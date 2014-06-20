Sergio Calderon Gonzales is a Spanish grappler and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under Yan Cabral, founder of the Cerdanyola Fight Club (CFC Team), one of Spain’s prime academies in the Catalonia region. One of the first Spaniards to compete at a high level in the sport’s international circuit, Sergio is well known for his medals in important tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) – the sport’s most prestigious governing body.

Sergio Calderon Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Sergio Calderon Gonzales

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Andre Pederneiras > Yan Cabral > Sergio Calderon

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Nice Open Champion (2015)

UAEJJF Italia National Pro Champion (2017)

IBJJF Pans NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2016)

IBJJF London Winter Open 2nd Place (2015)

UAEJJF German National Pro 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF Berlin Open 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF Masters Worlds 3rd Place (2014/2015 Master 1)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF European Open Champion (2010 purple)

IBJJF Masters World Champion (2012 brown Master 1)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2008 blue)

Favorite Position/Techniques: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: CFC Team

Sergio Calderon Biography

Sergio Calderon was born on October 10, 1979, in Barcelona, Spain, growing up in the neighboring Cerdanyola del Valles district.

Although already a fan of martial arts – a tendency acquired through the movie industry, as a child Sergio was an avid football (soccer) practitioner, playing it for many years at an amateur level with his hometown team. His interest for combat sports finally led him to a kickboxing gym at the age of 15, a time when he started practicing both KB and Muay Thai.

Kickboxing became an integral part of Sergio’s life for 9 years, but after his 26th birthday, Calderon relocated and moved to a neighboring town. The change meant that he could no longer train regularly at his academy due to the long commute, and, if he chose to start training at a more local gym it meant he would have to compete against his former teammates – people he regarded as family. In trying to find a solution for his dilemma, Sergio’s brother advised him to try a jiu-jitsu class.

Sergio knew of BJJ and had been to a few tournaments to watch his brother compete. Although the aesthetics of groundwork didn’t fascinate him, he decided to try it out. The experience was very different from what he expected, he loved his trial class and on February 2006 Calderon decided to sign a BJJ membership.

Almir Itajay de Moraes, best known as “Chen” Moraes was Sergio’s first coach and the man who graded Calderon with his blue belt.

The blue belt rank was an important episode in Sergio’s grappling career. This was the time when Calderon started coaching jiu-jitsu, later going on to open the first BJJ gym in his hometown – Cerdanyola Fight Club. Blue belt was also the time when Sergio left Chen’s Anaconda Jiu-Jitsu to join Yan Cabral’s team, one of the most famous affiliations in Spain named Association Aranha.

Calderon went through all remaining belts under Yan Cabral’s tuition, with his gym being associated with Aranha. This partnership lasted until 2017, a time when Sergio carried on under his own banner: CFC Team.

Sergio Calderon vs Wellington Dias

