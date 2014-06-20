Thiago Macedo is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under the renowned grappling coach Faustino Neto (Mestre Pina), also known as one of the key representatives of Rodrigo Pinheiro‘s school in the sport’s international circuit. Macedo is regarded as one of the toughest featherweight athletes of his generation, particularly while competing for the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) main circuit, where he conquered medals in numerous International Open tournaments. Thiago Macedo Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Thiago Augusto Araujo Macedo Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto > Thiago Macedo Main Achievements: IBJJF Austin Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Los Angeles Open Champion (2018) IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open Champion (2018) IBJJF San Antonio Open Champion (2017**/2016/2015) IBJJF Long Beach Open Champion (2017/2016) IBJJF Irvine Open Champion (2015) IBJJF Dallas Open Champion (2016) IBJJF Dallas Fall Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Cincinnati Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Miami Fall Open (2017) UAEJJF Grand Slam LA Champion (2017) IBJJF Austin No-Gi Open Champion (2016) IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2016/2015) IBJJF Austin Open 2nd Place (2016/2015) IBJJF Dallas No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2015) Main Achievements (Colored Belts): IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2012 purple) IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) Team/Association: Rodrigo Pinheiro BJJ Thiago Macedo Biography Thiago Macedo was born on November 27, 1994 in Manaus one of the major cities in northwestern Brazil, and the capital of the vast state of Amazonas. As a 7 year old child Thiago was signed on to Jiu Jitsu classes by influence of his older brother – João Bosco who already was an assistant coach at Orley Lobato’s academy. Bosco and coach Francimar became Macedo’s first instructors as well as Orley himself. During the first few years Macedo took jiu jitsu as an extracurricular activity, but as he reached his 11th birthday he started getting more competitive about his training and focusing on the competition side of the martial art. Macedo moved from Lobato’s academy early on, to pursue his competitive goals in one of the most tournament driven schools in the state of Amazonas – Mestre Pina Academy, training under Pina himself (Faustino Neto) Thiago climbed the ranks of jiu jitsu, from blue to black belt (promoted on August 2015). After high-school Thiago was offered the opportunity to travel to the United States. Macedo’s brother knew Rodrigo Pinheiro well (a Manauara coach residing in the US) and the two Bosco and Pinheiro arranged for a student exchange program between the two BJJ schools. After this period residing in the US, Rodrigo Pinheiro showed interest in keeping Thiago Macedo over, competing and helping promote his academy. An offer full heatedly accepted by Macedo. Thiago Macedo Grappling Record 52 WINS BY POINTS 23 (44%) BY ADVANTAGES 8 (15%) BY SUBMISSION 18 (35%) BY DECISION 3 (6%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 18 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 56 10 #86e620 Choke from back 22 4 #5AD3D1 Toe hold 6 1 #d1212a Katagatame 6 1 #fad11b Choke 6 1 #f58822 Kimura/triangle 6 1 18 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 20 LOSSES BY POINTS 9 (45%) BY ADVANTAGES 5 (25%) BY SUBMISSION 6 (30%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 50 3 #86e620 Armbar 17 1 #5AD3D1 Kneebar 17 1 #d1212a Arm in ezekiel 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Thiago Macedo Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 7579Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x4, AdvAustin Open76KGF20157936Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLPointsDallas Open76KGSF20157956Ed RamosLPointsDallas NoGi Open73KGF20158217Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x0NoGi Worlds70KG8F20158546Pedro MelloPedro MelloLPointsSan Antonio OpenABSSF20158569Inacio NetoInacio NetoLArmbarIrvine OpenABSSF20159270Jason SolizLPointsOnnit Inv. 2ABS4F20169725Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLPts: 12x12, AdvWorld Champ.70KGR120169977Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x4, AdvAmerican Nats70KGF201610094Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 2x0Austin Open76KGF201610100Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 2x0Austin OpenABSSF201610627Kim TerraKim TerraLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds67KG4F201611346Gilson NunesGilson NunesLChoke from backAtlanta W. Open76KGSF201711495Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLPts: 4x2Houston Open76KGSF201711503Vinny MagalhaesVinny MagalhaesLKneebarHouston OpenABSSF201712662Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLArm in ezekielWorld Champ.70KG8F201712906Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLAdvAmerican Nats70KGF201712936Wellington PerotoLPointsAmerican NatsABSR1201713264Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLChoke from backSan Diego Pro70KGSF201713842Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLChoke from backBJJ NY Pro70KG4F20177577Ed RamosWPts: 4x4, AdvAustin Open76KGSF20157955Issa AbleWArmbarDallas NoGi Open73KGSF20157964Anthony VazquezWToe holdAll Valley NoGi77KGSF20157965J. RochaWPts: 10x0All Valley NoGi77KGF20157966Gerardo RodriguezWKatagatameAll ValleyABSSF20157967Josh RiosWArmbarAll ValleyABSF20157968John BarberraWChoke from backAll Valley79KGF20157969Todd KornfieldWPts: 8x0Texas GrapplingABSSPF20158540Ed RamosWPointsSan Antonio Open76KGF20158545Vitor PaschoalWAdvSan Antonio OpenABS4F20158556Nicollas WelkerWAdvIrvine Open76KGSF20158557Marcelo MottaWPts: 2x0Irvine Open76KGF20158895Zachary RapadasWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 3ABSSPF20168898Chris WestfallWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 6ABSSPF20169974Jonathan BurenWPts: 5x0American Nats70KG4F20169976Rick SlombaWAdvAmerican Nats70KGSF201610092Omar FrenchWArmbarAustin Open76KGSF201610098UnknownWPts: 2x0Austin OpenABS4F201610103Wesley GannWPointsAustin NG Open73KGF201610304Sam SnowWPts: 2x0Dallas Open76KGSF201610305John RickelWPts: 5x0Dallas Open76KGF201610427Levi MowlesWArmbarF2W Pro 15ABSSPF201610618Paul WooWArmbarTexas Sub Hunter77KGSPF201611010Julian VegaWArmbarSan Antonio Open76KGF201611029Angel LopezWArmbarLong Beach Open76KGSF201611031AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmWPts: 2x0Long Beach Open76KGF201611501Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWPointsHouston OpenABS4F201711505Chris WestfallWPointsOnnit Inv. 477KGSPF201712654Jeffrey CummingsWPts: 2x0World Champ.70KGR1201712904Kim TerraKim TerraWPts: 2x0American Nats70KGSF201713033Gabriel MartinsWPts: 2x0Austin Open70KGSF201713034Wellington DiasWellington DiasWPts: 10x0Austin Open70KGF201713293Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraWPts: 4x0Grand Slam LA69KG4F201713295Vitor OtonielWPts: 6x4Grand Slam LA69KGSF201713296Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWPts: 2x0Grand Slam LA69KGF201713534Michael CoxWChokeDallas Fall Open70KGSF201713535Omar FrenchWChoke from backDallas Fall Open70KGF201713644Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPts: 2x2, AdvMiami Fall Open70KGSF201713645Silvio DuranWAdvMiami Fall Open70KGF201713725John MorganWPts: 5x0Long Beach Open70KGSF201713726Nicollas WelkerWAdvLong Beach Open70KGF201713948Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWArmbarSan Antonio Open70KGSF201713949Gabriel MartinsWPts: 10x0San Antonio Open70KGF201713954Charles McguireWArmbarSan Antonio OpenABSSF201714033John LawrenceWArmbarCincinnati Open70KGSF201714034Silvio DuranWAdvCincinnati Open70KGF201714315Ian SandersWPts: 5x0Los Angeles Open70KGSF201814316Bruno CarvalhoWChoke from backLos Angeles Open70KGF201814349Chris K.WKimura/triangleAtlanta W. Open70KGSF201814351Jeffrey CummingsWReferee DecisionAtlanta W. Open70KGF201814439Joao TavaresWPts: 5x0Houston Open70KGSF201814441Adam FerraraAdam FerraraWChoke from backHouston Open70KGF2018 Thiago Macedo vs Bruno Carvalho Thiago Macedo vs Zach Zapadas