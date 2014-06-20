Hygor Brito da Silva is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Nabil Abdel Aziz, having also worked extensively with coach Cicero Costha at the Projeto Social Lutando Pelo Bem (PSLPB) academy. Originally from Manaus, Hygor made a name for himself while competing in São Paulo’s BJJ circuit, where he conquered important titles such as the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals and IBJJF São Paulo International Open.

Hygor Brito Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Hygor Brito da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Omar Salum > Nabil Aziz > Hygor Brito

Main Achievements:

UIJJF Italian National Champion (2018**)

ACBJJ European No-Gi 2nd Place (2018**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Manaus Open Champion (2014** blue)

CBJJ Brasileiro 3rd Place (2014 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 163.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha – PSLPB

Hygor Brito Biography

Hygor Brito was born on February 10, 1996 in Manaus, on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil, the capital of the vast state of Amazonas inside the Amazon Rainforest.

While growing up Hygor had friends who practiced jiu jitsu and it was by their influence that Brito joined the sport/martial art at the age of 13, under the tutelage of instructor Othon Sevalho – founder of the Academia Clube Sevalho team.

Brito climbed jiu jitsu’s teen belt system guided by Othon, though as Hygor reached the blue belt rank, the club closed down for an extended period. This was when the young teenager joined Master Nabil (Nabil Abdel Aziz), a former student of the legendary Omar Salum.

Competing in the colored belt divisions of Manaus local BJJ circuit, Hygor became recognized as one of the region’s most promising competitors. In trying to focus on making jiu jitsu his profession, in 2016 Hygor moved to São Paulo to train with Cicero Costha where his good friend Diego Oliveira (Pato) already lived.

The experience with Cicero Costha exposed Hygor to a higher level of training partners and to one of the toughest competitive tours in the sport (São Paulo). Soon Brito’s name went from a state level rising star to nationwide hot prospect, which ultimately led to Hygor Brito’s black belt promotion on December 12, 2017.