappling Record 15 WINS BY POINTS 4 (27%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (13%) BY SUBMISSION 8 (53%) BY DECISION 1 (7%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 8 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Heel hook 63 5 #86e620 Armbar 13 1 #5AD3D1 RNC 13 1 #d1212a Kimura 13 1 8 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 6 LOSSES BY POINTS 2 (33%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 1 (17%) BY DECISION 2 (33%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 1 (17%) 1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Arm in guillotine 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION Abdurakhman Bilarov Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 10095Erberth SantosErberth SantosLReferee DecisionBerkut 3ABSSPF201612226Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLPts: 8x2World Pro94KG4F201712441Erberth SantosErberth SantosLReferee DecisionACBJJ 595KGSF201712977Helton JoseHelton JoseLDQACBJJ World94KGSF201713311Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLPts: 5x0ADCC99KG4F201713943Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLArm in guillotineACB JJ 995KGF20176511Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWPts: 4x2Berkut OpenABSF20158343Jackson SousaJackson SousaWHeel hookBerkut 2ABSSPF20158685Ilya BogoslovskyWKimuraRussia Nat. Pro94KGSF20168686Abdulbary GuseinovWPointsRussia Nat. Pro94KGSF201611045Jackson JacintoWArmbarVIC Fight92KGF201712229Jongmok KimWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro94KGRPC201712230Basel FanousWPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Pro94KGRPC201712437Rodrigo CavacaRodrigo CavacaWReferee DecisionACBJJ 595KG4F201712505Luc RousseauWHeel hookADCC EU Trials95KG4F201712506Otto KuikkaWHeel hookADCC EU Trials95KGSF201712507Mraz AvdoyanWRNCADCC EU Trials95KGF201712978Vitor ToledoVitor ToledoWPointsACBJJ World94KG3RD201713304Jake ShieldsJake ShieldsWPts: 5x0ADCC99KGE1201713937Jackson SousaJackson SousaWHeel hookACB JJ 995KG4F201713941Erberth SantosErberth SantosWHeel hookACB JJ 995KGSF2017 Abdurakhman Bilarov Brown Belt Highlight Abdurakhman Bilarov vs Jackson Sousa (2017)