Amanda Magda de Oliveira is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Luis Marques and a representative of Team Fratres in the sport’s international circuit. Amanda first made waves at the professional level of grappling in the 2022 South American Championships of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) with a gold medal in the adult division, despite being a rookie black belt and eligible to compete in Masters 3 at 44 years of age, then earning her way into the world rankings, a placement Magda solidified that year with several more wins in other events on the IBJJF calendar.

Amanda Magda Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Amanda Magda de Oliveira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > André Pinheiro > Luis Marques > Amanda Magda

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2022)

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2022 M2)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 M1)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022* M1)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021* brown)

Main Achievements (Masters Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2018 blue, 2019** purple, 2021** brown)

1st Place IBJJF Masters South American Championship (2021 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 / 2018** blue, 2018 purple, 2019** / 2021** brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Armlock

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (79.3 kg / 174.8 lb)

Team/Association: Frates JJ

Amanda Magda Biography

Amanda Magda was born on January 17, 1978, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Growing up Magda played volleyball and handball for her school while also practicing swimming. Later, after her scholastic sporting life, Amanda joined a Muay Thai club and in 2014, a jiu-jitsu academy, though that first grappling experience ended up short-lived as Amanda was forced to pause her training schedule to give birth to her second child.

A few months after becoming a mother for the second time, Amanda started experiencing high levels of anxiety in mundane circumstances. This affliction led her to see a psychiatrist who medicated her and led her down a path of apathy for daily activities and life in general. The medication also affected her weight as she grew into a physical shape she no longer felt comfortable with.

The weight gain drove Amanda Magda to a combat sports club (MAVORS in Perdizes, SP) where he re-started kickboxing and Muay Thai training. Being active vastly improved her quality of life and as that improved, her dependence on the medication dwelled off.

In 2016, Amanda’s kickboxing coach offered her a jiu-jitsu kimono and told her to try grappling as he believed she would enjoy it just as much as striking. Magda tried a jiu-jitsu class that day and immediately fell in love with the sport, becoming an avid student while taking 2 classes per day, often taking private classes as well.

Amanda’s growth in jiu-jitsu was exponential, first with coach Rodrigo Pacheco (Tartaruga) of team Demian Maia, who promoted Magda to blue belt, and later with Talita Nogueira and Robson Rezende who promoted her to purple belt in August 2018 after the São Paulo native won the IBJJF World Masters tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

In February 2019 Amanda Magda was introduced to Luis Marques, one of the region’s top black belts who took over much of Magda’s development from then on, promoting her to the brown and black belt ranks, the latter in a ceremony that took place on December 11, 2021.