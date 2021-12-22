Jansen Gomes Ramos, also known as “Nenego” is a grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Antônio Carlos “Bode” (Jansen’s father), Ricardo “Ricardinho” Vieira, and Leonardo Vieira, who developed as an athlete at the Fightzone Academy program in Rio de Janeiro while representing the Checkmat Team in the sport’s professional circuit. Gomes first made waves in the BJJ as a colored belt while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where Jansen conquered World, Pan, European, and Brazilian National Championships. Jansen Gomes is also the younger brother of another highly proficient jiu-jitsu player, Jonata Gomes.

Jansen Gomes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jansen Gomes Ramos

Nickname: Commonly known as Nenego, a name derived from the word “Nêgo”, a Portuguese colloquialism for a person of color. According to Jansen, in an interview performed for BJJ Heroes in December 2021, the term Nenego was coined by Gomes’ mother who used to call him that, in jest, at home when Jansen put her patience to the test.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Antônio Carlos > Jansen Gomes

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championships (2019 purple, 2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championships NOGI (2021** brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021** brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020 / 2021 brown)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 purple)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 purple)

1st Place SUBVERSIV 6 (2021)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020* brown)

Main Achievements (Teen / Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championships (2017 / 2018*)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championships NOGI (2018**)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2013 / 2014 / 2016)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2018)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championships (2017**)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championships (2017*)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2017 / 2018*)

2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018*)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championships (2018)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Jansen Gomes Biography

Jansen Gomes was born on October 20, 2001, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, growing up in the Comunidade do Cantagalo, a community neighboring Pavão and Pavãozinho, a group of favelas in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that is well-known in the martial arts world for having produced many jiu-jitsu champions.

A sporty kid from the get-go, Jansen started training jiu-jitsu during his early childhood by the influence of his brother, Jonata Gomes, and his father, BJJ black belt Antônio Carlos “Bode”.

A precocious athlete, Gomes started breaking through as one of the top child athletes in Brazil as a yellow belt, in the Mirim age group, the time when he conquered his first National title. Under the guidance of his father and coach Ricardo “Rico” Vieira, Jansen quickly became one of the faces of coach Rico’s social project in Cantagalo, a program developed with local youngsters around the sport of jiu-jitsu. This while training also at the team’s headquarters, the Fightzone Academy in Copacabana.

As a purple belt, Jansen’s international career took off as the young athlete started visiting the United States for the main events on the IBJJF circuit. While in the US, Gomes had the opportunity to work with other prestigious coaches from the Checkmat network such as Leonardo Vieira and Lucas Leite.

After repeated success at the main tournaments of the IBJJF circuit as a colored belt, Jansen Gomes was promoted to black belt, a promotion that took place while Nenego stood on the #1 podium spot of the World Championships, in December 2021. The belt was tied around Jansen’s waist by his father, Antônio Carlos.

Jansen Gomes Highlight