Guybson Sá is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black under his father, the late Master Francisco Sá (red belt), as well as his older brother Francisco “Sázinho”, being also a representative of the SAS team. Regarded as one of the top colored belts in Ceará – Brazil, a time when Sá held wins over athletes such as Marcus Almeida, Rodolfo Vieira, and Cássio Francis, in 2009 Guybson moved to the United States, where he focussed on establishing the SAS brand in the northern hemisphere.

Guybson Sá Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Guybson Costa e Sá

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Takeo Iano > Francisco Sá > (Francisco Pinto Sá “Sázinho”) > Guybson Sá

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Cincinnati Open Champion (2018 Master 1)

IBJJF Nashville Open Champion (2018** Master 1)

IBJJF Atlanta Spring Open Champion (2017* [Adult], 2018 Master 1)

IBJJF World Masters 2nd Place (2018 Master 1)

IBJJF Atlanta Spring Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF New York Open 2nd Place (2011**)

IBJJF Cincinnati Open 2nd Place (2018* Master 1)

IBJJF Charlotte Open 2nd Place (2018* Master 1)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF Rio International Open (2009 brown)

CBJJF World Champion (2009 brown)

CBJJO World Cup Champion (2007 purple)

FJJOCE Ceará State Champion (2005/2006 blue, 2007 purple, 2008/2009 brown)

CBJJO Brazilian Cup Champion (2006 blue, 2007 purple)

CBJJE Panamericano 2nd Place (2009 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: RNC and Katagatame

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: SAS Team

Guybson Sá Biography

Guybson Sá was born on July 20, 1988, in Fortaleza, the state capital of Ceará, located in Northeastern Brazil, where he lived up until his 21st birthday (2009).

Being the son of a true jiu-jitsu pioneer in the region, Master Francisco Sá, it didn’t come as a surprise when Guybson started learning jiu-jitsu at the tender age of 4. His training would take a step forward in intensity as an 11-year-old, when he moved in with his older brother ‘Sazinho’, one of Ceará’s most proficient instructors, who produced numerous champions from his well known Santos Dumont academy.

Although training regularly from when he was a toddler, Guybson only started competing during his mid-teens (2004), quickly establishing himself as one of the top prospects in the Ceará region, with sequential state titles in the lower belts of BJJ.

With a rampant career in the lower belt divisions from the year of 2004, on July 27, 2009 – after back-to-back wins in the CBJJE World Championship and IBJJF Rio International Open, Guybson Sá was awarded his black belt in a ceremony led by his father, red belt Francisco Sá and older brother ‘Sazinho’.

Guybson Sa vs Hector Lombard



Guybson Sa vs Aaron Johnson



Guybson Sa vs Rodolfo Vieira

