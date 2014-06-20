Ygor Rodrigues is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Márcio Rodrigues (Ygor’s father), being also one of the main representatives of the Equipe Marcio Rodrigues team. Ygor first made waves in this sport / martial art while competing in the juvenile belt divisions, a time when he conquered 3 Brazilian national titles. This good form repeated throughout his career as an adult. Ygor is also the brother of another well-known grappler, Yago Rodrigues.

Ygor Rodrigues Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ygor dos Santos Rodrigues

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Irami Rocha > Márcio Rodrigues > Ygor Rodrigues

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Belo Horizonte Winter Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Vitoria No-Gi Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam RJ Champion (2018 brown)

CBJJ Juvenile Brasileiro Champion (2014 / 2012 / 2011)

IBJJF Pans 2nd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile Pans 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF Juvenile Pans 3rd Place (2016 purple)

CBJJ Juvenile Brasileiro 3rd Place (2015 / 2010)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Equipe Marcio Rodrigues

Ygor Rodrigues Biography

Ygor Rodrigues was born on January 26, 1998 in Campos dos Goytacazes, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Being the youngest son of a highly revered jiu jitsu instructor, Master Márcio Rodrigues, it didn’t come as a surprise when 6-year-old Ygor started his journey in BJJ. This early start, however, proved to be a bumpy one as his father’s decision to add his Ygor to the classroom was met by some pushback from the youngster.

After some persuasion young Ygor adapted to the classroom and soon enough his talent started shining through. Being raised in a family of grapplers with father Márcio a renowned coach, mother Christiane a BJJ black belt and brother Yago – one of his generation’s toughest competitors, while also counting numerous high-level athletes training on the family’s mats on a daily basis, Ygor quickly made his mark on the tournament scene.

To attest his tremendous potential, by the time Rodrigues turned 15 he was already regarded as a professional athlete. This was also the time when Rodrigues started traveling internationally to attend the world’s top events.

After a stellar campaign in the colored belt divisions, particularly as a brown belt – on May 6, 2018, Ygor Rodrigues was promoted to black belt by his father while on the podium of the Brazilian National Championship. On that same day, brother Yago was also promoted to black belt.

Ygor Rodrigues Grappling Record 6 WINS BY POINTS

3 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 17 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 33 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Botinha 50 1 #86e620 Toe hold 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 50 %)

BY PENALTIES

1 ( 50 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Ygor Rodrigues Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 15986 Jhonny Loureiro Jhonny Loureiro L Pts: 6x6, Pen Copa Podio 76KG SPF 2018 16347 Fabio Caloi Fabio Caloi L Referee Decision Vitoria Open 76KG 4F 2018 16008 Gabriel Brasil W Adv BH Winter Open 76KG R1 2018 16009 Paulo Alves W Botinha BH Winter Open 76KG SF 2018 16010 Anselmo Gomes W Pts: 2x0 BH Winter Open 76KG F 2018 16369 Unknown W Pts: 2x0 Vitoria NGO 73KG SF 2018 16370 Juliano Rocha W Toe hold Vitoria NGO 73KG SF 2018 16371 Chairo Olimpio W Pts: 8x0 Vitoria Open 73KG F 2018

