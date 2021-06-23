João Costa is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto Abreu (Cyborg) of Fight Sports Miami, who worked extensively with Gustavo Saraiva (Gustavinho) at the Caveirinha Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Minas Gerais. A late bloomer, Costa only started prioritizing his grappling career as a brown belt, causing an immediate impact in the sport through his 3 gold medals at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American No-Gi Championships (2020 & 2021 [weight and absolute]), which earned him his black belt in June 2021.

João Costa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: João Araújo Silva da Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Francisco Toco > Roberto Abreu > João Costa

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020 / 2021** brown)

1st Place CBJJE Panamericano Championship (2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Orlando Open NOGI (2021**)

1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open NOGI (2021**)

1st Place IBJJF Houston Open NOGI (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Kansas City Open NOGI (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF Kansas City Open (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF Austin Open (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF Houston Winter Open (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open (2020)

3rd Place SUBVERSIV Team Tournament (2021)

* Absolute

** Weight & Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fight Sports

João Costa Biography

João Costa was born on September 20, 1993, in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil, but was raised in Limeira (also in the state of S.P.).

During his teenage years, basketball was Costa’s favorite sport, one he competed in extensively while also being an avid weightlifter and crossfitter.

Martial arts appeared later in João Costa’s life, more precisely at the age of 20, starting his work on the mats in an attempt to add excitement to his stagnating sporting life. His first jiu-jitsu class was done at a Caveirinha Jiu-Jitsu team affiliate in Minas Gerais, where Costa was studying veterinary medicine at the time. That first class, and the many that followed from white to brown belt, were led by coach Gustavo Saraiva (Gustavinho).

Unlike so many other successful jiu-jitsu athletes who started in the sport early and were quickly drawn to the tournament scene, João’s martial arts path was different. Although invested in the sport from the get-go, Costa opted to prioritize his academic life.

Shortly after he finished his degree at the Pontifícia Catholic University (PUC), João suffered an injury and had to ease his training regimen. Unable to train, Costa decided to travel to the United States with the intent of improving his English speaking skills.

Upon arriving in the USA, Costa settled in Doral Commons, Florida, where he slowly started dipping his toes in jiu-jitsu again at the local Gracie Barra Academy. As his confidence grew and his injury recovered, João sought out a more competitive environment, finding what he sought at the Fight Sports Miami Academy. Only while training under Roberto Abreu (Cyborg) did João Costa fully embrace grappling as a profession.

His hard work earned João many important titles on the American circuit, particularly with the IBJJF, which, subsequently, led to his black belt promotion. A ceremony led by Cyborg on June 09, 2021.