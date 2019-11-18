Jason Rau is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Matt Serra, who also worked extensively with John Danaher at the famous Blue Basement training facility (Renzo Gracie Academy NYC). Rau gained notoriety in the sport while competing mainly in the American East Coast submission-only circuit, with notable wins over PJ Barch, Josh Hayden, Victor Silvério, Mansher Khera and more.

Jason Rau Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jason P Rau

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > Matt Serra > Jason Rau

Main Achievements:

RISE Invitational Tournament 170 lbs Belt (2018 / 2019)

1st Place RISE Invitational Tournament (2017)

1st Place Sapateiro 8 Invitational (2017)

2nd Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2018)

2nd Place Olympus Invitational (2018)

4th Place Kasai Pro III (2018)

Favorite Position/Technique: Heel Hook

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Serra JJ / RGA

Jason Rau Biography

Jason Rau was born on March 10, 1989, in Long Island, New York, United States of America where he was raised.

Wrestling was the first grappling sport practiced by Jason, which he did during his high school days. Jiu-jitsu would take over later in his life, at the age of 20 (early 2010), after a friend invited him to a class. A late age to start for someone with professional aspirations, but Rau hit the ground running and almost immediately started competing.

Quickly climbing the ranks of the sport, much of Rau’s success is awarded to a prime grappling education, which Jason received from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Matt Serra – his first coach and the man who followed him from white to black belt.

Fully embedded in grappling culture Jason quickly moved away from traditional gi jiu-jitsu and to submission-grappling or submission-only, as it became known, given how Rau prioritized the finishing aspect of jiu-jitsu. His quick progress saw him earning his black belt on February 16, 2016.

After earning his black belt Rau started training more regularly with John Danaher in New York City – Danaher who had been a training partner of Serra for many years at the Renzo Gracie Academy. Jason would quickly climb the ranks of the Danaher Death Squad (John’s elite group of students), and go on to compete in important events such as Kasai Pro and the BJJ Fanatics Grand Prix.

Jason Rau Highlight