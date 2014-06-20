Thiago Macedo is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under the renowned grappling coach Faustino Neto (Mestre Pina), also known as one of the key representatives of Rodrigo Pinheiro‘s school in the sport’s international circuit. Macedo is regarded as one of the toughest featherweight athletes of his generation, particularly while competing for the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) main circuit, where he conquered medals in numerous International Open tournaments.

Thiago Macedo Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Thiago Augusto Araujo Macedo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto > Thiago Macedo

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Austin Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Los Angeles Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF San Antonio Open Champion (2017**/2016/2015)

IBJJF Long Beach Open Champion (2017/2016)

IBJJF Irvine Open Champion (2015)

IBJJF Dallas Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Dallas Fall Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Cincinnati Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Miami Fall Open (2017)

UAEJJF Grand Slam LA Champion (2017)

IBJJF Austin No-Gi Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2016/2015)

IBJJF Austin Open 2nd Place (2016/2015)

IBJJF Dallas No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2015)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2012 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Rodrigo Pinheiro BJJ

Thiago Macedo Biography

Thiago Macedo was born on November 27, 1994 in Manaus one of the major cities in northwestern Brazil, and the capital of the vast state of Amazonas.

As a 7 year old child Thiago was signed on to Jiu Jitsu classes by influence of his older brother – João Bosco who already was an assistant coach at Orley Lobato’s academy. Bosco and coach Francimar became Macedo’s first instructors as well as Orley himself.

During the first few years Macedo took jiu jitsu as an extracurricular activity, but as he reached his 11th birthday he started getting more competitive about his training and focusing on the competition side of the martial art.

Macedo moved from Lobato’s academy early on, to pursue his competitive goals in one of the most tournament driven schools in the state of Amazonas – Mestre Pina Academy, training under Pina himself (Faustino Neto) Thiago climbed the ranks of jiu jitsu, from blue to black belt (promoted on August 2015).

After high-school Thiago was offered the opportunity to travel to the United States. Macedo’s brother knew Rodrigo Pinheiro well (a Manauara coach residing in the US) and the two Bosco and Pinheiro arranged for a student exchange program between the two BJJ schools.

After this period residing in the US, Rodrigo Pinheiro showed interest in keeping Thiago Macedo over, competing and helping promote his academy. An offer full heatedly accepted by Macedo.

Thiago Macedo vs Bruno Carvalho



Thiago Macedo vs Zach Zapadas

