Guilherme Rodrigues Fernandes is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Isaque Bahiense of the Dream Art team, who worked extensively with coach Cicero Costha. Guilherme Rodrigues first made waves in the sport of BJJ as a colored belt, particularly as a brown belt, a time when he conquered 3 of the 4 major trophies of the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) tournament schedule, the Brazilian Nationals, Pan American and World Championships.

Guilherme Fernandes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Guilherme Rodrigues Fernandes

Nickname: “Gui” short form for Guilherme.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Isaque Bahiense > Guilherme Fernandes

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020 blue)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019**)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Guilherme Fernandes Biography

Guilherme Fernandes was born on March 22, 2002, in São Paulo – the capital city of the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Fernandes was a sporty child but practiced mostly football (soccer) and other street sports. It was only as a teenager that Guilherme started competing, a habit he picked up through martial arts.

His love for combat sports came from his dad’s influence as he (Mario) was an avid jiu-jitsu practitioner who later became a black belt under Cicero Costha. Despite his father’s dedication to grappling, Guilherme started his martial arts journey through kickboxing at 13, which he practiced for a year before opting to shift his focus to BJJ in 2016.

Guilherme’s first steps in jiu-jitsu were taken at the Desporto Para Todos team, a local squad led by Ednaldo Pereira. Fernandes trained there for a while but, as he became more serious about the sport, he decided to join Cicero Costha, one the top producers of grappling talent in the world whose camp is in São Paulo.

Under the guidance of Costha, Gui was promoted to his blue and purple belt ranks. He would later leave the team and earn his brown belt from his former teammate & training partner, Diego “Pato” Oliveira, before joining team Dream Art.

At Dream Art, Guilherme Fernandes had one of his best years as a colored belt, earning the 3 major titles in the IBJJF in 2023, as a brown belt. His good form led coach Isaque Bahiense to promote the young Paulista to the rank of black belt on June 2, 2023.