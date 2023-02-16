Ademir Barreto Araujo is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under coach Orlando Júnior, who specializes in the gi (kimono) facet of the sport, where he represents the GF Team squad. Ademir Barreto first made waves in the lower belt divisions, particularly after winning the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Word title, and subsequently going on to beat some of the toughest professional black belts in the sport while still bearing his brown belt.

Ademir Barreto Araujo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ademir Barreto Araújo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Orlando Júnior > Ademir Barreto

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022)

1st Place AJP Teams Cup (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP World Pro (2021 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2020 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South Brazil Championship NOGI (2020** purple)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2021 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Ademir Barreto Araujo Biography

Ademir Barreto Araujo was born on October 30, 2000, in Macapá, the capital of Amapá, one of the least-known Brazilian states, in the country’s North Region.

Very active as a child, Ademir’s parents were advised to join the young Amapá native in martial arts classes, which they did when he was 5 years old, to the sport of judo. A martial art Barreto practiced for a few years.

By the age of 11 to 12, Ademir had quit judo and was not actively practicing any sport. Around that time he crossed paths with a gym and saw a few people practicing with a kimono, which brought back memories from his judo days. He decided to enroll and did a few classes believing he had returned to the Japanese art of throwing before realizing he had become a jiu-jitsu practitioner, and that the workgroup was indeed solely focused on BJJ.

Ademir’s first instructor was John Azevedo at a local GF Team satellite academy, but once he got more involved with the competitive facet of the sport, Barreto decided to join Orlando Júnior’s workgroup, also under the GFT umbrella.

Although always promoted by coach Orlando Júnior, as a purple belt, Ademir was invited by Master Júlio César Pereira to move to Rio de Janeiro, and train at GF Team’s headquarters in the Meyer neighborhood. From then on, Barreto Araújo spent his time split between Macapá and Rio de Janeiro.

After a very successful brown belt campaign, on July 27, 2022, Ademir Barreto Araujo was promoted to black belt by his instructor, Orlando Júnior.

ADEMIR BARRETO GRAPPLING RECORD

Traditionally, when displaying an athlete’s competitive record, BJJ Heroes has only accounted for matches that took place in the adult black belt division as this category symbolizes a competitor’s professional career in our sport. Ademir, however, started competing at the black belt (professional) level from the moment he conquered the AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro tournament as a brown belt, in November 2021, before being promoted to the actual rank.

According to the rules stipulated by the AJP (Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro league), a colored belt athlete that wins the federation’s World Pro event can no longer compete in this federation in that particular belt rank and is required to move up. Meaning: if a blue belt wins the World Pro championships he or she will, from then on, have to compete in the purple belt. The same concept is applied across all ranks up to the black belt, i.e.: if a purple belt wins the WP, he or she must compete in the brown belt division, and so on and so forth. These circumstances are rare, as the majority of people who win the AJP’s biggest tournament are more often than not, immediately promoted by their coaches. Barreto Araújo, however, remained a brown belt while competing against black belts. Considering those he competed against during this period, and the important wins he had doing so, we have opted to include those matches in his record.