Thiago Macedo
Thiago Macedo

Thiago Macedo is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under the renowned grappling coach Faustino Neto (Mestre Pina), also known as one of the key representatives of Rodrigo Pinheiro‘s school in the sport’s international circuit. Macedo is regarded as one of the toughest featherweight athletes of his generation, particularly while competing for the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) main circuit, where he conquered medals in numerous International Open tournaments.

Thiago Macedo Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Thiago Augusto Araujo Macedo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto > Thiago Macedo

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Austin Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Los Angeles Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF San Antonio Open Champion (2017**/2016/2015)
  • IBJJF Long Beach Open Champion (2017/2016)
  • IBJJF Irvine Open Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF Dallas Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Dallas Fall Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Cincinnati Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Miami Fall Open (2017)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam LA Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Austin No-Gi Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2016/2015)
  • IBJJF Austin Open 2nd Place (2016/2015)
  • IBJJF Dallas No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2015)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2012 purple)
  • IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Rodrigo Pinheiro BJJ

Thiago Macedo Biography

Thiago Macedo was born on November 27, 1994 in Manaus one of the major cities in northwestern Brazil, and the capital of the vast state of Amazonas.

As a 7 year old child Thiago was signed on to Jiu Jitsu classes by influence of his older brother – João Bosco who already was an assistant coach at Orley Lobato’s academy. Bosco and coach Francimar became Macedo’s first instructors as well as Orley himself.

During the first few years Macedo took jiu jitsu as an extracurricular activity, but as he reached his 11th birthday he started getting more competitive about his training and focusing on the competition side of the martial art.

Macedo moved from Lobato’s academy early on, to pursue his competitive goals in one of the most tournament driven schools in the state of Amazonas – Mestre Pina Academy, training under Pina himself (Faustino Neto) Thiago climbed the ranks of jiu jitsu, from blue to black belt (promoted on August 2015).

After high-school Thiago was offered the opportunity to travel to the United States. Macedo’s brother knew Rodrigo Pinheiro well (a Manauara coach residing in the US) and the two Bosco and Pinheiro arranged for a student exchange program between the two BJJ schools.

After this period residing in the US, Rodrigo Pinheiro showed interest in keeping Thiago Macedo over, competing and helping promote his academy. An offer full heatedly accepted by Macedo.

Thiago Macedo Grappling Record

52 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    23 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    8 (15%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    18 (35%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

18 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Thiago Macedo Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
7579Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x4, AdvAustin Open76KGF2015
7936Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLPointsDallas Open76KGSF2015
7956Ed RamosLPointsDallas NoGi Open73KGF2015
8217Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x0NoGi Worlds70KG8F2015
8546Pedro MelloPedro MelloLPointsSan Antonio OpenABSSF2015
8569Inacio NetoInacio NetoLArmbarIrvine OpenABSSF2015
9270Jason SolizLPointsOnnit Inv. 2ABS4F2016
9725Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLPts: 12x12, AdvWorld Champ.70KGR12016
9977Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x4, AdvAmerican Nats70KGF2016
10094Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 2x0Austin Open76KGF2016
10100Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 2x0Austin OpenABSSF2016
10627Kim TerraKim TerraLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds67KG4F2016
11346Gilson NunesGilson NunesLChoke from backAtlanta W. Open76KGSF2017
11495Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLPts: 4x2Houston Open76KGSF2017
11503Vinny MagalhaesVinny MagalhaesLKneebarHouston OpenABSSF2017
12662Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLArm in ezekielWorld Champ.70KG8F2017
12906Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLAdvAmerican Nats70KGF2017
12936Wellington PerotoLPointsAmerican NatsABSR12017
13264Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLChoke from backSan Diego Pro70KGSF2017
13842Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLChoke from backBJJ NY Pro70KG4F2017
7577Ed RamosWPts: 4x4, AdvAustin Open76KGSF2015
7955Issa AbleWArmbarDallas NoGi Open73KGSF2015
7964Anthony VazquezWToe holdAll Valley NoGi77KGSF2015
7965J. RochaWPts: 10x0All Valley NoGi77KGF2015
7966Gerardo RodriguezWKatagatameAll ValleyABSSF2015
7967Josh RiosWArmbarAll ValleyABSF2015
7968John BarberraWChoke from backAll Valley79KGF2015
7969Todd KornfieldWPts: 8x0Texas GrapplingABSSPF2015
8540Ed RamosWPointsSan Antonio Open76KGF2015
8545Vitor PaschoalWAdvSan Antonio OpenABS4F2015
8556Nicollas WelkerWAdvIrvine Open76KGSF2015
8557Marcelo MottaWPts: 2x0Irvine Open76KGF2015
8895Zachary RapadasWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 3ABSSPF2016
8898Chris WestfallWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 6ABSSPF2016
9974Jonathan BurenWPts: 5x0American Nats70KG4F2016
9976Rick SlombaWAdvAmerican Nats70KGSF2016
10092Omar FrenchWArmbarAustin Open76KGSF2016
10098UnknownWPts: 2x0Austin OpenABS4F2016
10103Wesley GannWPointsAustin NG Open73KGF2016
10304Sam SnowWPts: 2x0Dallas Open76KGSF2016
10305John RickelWPts: 5x0Dallas Open76KGF2016
10427Levi MowlesWArmbarF2W Pro 15ABSSPF2016
10618Paul WooWArmbarTexas Sub Hunter77KGSPF2016
11010Julian VegaWArmbarSan Antonio Open76KGF2016
11029Angel LopezWArmbarLong Beach Open76KGSF2016
11031AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmWPts: 2x0Long Beach Open76KGF2016
11501Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWPointsHouston OpenABS4F2017
11505Chris WestfallWPointsOnnit Inv. 477KGSPF2017
12654Jeffrey CummingsWPts: 2x0World Champ.70KGR12017
12904Kim TerraKim TerraWPts: 2x0American Nats70KGSF2017
13033Gabriel MartinsWPts: 2x0Austin Open70KGSF2017
13034Wellington DiasWellington DiasWPts: 10x0Austin Open70KGF2017
13293Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraWPts: 4x0Grand Slam LA69KG4F2017
13295Vitor OtonielWPts: 6x4Grand Slam LA69KGSF2017
13296Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWPts: 2x0Grand Slam LA69KGF2017
13534Michael CoxWChokeDallas Fall Open70KGSF2017
13535Omar FrenchWChoke from backDallas Fall Open70KGF2017
13644Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPts: 2x2, AdvMiami Fall Open70KGSF2017
13645Silvio DuranWAdvMiami Fall Open70KGF2017
13725John MorganWPts: 5x0Long Beach Open70KGSF2017
13726Nicollas WelkerWAdvLong Beach Open70KGF2017
13948Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWArmbarSan Antonio Open70KGSF2017
13949Gabriel MartinsWPts: 10x0San Antonio Open70KGF2017
13954Charles McguireWArmbarSan Antonio OpenABSSF2017
14033John LawrenceWArmbarCincinnati Open70KGSF2017
14034Silvio DuranWAdvCincinnati Open70KGF2017
14315Ian SandersWPts: 5x0Los Angeles Open70KGSF2018
14316Bruno CarvalhoWChoke from backLos Angeles Open70KGF2018
14349Chris K.WKimura/triangleAtlanta W. Open70KGSF2018
14351Jeffrey CummingsWReferee DecisionAtlanta W. Open70KGF2018
14439Joao TavaresWPts: 5x0Houston Open70KGSF2018
14441Adam FerraraAdam FerraraWChoke from backHouston Open70KGF2018

