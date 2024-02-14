Erick Vinicius Raposo, commonly known as Erick Raposo is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Judson Borges, Bruno Mendes (Tanque/Tank), and Leandro Escobar (Tatu) as well as a former member of the Soul Fighters team who has earned numerous important titles on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, particularly in the Masters’ Divisions. Erick is also the founder of the Raposo BJJ Academy in Louisiana, and the Inicio Jiu-Jitsu Association.

Erick Raposo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Erick Vinicius Raposo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Ricardo Libório > André Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Erick Raposo

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansor >Alvaro Mansor > Bruno Mendes > Erick Raposo

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open (2015)

1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open NOGI (2015)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2015)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012 / 2014)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014)

3rd Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2014)

3rd Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2014)

Main Achievements (Master):

1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2023 M2)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 M2)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 M1)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020 M1 / 2022 M2 / 2023** M2)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2017 M1 / 2013 M2)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018 M1 / 2022 M2 / 2023 M2)

1st Place CBJJ Sul Brasileiro (2015 M1)

2nd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2022 M2)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 M2)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022* M2)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021** M2 / 2023* M2)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022* M2)

3rd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2021 M2)

3rd Place IBJJF Masters South American Championship (2019 M1)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2011 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2002 blue)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2011 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2010 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard / Omoplata

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Raposo BJJ Academy / Inicio JJ

Erick Raposo Biography

Erick Raposo was born on April 30, 1985, in Jacarepaguá, one of the biggest suburbs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The curiosity for martial arts started at 6 when Erick joined a local judo club. His lack of commitment at such an early age led him astray from the Japanese art of throwing, but his fire for combat sports was re-sparked in 1999 when he was in his early teens, through jiu-jitsu.

Coach Judson Borges guided young Erick Raposo from the start. In 2010, however, as a brown belt, the young Jacarepaguá native decided to attempt a full-time competitive jiu-jitsu career, picking the Soul Fighters team to help him transition. At the time, SF had one of the strongest pro squads in Rio de Janeiro, with athletes such as Augusto Mendes, Rafael “Formiga”, Leandro “Tatu” Escobar, Joao Gabriel Rocha, Marcus Antelante, to name a few, a recipe that proved to be very fruitful for Raposo.

This change in focus led Raposo to one of the best periods of his career, which led to his black belt promotion in July 2011, while standing on the IBJJF Rio International Open podium. The upgrade in rank being undertaken by Judson Borges, Bruno “Tanque” and Leandro Escobar.

In 2016 Erick Raposo was invited to take charge of a jiu-jitsu workgroup in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA. He stayed there for 2 years and then relocated to Lousiana, finally settling in Slidell – also in Louisiana – in 2022, where he was able to kickstart his own gym, the Raposo BJJ Academy, and franchise, the INICIO Jiu-Jitsu Association.