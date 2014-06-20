Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Ygor Rodrigues
, / 196 0

Ygor Rodrigues

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Ygor Rodrigues is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Márcio Rodrigues (Ygor’s father), being also one of the main representatives of the Equipe Marcio Rodrigues team. Ygor first made waves in this sport / martial art while competing in the juvenile belt divisions, a time when he conquered 3 Brazilian national titles. This good form repeated throughout his career as an adult. Ygor is also the brother of another well-known grappler, Yago Rodrigues.

Ygor Rodrigues Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ygor dos Santos Rodrigues

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Irami Rocha > Márcio Rodrigues > Ygor Rodrigues

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Belo Horizonte Winter Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Vitoria No-Gi Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2018 brown)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam RJ Champion (2018 brown)
  • CBJJ Juvenile Brasileiro Champion (2014 / 2012 / 2011)
  • IBJJF Pans 2nd Place (2017 brown)
  • IBJJF Juvenile Pans 2nd Place (2015)
  • IBJJF Juvenile Pans 3rd Place (2016 purple)
  • CBJJ Juvenile Brasileiro 3rd Place (2015 / 2010)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Equipe Marcio Rodrigues

Ygor Rodrigues Biography

Ygor Rodrigues was born on January 26, 1998 in Campos dos Goytacazes, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Being the youngest son of a highly revered jiu jitsu instructor, Master Márcio Rodrigues, it didn’t come as a surprise when 6-year-old Ygor started his journey in BJJ. This early start, however, proved to be a bumpy one as his father’s decision to add his Ygor to the classroom was met by some pushback from the youngster.

After some persuasion young Ygor adapted to the classroom and soon enough his talent started shining through. Being raised in a family of grapplers with father Márcio a renowned coach, mother Christiane a BJJ black belt and brother Yago – one of his generation’s toughest competitors, while also counting numerous high-level athletes training on the family’s mats on a daily basis, Ygor quickly made his mark on the tournament scene.

To attest his tremendous potential, by the time Rodrigues turned 15 he was already regarded as a professional athlete. This was also the time when Rodrigues started traveling internationally to attend the world’s top events.

After a stellar campaign in the colored belt divisions, particularly as a brown belt – on May 6, 2018, Ygor Rodrigues was promoted to black belt by his father while on the podium of the Brazilian National Championship. On that same day, brother Yago was also promoted to black belt.

Ygor Rodrigues Grappling Record

6 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (17%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Botinha
50
1
#86e620
Toe hold
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
2 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (50%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (50%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Ygor Rodrigues Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
15986Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLPts: 6x6, PenCopa Podio76KGSPF2018
16347Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiLReferee DecisionVitoria Open76KG4F2018
16008Gabriel BrasilWAdvBH Winter Open76KGR12018
16009Paulo AlvesWBotinhaBH Winter Open76KGSF2018
16010Anselmo GomesWPts: 2x0BH Winter Open76KGF2018
16369UnknownWPts: 2x0Vitoria NGO73KGSF2018
16370Juliano RochaWToe holdVitoria NGO73KGSF2018
16371Chairo OlimpioWPts: 8x0Vitoria Open73KGF2018

Ygor Rodrigues vs Anselmo Gomes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear

Recent Posts

Ygor Rodrigues

,
Hygor Brito

,
JW Wright

,
Kasai Pro 3 Full Card

,
The Grappling Authority Store
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Never Tap Knee Support
Ath Supplements
Hypnotik Gi and NoGi
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN