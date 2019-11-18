Jason Rau is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Matt Serra, who also worked extensively with John Danaher at the famous Blue Basement training facility (Renzo Gracie Academy NYC). Rau gained notoriety in the sport while competing mainly in the American East Coast submission-only circuit, with notable wins over PJ Barch, Josh Hayden, Victor Silvério, Mansher Khera and more.
Jason Rau Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Jason P Rau
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > Matt Serra > Jason Rau
Main Achievements:
- RISE Invitational Tournament 170 lbs Belt (2018 / 2019)
- 1st Place RISE Invitational Tournament (2017)
- 1st Place Sapateiro 8 Invitational (2017)
- 2nd Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2018)
- 2nd Place Olympus Invitational (2018)
- 4th Place Kasai Pro III (2018)
Favorite Position/Technique: Heel Hook
Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Serra JJ / RGA
Jason Rau Biography
Jason Rau was born on March 10, 1989, in Long Island, New York, United States of America where he was raised.
Wrestling was the first grappling sport practiced by Jason, which he did during his high school days. Jiu-jitsu would take over later in his life, at the age of 20 (early 2010), after a friend invited him to a class. A late age to start for someone with professional aspirations, but Rau hit the ground running and almost immediately started competing.
Quickly climbing the ranks of the sport, much of Rau’s success is awarded to a prime grappling education, which Jason received from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Matt Serra – his first coach and the man who followed him from white to black belt.
Fully embedded in grappling culture Jason quickly moved away from traditional gi jiu-jitsu and to submission-grappling or submission-only, as it became known, given how Rau prioritized the finishing aspect of jiu-jitsu. His quick progress saw him earning his black belt on February 16, 2016.
After earning his black belt Rau started training more regularly with John Danaher in New York City – Danaher who had been a training partner of Serra for many years at the Renzo Gracie Academy. Jason would quickly climb the ranks of the Danaher Death Squad (John’s elite group of students), and go on to compete in important events such as Kasai Pro and the BJJ Fanatics Grand Prix.
Jason Rau Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
2 (5%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
36 (92%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (3%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
36 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (44%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (22%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY EBI/OT
3 (33%)
2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Jason Rau Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|11315
|PJ BarchPJ Barch
|L
|Armbar
|Show the Art
|N/A
|N/A
|2016
|11651
|PJ BarchPJ Barch
|L
|Inside heel hook
|Sapateiro 10
|72KG
|SF
|2017
|14656
|Dan Martinez
|L
|EBI/OT
|Olympus Inv.
|ABS
|F
|2018
|14668
|Marcel GoncalvesMarcel Goncalves
|L
|EBI/OT
|Finishers 5
|85KG
|SPF
|2018
|17019
|Renato CanutoRenato Canuto
|L
|Pts: 11x0
|Kasai Pro 3
|77KG
|RR
|2018
|17031
|M. Lutes
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|Kasai Pro 3
|77KG
|3RD
|2018
|17882
|Jonathan SatavaJonathan Satava
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|F
|2018
|18770
|W. Tackett
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|ADCC WC Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2019
|21891
|Kyle BoehmKyle Boehm
|L
|EBI/OT
|BJJ Fanatics
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|9429
|Javier Yamuni
|W
|Points
|NY Spring NGO
|85KG
|F
|2016
|11317
|Quentin Rosensweig
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Sub Spectrum
|N/A
|SPF
|2017
|11318
|Aaron Harris
|W
|Armlock
|Grappling Ind.
|N/A
|RR
|2017
|11319
|Todd Muckenheim
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Grappling Ind.
|N/A
|RR
|2017
|11320
|Guybson SaGuybson Sa
|W
|Inside heel hook
|843 Invitational
|ABS
|SPF
|2017
|11414
|Werther Mericales
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Sapateiro 8
|N/A
|N/A
|2017
|11415
|Chase Hannah
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Sapateiro 8
|N/A
|N/A
|2017
|11647
|Bryan Tidwell
|W
|Triangle armbar
|Sapateiro 10
|72KG
|R1
|2017
|11649
|Danilo Bergener
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Sapateiro 10
|72KG
|4F
|2017
|11653
|Josh Hayden
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Sapateiro 11
|N/A
|SPF
|2017
|13540
|Matteo Martinez
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Grappling Ind.
|F
|ABS
|2017
|14648
|Adam Colaralie
|W
|Inside heel hook
|RISE I
|77KG
|4F
|2017
|14649
|James Hasseman
|W
|Outside heel hook
|RISE I
|77KG
|SF
|2017
|14650
|Alex Oliveira
|W
|Inside heel hook
|RISE I
|77KG
|F
|2017
|14651
|Chris Schlesinger
|W
|Outside heel hook
|RISE 2
|77KG
|SPF
|2017
|14652
|Elijah Carlton
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Olympus Inv.
|ABS
|R1
|2018
|14653
|Stuart Cox
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Olympus Inv.
|ABS
|R2
|2018
|14654
|Kevin Gallagher
|W
|Kneebar
|Olympus Inv.
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|14655
|Rob Donofrio
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Olympus Inv.
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|14657
|Quentin Rosensweig
|W
|Katagatame
|Pilgrim Inv.
|N/A
|SPF
|2018
|17022
|Victor SilverioVictor Silverio
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Kasai Pro 3
|77KG
|RR
|2018
|17030
|PJ BarchPJ Barch
|W
|Pts: 10x3
|Kasai Pro 3
|77KG
|RR
|2018
|17419
|Leon Jackson
|W
|Inside heel hook
|GGL Invitational
|ABS
|N/A
|2018
|17420
|Inacio Santos
|W
|Outside heel hook
|GGL Invitational
|ABS
|N/A
|2018
|17421
|Christian Banghart
|W
|Outside heel hook
|GGL Invitational
|ABS
|N/A
|2018
|17424
|J. Blank
|W
|Armbar
|RISE 3
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|17428
|Mike Padilla
|W
|RNC
|RISE 4
|N/A
|SPF
|2018
|17430
|Mansher KheraMansher Khera
|W
|Referee Decision
|RISE 5
|77KG
|SPF
|2018
|17864
|Calon Sabino
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2018
|17871
|D. Maira
|W
|Heel hook
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2018
|17873
|Michael Arrieta
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|8F
|2018
|17880
|G. Lavaggi
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|17881
|Dustin Akbari
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|18758
|Javier Cardenas
|W
|Footlock
|ADCC WC Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2019
|18763
|Gustavo Bessa
|W
|Kimura
|ADCC WC Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2019
|18764
|Josh Bacallau
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC WC Trials
|77KG
|R3
|2019
|20452
|Herbert BurnsHerbert Burns
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Rise Invitational
|77KG
|SPF
|2019
|21881
|Quentin Rosensweig
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|BJJ Fanatics
|ABS
|R1
|2019
|21887
|Joe Baize
|W
|Outside heel hook
|BJJ Fanatics
|ABS
|R2
|2019
Jason Rau Highlight