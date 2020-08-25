Raul Basílio is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Caio Almeida and Diogo Almeida, who is a representative of the Almeida Jiu-Jitsu team of São Paulo, Brazil, an academy affiliated with the Atos camp of San Diego, California. Raul Basílio made a name for himself as one of the sport’s rising stars during the early stages of his colored belt career, as a juvenile, while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, a reputation he continued to build on in the following years. Raul is also the younger brother of another well-known jiu-jitsu athlete, ADCC champion Bianca Basílio.

Raul Basílio Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Raul Barbosa Basílio

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Ryan Gracie > Gabriel Vella > Caio Almeida > Raul Basílio

Lineage 2: C. Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > L. Dagmar > André Galvão > Everdan Olegário > Diogo Almeida

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2018 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2017 purple, 2018 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2015)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2015)

2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2014)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Almeida JJ

Raul Basílio Biography

Raul Basílio was born on October 18, 1998, in São Paulo, Brazil, where he grew up.

Jiu-jitsu appeared in Basílio’s life once black belt Diogo Almeida opened a kids jiu-jitsu class back in 2008, one visited by Raul and his sister Bianca who became part of the first batch of students catered by Almeida. The siblings weren’t the only members of the family who joined the Almeida Jiu-Jitsu Academy as their father, Gilvan Basílio also joined, later becoming an accomplished athlete in the masters’ division.

The success of Diogo’s project soon brought forward his brother, Caio Almeida, another highly accomplished coach who became an integral part of the Basílio’s development.

The powerful performances of Raul and his sister in the juvenile divisions of the international circuit drove both athletes down the path of professionalism, leading Raul to train on a full-time schedule from a very young age.

After excellent results at the highest stages of the colored belt divisions, Raul was promoted to black belt on August 7, 2020, by coaches Caio and Diogo Almeida, then becoming the third member of the family to earn the rank, after Bianca (2016) and Gilvan (2019) earned theirs.