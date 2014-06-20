Guilherme Rocha is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, a rank awarded by his father José Olimpio (also known as Zé Radiola). Widely regarded as one of his generation’s best feather/lightweight competitors, a reputation earned by conquering important titles on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) calendar, Rocha is also one of the top representatives of the ZR Team in the sport’s worldwide circuit.

Guilherme Rocha Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Guilherme Guimaraes Borges Olimpio da Rocha

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > José Olimpio > Guilherme Rocha

Main Achievements:

IBJJF European Champion (2016 purple)

IBJJF South American Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile World Champion (2014/2015 blue)

IBJJF Juvenile European Champion (2014**/2015** blue)

IBJJF Juvenile Pan Champion (2014** blue)

CBJJ Juvenile Brazilian National Champion (2014/2015 blue)

IBJJF Juvenile South American Champion (2015 blue)

CBJJ Kids Brazilian National Champion (2007/2008/2010/2011/2012/2013)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2016/2017 purple)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Abu Dhabi 2nd Place (2018 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile Pan Championship 3rd Place (2015* blue)

IBJJF Pan Championship 3rd Place (2016/2017 purple)

IBJJF South American Championship 3rd Place (2017** brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso/Spider-Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve/Peso Pena (154.5 lbs/168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: ZR Team

Guilherme Rocha Biography

Guilherme Rocha was born on September 21, 1998, in Recife, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco.

Being the son of a jiu-jitsu pioneer in the Pernambuco region, the highly regarded ‘Zé Radiola‘, it didn’t come as a surprise when Guilherme started grappling as a toddler, in fact, the first sport Rocha practiced was BJJ. Given that his father’s academy was located at the family’s home/property, young Guilherme would participate in class from when he started walking and onto adulthood. During his early childhood judo was also added to Rocha’s daily activities.

As a child Guilherme gave preference to his judo training, competing extensively in this sport with great success and relegating jiu-jitsu to the side, only training sporadically with his father. This predilection for judo would start fading out in 2007 after Radiola convinced Guilherme to enter his first BJJ Brazilian Nationals. Competing at such a large event, and winning his first major sporting title truly tilted the scales in jiu-jitsu’s favor and lit a fire in Rocha for competition.

As a 15-year-old Guilherme Rocha was already living the life of a professional BJJ athlete, spending his weeks’ training and competing. The hard work paid off and Rocha quickly became recognized as one of Brazil’s hottest prospects. After a long and prosperous career in the colored belt divisions of the sport, on February 2019, Guilherme Rocha was promoted to black belt by his father, and long-time trainer, Mr. José Olimpio – Zé Radiola.

Guilherme Rocha 2016 Highlight

