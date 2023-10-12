Brígida Felipe is a jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Paulo Rezende, whose development occurred in the well-known Casa do Atleta (Athlete House) in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, one of the most successful training programs in the sport. Brígida started making waves in the sport during her colored belt career when she won several important tournaments at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP) circuits, a talent she would confirm in her rookie year as a black belt.

Brígida Felipe Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Brígida Carvalho Felipe

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Fernando “Pinduka” > Leonardo Castello Branco > Paulo Rezende > Brígida Felipe

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2023 brown, 2022 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 blue, 2021 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 purple)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2023* brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 blue)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 blue)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown & black)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Qatar BJJ / Vision Brasil

Brígida Felipe Biography

Brígida Felipe was born on January 12, 1994, in Carrancas, a city in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, where she grew up.

As a child, Brigida’s parents always tried to influence her towards a sporting lifestyle. She started through Ballet as an infant, later adding football (soccer) to her activities, which she played competitively throughout her mid to late adolescence. She also practiced basketball and volleyball in high school.

Guided by her love for sports, at the age of 20 Brigida joined de Muzambinho University in Minas Gerais to study Physical Education. It was there that she discovered jiu-jitsu at a free program run on the school’s campus led by coach Rafaela Rezende.

Initially, back in 2014, Brigida meant for her jiu-jitsu training schedule to be a support for her weight loss goals, but as time went by she became more invested in the martial art, practicing it every chance she had.

With time, seeing how much Brigida enjoyed competing and training, coach Rafaela introduced Felipe to Paulo Rezende, Rafaela’s father, one of the foremost grappling instructors in Brazil.

When Brigida finished her degree, Rafaela pressed her father, Paulo, to accept Felipe at his Athlete House, a free jiu-jitsu scholarship program held by Rezende which has been responsible in the past for the production of top talent such as Marcelo Garcia, Thalyta Silva, Matheus Diniz, Reinaldo Ribeiro, to name a few.

Brigida started training under Paulo Rezende, officially, in 2018. She was a blue belt with some experience at the regional level at the time she joined the Poços de Caldas town squad. Her talent shone through immediately as she went on to win her first South American title.

Under the guidance of Paulo Rezende, Brigida’s athletic career skyrocketed with top performances at the world’s biggest grappling events. Her good form eventually led to her black belt promotion midway through 2023, in June.