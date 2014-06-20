Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Hygor Brito
, / 77 0

Hygor Brito

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Hygor Brito da Silva is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Nabil Abdel Aziz, having also worked extensively with coach Cicero Costha at the Projeto Social Lutando Pelo Bem (PSLPB) academy. Originally from Manaus, Hygor made a name for himself while competing in São Paulo’s BJJ circuit, where he conquered important titles such as the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals and IBJJF São Paulo International Open.

Hygor Brito Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Hygor Brito da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Omar Salum > Nabil Aziz > Hygor Brito

Main Achievements:

  • UIJJF Italian National Champion (2018**)
  • ACBJJ European No-Gi 2nd Place (2018**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2017 brown)
  • IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2017 brown)
  • IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2017 brown)
  • IBJJF Manaus Open Champion (2014** blue)
  • CBJJ Brasileiro 3rd Place (2014 blue)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 163.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha – PSLPB

Hygor Brito Biography

Hygor Brito was born on February 10, 1996 in Manaus, on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil, the capital of the vast state of Amazonas inside the Amazon Rainforest.

While growing up Hygor had friends who practiced jiu jitsu and it was by their influence that Brito joined the sport/martial art at the age of 13, under the tutelage of instructor Othon Sevalho – founder of the Academia Clube Sevalho team.

Brito climbed jiu jitsu’s teen belt system guided by Othon, though as Hygor reached the blue belt rank, the club closed down for an extended period. This was when the young teenager joined Master Nabil (Nabil Abdel Aziz), a former student of the legendary Omar Salum.

Competing in the colored belt divisions of Manaus local BJJ circuit, Hygor became recognized as one of the region’s most promising competitors. In trying to focus on making jiu jitsu his profession, in 2016 Hygor moved to São Paulo to train with Cicero Costha where his good friend Diego Oliveira (Pato) already lived.

The experience with Cicero Costha exposed Hygor to a higher level of training partners and to one of the toughest competitive tours in the sport (São Paulo). Soon Brito’s name went from a state level rising star to nationwide hot prospect, which ultimately led to Hygor Brito’s black belt promotion on December 12, 2017.

Hygor Brito Grappling Record

6 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (17%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Botinha
67
2
#86e620
Footlock
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
3 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (33%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Short choke
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Hygor Brito Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
16386Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPts: 2x0ACBJJ NG Poland85KGF2018
16395Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLShort chokeACBJJ NG PolandABSF2018
16399Piotr FrechowiczLReferee DecisionACBJJ Poland85KG4F2018
16278G. CasellaWBotinhaItalian Nat.ABSSF2018
16279Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaWPts: 2x0Italian Nat.ABSF2018
16280G. CronembergWBotinhaItalian Nat.88KGF2018
16384Sergio RiosWReferee DecisionACBJJ NG Poland85KGSF2018
16392Kacper RotWFootlockACBJJ NG PolandABS4F2018
16394Andrzej MigajWPts: 6x0ACBJJ NG PolandABSSF2018

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear

Recent Posts

Hygor Brito

,
JW Wright

,
Kasai Pro 3 Full Card

,
Mauro Pacífico

,
The Grappling Authority Store
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Never Tap Knee Support
Ath Supplements
Hypnotik Gi and NoGi
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN