Gabriel Marinho is a jiu-jitsu black belt under the illustrious Master Júlio César Pereira as well as a member of the Grappling Fight Team (GFT) and the founder of the Pro Combat Academy in Rio de Janeiro’s West Zone. Although a competent competitor during his heyday, Gabriel is most recognized for his work as an instructor, being behind several high-level grapplers, including Pedro Alex and Wallace Costa.

Gabriel Marinho Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Marinho Rodrigues

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Gabriel Marinho

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012 / 2013)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2013 / 2015)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2014)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2009 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: N/A

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Gabriel Marinho Biography

Gabriel Marinho was born on November 23, 1982, in Campo Grande, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A big fan of martial arts from an early age, Marinho started training karate as an 8-year-old. As time passed and seeing jiu-jitsu’s efficiency in the early Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC), Gabriel became very interested in grappling, which ultimately led him to try out a few trial classes in local gyms.

After trying a few different classes Marinho settled with coach Bruno Souza at Aqualife Academy in the center of Campo Grande. Gabriel was 14 years old at the time.

As a blue belt, Gabriel had an epiphany: he wanted to bring jiu-jitsu to his neighborhood and transform the live-quality of kids and people of all ages through sports. His dream cost him a long term relationship at the time with someone who did not believe this was a viable future, nevertheless, Marinho marched forward, studying physical education at the University and focussing much of his spare time on a BJJ coaching apprenticeship.

While developing his skills as an athlete, Gabriel started following his coach, Bruno Souza, to Gama Filho’s headquarters – a historic Rio de Janeiro jiu-jitsu team – where Souza trained regularly. While training at GF, Marinho met team leaders Master Júlio César Pereira and Arlans Maia, who gradually also became Gabriel’s coaches. The Gama Filho team would change its name to GF Team (Grappling Fight Team) in 2007.

In June 2008, as a brown belt, Gabriel Marinho opened his own academy, the Academia Pro Combat, this way kickstarting his dream. He would be promoted to black belt by Master Júlio César on November 23, 2009 – his birthday, and the day f the inauguration of GF Team’s now-famous “Matriz” (headquarters).