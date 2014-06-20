Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Jeremy Jackson
Jeremy Jackson

Jeremy Jackson is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt under Caio Terra and Alan Marques (Gumby), being also one of the main representatives of the Caio Terra Association in BJJ’s lightweight division. Regarded as a promising athlete since his blue belt days – a time when he conquered his first International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan Championship (2013), Jackson would later cement his reputation as one of the sport’s top competitors with numerous titles in global sized events.

Jeremy Jackson Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Jeremy S. Jackson

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > C Gracie > Reylson Gracie > Paulo Maurício Strauch > Caio Terra > Jeremy Jackson

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > C Gracie > H. Gracie > C. Gracie Jr > Ralph Gracie > Alan Marques > Jeremy Jackson

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Twin Cities Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Las Vegas Summer Open 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF Pan Champion (2013 blue)
  • UAEJJF US National Pro Champion (2018 brown)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2013 blue)
  • IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2015 purple)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 2nd Place (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2014/2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Caio Terra Association

Jeremy Jackson Biography

Jeremy Jackson was born on February 11, 1987, in Visalia, California, where he grew up.

Interested in sporting activities from a young age, Jackson joined in his first football team at the age of 8, playing up until his freshman year of high school. Although small for his age (5’1″ and 120 lbs) Jeremy made his high school’s basketball team the following year (sophomore), playing throughout his Junior year.

After leaving his sporting life behind to pursue a professional career in internet marketing, Jeremy found himself gaining weight. He eventually decided to make a return to his healthy shape, ordering Tony Horton’s P90X, a 90-day fitness challenge, at the end of which he had lost 19 pounds. The experience had more positive results than those he had imagined when he started the process, as Jeremy truly enjoyed the thrill of the challenge and the mindset it provided.

Deciding to continue testing his limits, Jeremy started looking for the next challenge. Right around that time he drove by a jiu-jitsu gym and chose to stop, walk in and do a trial class, almost immediately falling in love with the martial art.

That first gym Jeremy joined was Alberto Crane’s Legacy gym in Burbank, California. An academy where he earned his blue belt. Jackson would later move closer to the San Francisco, then becoming a team member of Heroes Martial Arts, under the instruction of the famed Alan “Gumby” Marques. It was with Gumby’s team that Jeremy started gaining international notoriety as a competitor – all while running his own successful online business.

As a brown belt, while looking to find the best training possible to help him find success at the highest level in the sport/martial art, Jeremy Jackson opted to joint CTA in San Jose, California. There he had a chance to train directly with one of his idols – Caio Terra, and his internationally renowned team of athletes. It was under Terra that Jackson earned his black belt on July 2019 in a ceremony led by both Terra and Marques.

Jeremy Jackson Grappling Record

5 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (80%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION WINS

Footlock
(100%) SUBMISSION
3 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (33%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Guillotine
(100%) SUBMISSION

Jeremy Jackson Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
16700Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLReferee DecisionLas Vegas Open76KGSF2018
17496Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLPts: 4x2Long Beach Open76KGSF2018
17886Dante LeonDante LeonLGuillotineNoGi Worlds79KGR12018
16926Khristopher GonzalesWPts: 27x0Atlanta Summer O.76KG4F2018
16927Matheus CostaMatheus CostaWFootlockAtlanta Summer O.76KGSF2018
16929Joshua BacallaoWPts: 7x0Atlanta Summer O.76KGF2018
17247Khristopher GonzalesWPts: 45x0Twin Cities Open76KGSF2018
17248Gialysson SilvaWPts: 4x2Twin Cities Open76KGF2018

Jeremy Jackson vs Josh Bacallao

Jeremy Jackson vs Gialysson Freitas

