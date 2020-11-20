Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

William Tackett

BJJ Heroes,
195 0
5050 Guard Instructional by Lachlan Giles

William Tackett is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete who specializes in the no-gi style of grappling. A brown belt under Rodrigo Cabral (Brucutu) and a representative of the Brazilian Fight Factory in Austin, TX, Tackett first made waves in the sport while competing in the adult division as a minor, a time when he shocked many in this sport by beating and submitting several top tier black belts. William would continue to prove his worth and his reputation as one of America’s most talented athletes with outstanding performances on the professional circuit, while still holding colored belt status. These performances led BJJ Heroes to acknowledge and highlight the talented (adopted) Texan in our profiles listins, Tackett being only the 3rd brown belt feature on our site in over a decade.

William Tackett Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: William Tackett

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place Jitz King Grand Prix 165 lbs (2019)
  • 1st Place Grappling Idiots Invitational (2019)
  • 1st Place Midwest Finishers Only (2019)
  • 2nd Place SUBVERSIV Tournament (2020)
  • 2nd Place Jitz King Grand Prix 185 lbs (2020)

Main Achievements (Amateur):

  • F2W 185 lbs Brown Belt Champion (2020)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI Juvenile (2017** / 2018)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI Juvenile (2018*)
  • 2nd Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 / 2018 blue)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Scramble-jitsu

Weight Division: 84,00 kg / 185.00 lbs

Team/Association: Brazilian Fight Factory

William Tackett Biography

William Tackett was born on May 14, 2001, in Orange County – California, United States of America, moving to Austin, Texas, with his family when he was 4-years-old.

The first sport Tackett played competitively was football (soccer), which he played for one year, prior to finding BJJ. When William was 8 years old, a jiu-jitsu club opened near the Tackett family residence. William’s father, a big fan of martial arts movies, had developed into an interest in combat sports, a curiosity that propelled him to sign himself up for classes at this new academy – Team Rabadi – an affiliate of the Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu Association, adding his sons, William and Andrew Tackett to the club as well.

In 2017, seeking a more competition-driven environment, William discovered Rodrigo Cabral‘s Brazilian Fight Factory. Cabral was a very experienced athlete himself, who was building a solid team in Austin. Tackett joined the team together with his two brothers, all of whom fit right in, producing immediate results on the mats.

Arriving as a blue belt, William blossomed as a competitor, earning his purple and brown belts from Mr. Cabral, while beating some of the sport’s top adult athletes while grappling as a minor – a habit Tackett maintained once he hit adulthood in 2019.

NOTE REGARDING WILLIAM TACKETT’S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Tackett, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his teenage years, beating some of the sport’s most significant athletes. This left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records, as these wins should be noted for the importance they had on Tackett’s career.

To capture William’s full progress in our sport, we have decided to include his matches in the pro circuit, after his 18th birthday. Readers should keep in mind he was still a brown and purple belt throughout his 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

William Tackett Instructional

William Tackett Grappling Record

27 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (11%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    22 (81%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    2 (7%)

22 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
32
7
#86e620
Outside heel hook
14
3
#5AD3D1
Calf slicer
14
3
#d1212a
Kneebar
9
2
#fad11b
Toe hold
9
2
#f58822
Katagatame
9
2
#224aba
Armbar
5
1
#ff9124
Inside heel hook
5
1
#bf1f6c
Triangle armlock
5
1
22
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    1 (25%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

William Tackett Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
22351Tex JohnsonTex JohnsonLEBI/OTBJJ FanaticsABS4F2019
23508P. MarinhoLPoints3CG Kumite88KG4F2020
23529Roberto JimenezRoberto JimenezLPts: 3x0Jitz King84KG4F2020
24059Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLReferee DecisionSubversiv 4ABSF2020
20840E. HernandezWArmbarJitz King75KGR12019
20845Enrico CoccoEnrico CoccoWOutside heel hookJitz King75KG4F2019
20846Werther MarcialesWRNCJitz King75KGSF2019
20847Mauricio GomezWPts: 12x0Jitz King75KGF2019
21165Mike DewittWOutside heel hookMDW Finishers77KGR12019
21167Michael CarpenterWCalf slicerMDW Finishers77KG4F2019
21168P.O. LeclarcWEBI/OTMDW Finishers77KGSF2019
21169A. SanchezWKneebarMDW Finishers77KGF2019
21242Nick RonanWPts: 9x0Kasai Pro 6N/ASPF2019
22337Harry GretchWCalf slicerBJJ FanaticsABSR12019
22345Nick FioreWEBI/OTBJJ FanaticsABSR22019
22356Tom CellamareWRNCBJJ FanaticsABS4F2019
22357Felipe CesarFelipe CesarWRNCBJJ FanaticsABSSF2019
22358Athos MirandaWRNCBJJ FanaticsABSF2019
22742Piter TaubeWToe holdTMS ProABSRR2019
22743Saar ShemeshWCalf SlicerTMS ProABSRR2019
22744Nimrod RyderWRNCTMS ProABSRR2019
22745Alan SurmuntWToe holdTMS ProABSRR2019
22746Omer EmanoelyWKneebarTMS ProABSRR2019
23521Jay Jay WilsonWPointsJitz King84KGR12020
23598Aaron HarrisWKatagatameSub Spectrum84KGSF2020
23599Andrew WiltseWInside heel hookSub Spectrum84KGF2020
23822Jason RauJason RauWTriangle armlockWNO 485KGSPF2020
23827Gabriel CheccoWRNCSUG 18N/ASPF2020
24030N/AWOutside heel hookSubversiv 4ABSR12020
24043Tex JohnsonTex JohnsonWKatagatameSubversiv 4ABS4F2020
24052G. MioneWRNCSubversiv 4ABSSF2020
Garry Tonon Grappling Escapes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....