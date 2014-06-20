Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Alexandre Molinaro
, / 185 0

Alexandre Molinaro

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Alexandre Molinaro is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under André Vasconcelos (Alemão), who worked extensively with coaches Vini Aieta and Carlson Gracie Junior, being also one of the main representatives of the Carlson Gracie Academy in the 2010’s decade. Molinaro gained notoriety in the sporting facet of BJJ while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he conquered numerous tournaments.

Alexandre Molinaro Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Alexandre Faria Molinaro

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Carlson Gracie Jr > André Vasconcelos > Alexandre Molinaro

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF South American Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF New York Spring Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Washington DC Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Chicago Summer Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF London Fall No-Gi Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Houston Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Seatle Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Orlando Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Amsterdam Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Florence Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF San Antonio Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Toronto Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Miami Fall Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Chicago Spring Open 2nd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF San Francisco Open 2nd Place (2018)
  • UAEJJF Continental Pro 2nd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2018*)
  • IBJJF Pan American No-Gi 3rd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Los Angeles Open 3rd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF Long Beach Open 3rd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Seatle Open 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World Champion (2013 blue)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2013 blue)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam LA Champion (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2013* blue)
  • IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2013** blue)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Carlson Gracie Association

Alexandre Molinaro Jiu Jitsu

Alexandre Molinaro was born on June 3, 1996, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being raised in the Rio Comprido neighborhood, located in the center (Centro) of Rio.

From a very young age, Alexandre’s parents tried to have him practicing sports. First through swimming, and later through judo, though neither captivated Molinaro’s interest. On October 2009, at the age of 13, Alexandre finally found something he enjoyed – jiu-jitsu. The main reason for this enthusiasm was that BJJ was similar to judo (which he had practiced) but lacked the physicality of the Japanese art of throwing. Instead of having to be athletic to play the game, Molinaro believed he could just as easily sit back and play guard, something that appealed a great deal to the young Rio de Janeiro native, who struggled with excess weight at the time.

The famous Vinicius Aieta (Vini) of Gracie Tijuca Academy, was Molinaro’s first instructor and the man who conducted Alexandre from white to purple belt, quickly becoming one of Brazil’s rising stars under the prestigious coach’s leadership.

By the end of 2015, Molinaro traveled to the United States together with his good friend Kauan Barboza to compete at the IBJJF No-Gi Pan. The idea was to stay for a whole month in the US, to compete on both the aforementioned Pan and the No-Gi World Championship, taking the chance to also visit close relatives who lived in New Jersey. While traveling through the Northern Emysphere, Alexandre met Carlson Gracie South Bay coach, André Vasconcelos – also known as Alemão. Vasconcelos was most impressed by Molinaro, inviting him to be part of a professional team he was building, a perfect opportunity for Alexandre to live from competing, which he took wholeheartedly.

Under Alemão’s guidance, Alexandre earned his brown and black belts, the latter on June 5, 2017, just a few days after his 21st birthday.

Alexandre Molinaro Shooting

On the same week of Molinaro’s promotion to black belt, Alexandre decided to make his black belt debut. The idea was to compete at the BJJ Tour promotion, in Connecticut, and take the opportunity to visit his relatives in neighboring NJ.

Once in NJ, after the tournament, Alexandre was invited by his cousin to a street party nearby. At this festivity, a fight broke out (unrelated to Molinaro), in which someone drew a gun and fired a few rounds. Unfortunately for Alexandre, he was caught by a stray bullet, being rushed into the hospital.

According to Molinaro, in an interview given to BJJ Heroes in November 2018, the incident had a dramatic effect on his views on life, and on how to lead it. His desire to make an impact and leave a legacy grew stronger, and so did his training intensity from that point onwards.

Alexandre Molinaro Grappling Record

56 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    49 (88%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (2%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (7%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (2%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (2%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
75
3
#86e620
Botinha
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
23 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (43%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (43%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
60
6
#86e620
RNC
10
1
#5AD3D1
Kneebar
10
1
#d1212a
Triangle
10
1
#fad11b
Submission
10
1
10
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Alexandre Molinaro Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
13281Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaLPointsBJJ Tour76KGN/A2017
13291Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLN/ABoston SM. Open76KGF2017
13337Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLRNCSeattle Open76KGSF2017
13523Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLChoke from backSan Diego Pro82KG4F2017
13756Frederico AugustoLReferee DecisionNo Gi Pan Am.73KG4F2017
13925Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLN/AMiami Fall Open76KGF2017
14004Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLKneebarLong Beach Open76KGSF2017
14640Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLAdvLos Angeles Open76KGSF2018
14675Frederico AugustoLN/AAtlanta W. Open76KG4F2018
14830Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLChoke from backContinental Pro77KGRR2018
14899Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLN/ASan Francisco Open76KGF2018
15006JT TorresJT TorresLChoke from backPan American76KG8F2018
15176Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPointsChicago Sp. Open76KGF2018
15345Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyLChoke from backWashington SPOABSSF2018
15505Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLChoke from backNY Spring Open76KGRR2018
15898Piter FrankLReferee DecisionACB North AmericaABS8F2018
15981Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backWorld Champ.70KGR12018
16235Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLTriangleAmerican Nat.ABSSF2018
16340Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLSubmissionNY BJJ Pro70KGSF2018
16701Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 10x0Las Vegas Open76KGSF2018
16726Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPointsLV NG Open73KGF2018
17296Italo LinsItalo LinsLN/ALondon Fall Open76KGSF2018
17330Ilke BulutIlke BulutLPts: 10x0Geneva Open82KGF2018
13288Juan GalarzaWPts: 4x0Boston SM. Open76KG4F2017
13289Renan BorgesWPts: 2x0Boston SM. Open76KGSF2017
13336Robert WolfeWPts: 2x0Seattle Open76KGSF2017
13374Bricklin WelshWPts: 4x2Chicago SMO76KGSF2017
13375Jeffrey CummingsWPts: 2x0Chicago SMO76KGF2017
13462Louis ArmezzaniWPts: 4x0Washington Open94KGSF2017
13516Piter FrankWPointsSan Diego Pro82KGR12017
13714Issa AbleWPts: 2x0Atlanta SM Open76KGSF2017
13715Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoWPts: 2x0Atlanta SM Open76KGF2017
13755Bricklin WelchWPts: 11x0No Gi Pan Am.73KG4F2017
13922Michael PepioWN/AMiami Fall Open76KG4F2017
13924Breno BittencourtBreno BittencourtWPointsMiami Fall Open76KGSF2017
14003Scott ThomasWAdvLong Beach Open76KG4F2017
14244James GuytonWPts: 4x0San Antonio Open76KGRR2017
14245Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPts: 2x0San Antonio Open76KGF2017
14637Gustavo EpeeWPts: 2x0Los Angeles Open76KG4F2018
14769Servando AlmarazWN/AHouston Open76KGSF2018
14829Athos MirandaWPts: 2x0Continental Pro77KGRR2018
14898Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWN/ASan Francisco Open76KGSF2018
15173Danilo SilvaWN/AChicago Sp. Open76KG4F2018
15175Khristofer SantosWN/AChicago Sp. Open76KGSF2018
15341Kristopher SantosWPts: 4x0Washington SPOABS4F2018
15451Cesar CasamajoWN/ABoston Sp. Open76KG4F2018
15454Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPointsBoston Sp. Open76KGSF2018
15455Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWN/ABoston Sp. Open76KGF2018
15521Nicolas RenierWPts: 9x0NY Spring Open73KGSF2018
15522Daniel DavisWPts: 2x0NY Spring Open73KGF2018
15876Kim TerraKim TerraWDQACB North America75KGR12018
15879James NivalWPts: 5x0ACB North America75KG4F2018
16232Tanner NicholasWReferee DecisionAmerican Nat.ABS4F2018
16339Felipe DesouzaWN/ANY BJJ Pro70KG4F2018
16506Michael PepioWN/AOrlando Open76KGSF2018
16508Jeffrey CummingsWN/AOrlando Open76KGF2018
16645Danilo LopesWN/AChicago SM Open76KGSF2018
16695Bryan ChristopherWPointsLas Vegas Open76KGR12018
16698Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPointsLas Vegas Open76KG4F2018
16722Joshua BacallaoWPts: 2x0LV NG Open73KG4F2018
16725Marcus WilsonWPointsLV NG Open73KGSF2018
16748Murat BesnetWBotinhaAsian Open76KGR12018
16749Kazuke WatanabeWPts: 8x6Asian Open76KG4F2018
16750Moribe ShinsukeWPointsAsian Open76KGSF2018
16751Shinji MoritoWPointsAsian Open76KGF2018
16762Gabe SagmanWChoke from backToronto Open76KGF2018
16765Juliano RochaWChoke from backFlorence Open76KGSF2018
16766Rodrigo ReisWPts: 4x2Florence OpenABSSF2018
16767John LennonWPts: 9x0Florence OpenABSF2018
16768Juliano RochaWPts: 5x0Florence NGOABSF2018
16769Ayub MugamedovWChoke from backAmsterdam Open76KGSF2018
16770Oter CastanoWPts: 18x0Colombia Pro77KGF2018
17294Ali MunfarediWPointsLondon Fall Open76KG4F2018
17305Juliano RochaWPointsLondon Fall NGO79KGSF2018
17307Ali MunfarediWPointsLondon Fall NGO79KGF2018
17329Kenji SetteWPointsGeneva Open82KGSF2018
17657Djalma SantanaWPointsSouth American76KG4F2018
17658Joao RibeiroWPointsSouth American76KGSF2018
17659Vitor MatosWPointsSouth American76KGF2018

Alexandre Molinaro vs Gabe Sagman

Alexandre Molinaro vs Ayub Magomadov

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
The Grappling Authority Store
NoCreonte Gi and NoGi
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Never Tap Knee Support
Hypnotik Gi and NoGi
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN