Jason Rau

Jason Rau is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Matt Serra, who also worked extensively with John Danaher at the famous Blue Basement training facility (Renzo Gracie Academy NYC). Rau gained notoriety in the sport while competing mainly in the American East Coast submission-only circuit, with notable wins over PJ Barch, Josh Hayden, Victor Silvério, Mansher Khera and more.

Jason Rau Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jason P Rau

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:  Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > Matt Serra > Jason Rau

Main Achievements:

  • RISE Invitational Tournament 170 lbs Belt (2018 / 2019)
  • 1st Place RISE Invitational Tournament (2017)
  • 1st Place Sapateiro 8 Invitational (2017)
  • 2nd Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2018)
  • 2nd Place Olympus Invitational (2018)
  • 4th Place Kasai Pro III (2018)

Favorite Position/Technique: Heel Hook

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Serra JJ / RGA

Jason Rau Biography

Jason Rau was born on March 10, 1989, in Long Island, New York, United States of America where he was raised.

Wrestling was the first grappling sport practiced by Jason, which he did during his high school days. Jiu-jitsu would take over later in his life, at the age of 20 (early 2010), after a friend invited him to a class. A late age to start for someone with professional aspirations, but Rau hit the ground running and almost immediately started competing.

Quickly climbing the ranks of the sport, much of Rau’s success is awarded to a prime grappling education, which Jason received from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Matt Serra – his first coach and the man who followed him from white to black belt.

Fully embedded in grappling culture Jason quickly moved away from traditional gi jiu-jitsu and to submission-grappling or submission-only, as it became known, given how Rau prioritized the finishing aspect of jiu-jitsu. His quick progress saw him earning his black belt on February 16, 2016.

After earning his black belt Rau started training more regularly with John Danaher in New York City – Danaher who had been a training partner of Serra for many years at the Renzo Gracie Academy. Jason would quickly climb the ranks of the Danaher Death Squad (John’s elite group of students), and go on to compete in important events such as Kasai Pro and the BJJ Fanatics Grand Prix.

Jason Rau Grappling Record

39 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (5%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    36 (92%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

36 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Inside heel hook
44
16
Outside heel hook
25
9
RNC
6
2
Armlock
3
1
Triangle armbar
3
1
Kneebar
3
1
Katagatame
3
1
Armbar
3
1
Heel hook
3
1
Footlock
3
1
Kimura
3
1
Straight ankle lock
3
1
36
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
9 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (22%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    3 (33%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Armbar
50
1
Inside heel hook
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Jason Rau Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11315PJ BarchPJ BarchLArmbarShow the ArtN/AN/A2016
11651PJ BarchPJ BarchLInside heel hookSapateiro 1072KGSF2017
14656Dan MartinezLEBI/OTOlympus Inv.ABSF2018
14668Marcel GoncalvesMarcel GoncalvesLEBI/OTFinishers 585KGSPF2018
17019Renato CanutoRenato CanutoLPts: 11x0Kasai Pro 377KGRR2018
17031M. LutesLPts: 3x0Kasai Pro 377KG3RD2018
17882Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaLPts: 2x0ADCC EC Trials77KGF2018
18770W. TackettLPts: 4x2ADCC WC Trials77KG4F2019
21891Kyle BoehmKyle BoehmLEBI/OTBJJ FanaticsABS4F2019
9429Javier YamuniWPointsNY Spring NGO85KGF2016
11317Quentin RosensweigWInside heel hookSub SpectrumN/ASPF2017
11318Aaron HarrisWArmlockGrappling Ind.N/ARR2017
11319Todd MuckenheimWInside heel hookGrappling Ind.N/ARR2017
11320Guybson SaGuybson SaWInside heel hook843 InvitationalABSSPF2017
11414Werther MericalesWOutside heel hookSapateiro 8N/AN/A2017
11415Chase HannahWOutside heel hookSapateiro 8N/AN/A2017
11647Bryan TidwellWTriangle armbarSapateiro 1072KGR12017
11649Danilo BergenerWOutside heel hookSapateiro 1072KG4F2017
11653Josh HaydenWInside heel hookSapateiro 11N/ASPF2017
13540Matteo MartinezWInside heel hookGrappling Ind.FABS2017
14648Adam ColaralieWInside heel hookRISE I77KG4F2017
14649James HassemanWOutside heel hookRISE I77KGSF2017
14650Alex OliveiraWInside heel hookRISE I77KGF2017
14651Chris SchlesingerWOutside heel hookRISE 277KGSPF2017
14652Elijah CarltonWInside heel hookOlympus Inv.ABSR12018
14653Stuart CoxWOutside heel hookOlympus Inv.ABSR22018
14654Kevin GallagherWKneebarOlympus Inv.ABS4F2018
14655Rob DonofrioWInside heel hookOlympus Inv.ABSSF2018
14657Quentin RosensweigWKatagatamePilgrim Inv.N/ASPF2018
17022Victor SilverioVictor SilverioWInside heel hookKasai Pro 377KGRR2018
17030PJ BarchPJ BarchWPts: 10x3Kasai Pro 377KGRR2018
17419Leon JacksonWInside heel hookGGL InvitationalABSN/A2018
17420Inacio SantosWOutside heel hookGGL InvitationalABSN/A2018
17421Christian BanghartWOutside heel hookGGL InvitationalABSN/A2018
17424J. BlankWArmbarRISE 377KGSF2018
17428Mike PadillaWRNCRISE 4N/ASPF2018
17430Mansher KheraMansher KheraWReferee DecisionRISE 577KGSPF2018
17864Calon SabinoWRNCADCC EC Trials77KGR12018
17871D. MairaWHeel hookADCC EC Trials77KGR22018
17873Michael ArrietaWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KG8F2018
17880G. LavaggiWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KG4F2018
17881Dustin AkbariWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KGSF2018
18758Javier CardenasWFootlockADCC WC Trials77KGR12019
18763Gustavo BessaWKimuraADCC WC Trials77KGR22019
18764Josh BacallauWInside heel hookADCC WC Trials77KGR32019
20452Herbert BurnsHerbert BurnsWInside heel hookRise Invitational77KGSPF2019
21881Quentin RosensweigWStraight ankle lockBJJ FanaticsABSR12019
21887Joe BaizeWOutside heel hookBJJ FanaticsABSR22019

Jason Rau Highlight

 

