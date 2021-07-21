Igor Feliz is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Thaisio Feliz (his father), who represents the Future School Of Jiu-Jitsu in the sport’s global circuit as well as the R1ING association. Feliz broke out as one of grappling’s top figures during his colored belt career, a time when he conquered important medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) both in the gi and no-gi rulesets, in tournaments such as the World, Pan, and American Nationals.

Igor Feliz Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Igor Nascimento da Costa Feliz

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Fabricio Martins > Luiz Paulo > Paulo Theodoro > Thaisio Feliz > Igor Feliz

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Austin Open (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Chicago Open (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020** brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016* blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Future School Of Jiu-Jitsu

Igor Feliz Biography

Igor Feliz was born on January 16, 1999, in the Santos Metropolitan Area, located on the coast of the state of São Paulo, Brazil, growing up in Porto Primavera, SP.

Although Igor’s father, Thaisio, was an avid jiu-jitsu practitioner, Feliz did not start practicing the Gentle Art until his 9th birthday. At the time, his parents saw Igor gaining a few pounds and believed grappling would help deal with the pending issue, while also helping the young São Paulo native to develop other physical and mental traits.

In 2016, Thaisio Feliz was offered a position as a jiu-jitsu instructor in Vero Beach, Florida, USA. A position accepted by the Brazilian, who proceeded with the move, bringing his family with him to the United States, including Igor.

The excellent work done by Thaisio in the area led him to open his own academy, Future School Of Jiu-Jitsu, in 2018. A team also linked with R1NG (an alliance of different coached of similar lineages that encompassed a wide network of gyms).

The continuous growth of Igor as an athlete turned him into one of the main figures of both the Future School and R1Ng on the sport’s international circuit. His great form led to his black belt promotion on June 8, 2021, a rank awarded by his father and long-time coach, Thaisio Feliz.