Sam McNally

Sam McNally
314 0
Sam McNally is a professional grappler from the Republic of Ireland who represents Dublin’s East Coast Jiu-Jitsu Academy (ECJJA) in the sport’s global circuit. A black belt in Jiu-Jitsu under Darragh O’Conaill, McNally gained worldwide notoriety in 2022 after two big performances in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European Open – where Sam earned a bronze medal – and in the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) European Trials – gold medal, breaking through as one of the top athletes in his division.

Sam McNally Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Sam McNally

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo Ribeiro > (Xande Ribeiro >) Darragh O’Conaill > Sam McNally

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place ADCC European Trials (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Dublin Open (2022)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Ireland Nationals (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP British National Pro (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Spain National Pro (2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2017 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern JJ Style

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: East Coast Jiu-Jitsu

Sam McNally Biography

Sam McNally was born in November 1994, in Dublin, the capital city of the Republic of Ireland.

Despite not being particularly sporty as a child, not in a competitive environment at least, McNally had a short-lived experience with martial arts through his high school which taught judo as a part of its sport’s curriculum. This episode drove Sam to look for grappling as an extra-curricular activity, finding what he was looking for in jiu-jitsu.

McNally joined Darragh O’Conaill’s school at the age of 16, the gym that would later become East Coast Jiu-Jitsu, one of the most prestigious grappling schools in Europe. Sam went from white to black belt under the guidance of O’Conaill, with his black belt promotion taking place on June 29, 2019,

Sam McNally Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (13%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (20%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Armbar
67
6
Bow and arrow
11
1
RNC
11
1
Heel hook
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
10 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Terra footlock
25
1
Straight ankle lock
25
1
Armbar
25
1
Hashimoto choke
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Sam McNally Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
22100Gabriel MarangoniGabriel MarangoniLTerra footlockRome Fall Open70KGSF2019
22124Cole FransonCole FransonLStraight ankle lockEuropean NoGi67KGR12019
22163Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiLAdvEuropean NoGiABSR12019
22397Matheus GodoyMatheus GodoyLPts: 6x0Amsterdam OpenABS4F2019
23501Guilherme RochaGuilherme RochaLPts: 4x0London WO70KGF2020
23581Ali MonfaradiAli MonfaradiLPts: 4x3Grand Slam LDN69KG4F2020
29414Alex SodreAlex SodreLArmbarWorld Champ.70KG8F2021
30462Diego SodreDiego SodreLHashimoto chokeEuropean Open70KGSF2022
30982Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLPts: 3x0Grand Slam LDN62KGSF2022
30986Marcos FroedeLPts: 2x1Grand Slam LDN62KG3RD2022
22016Thiago AbudThiago AbudWPts: 4x0London FO70KGSF2019
22017Jobson ApolinaroWArmbarLondon FO70KGF2019
23499Samuel KahnWArmbarLondon WO70KGSF2020
29407Danilo MoreiraDanilo MoreiraWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KGR12021
30456Yaroslav BlazhkoWReferee DecisionEuropean Open70KGR12022
30460Eduardo RoqueEduardo RoqueWPts: 4x4, AdvEuropean Open70KG4F2022
30978Bruno BorgesWArmbarGrand Slam LDN62KG4F2022
31897Mitchel SilvaWBow and arrowDublin Open70KGSF2022
31899Pablo MantovaniPablo MantovaniWReferee DecisionDublin Open70KGF2022
32122I. DziubałtowskiWRNCADCC EU Trials66KGR12022
32127Mohammod AlimWArmbarADCC EU Trials66KGR22022
32129Yarin ChrikiWArmbarADCC EU Trials66KGR32022
32132Sam GibbsWArmbarADCC EU Trials66KG4F2022
32135Daniel De-GrootWHeel hookADCC EU Trials66KGSF2022
32136Roine BohlinWPts: 3x0ADCC EU Trials66KGF2022
