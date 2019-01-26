BJJ Summer Camp in Spanish Paradise

An event that has grown in popularity over the past 4 years is that of the BJJ Spain Summer Camp, and endeavor put together by the FightZone London crew, that is open to all jiu-jitsu fans from around the globe.

Having learned with each year on how to improve their product, the camp will continue to feature the highest level of tuition from two of our sport’s masterminds, namely Leonardo and Ricardo Vieira, who, together, have created more world champions than we have fingers to count.

What started out as an in-house venture has long surpassed that premise, having featured in recent years practitioners from all corners of the world, from Alaska-US to Australia, passing through citizens from every major European country.

Added to the high-level tuition taken by the Vieira brothers, the Spain Summer Camp now features yoga sessions, joint morning runs, and hikes in the local nature reserves, pool-side BBQ, trips to local amusement parks and more.

All in all the 2019 BJJ Summer Camp has all the ingredients to be once again an all-around success, and a fantastic way to improve your grappling skill, meet new friends, get a tan and release the necessary endorphins to face the year ahead.

More Details

Date: 12-16 June 2019

Contact: [email protected]

Location: L’Albir, Spain

Instagram: @spainbjjsummercamp