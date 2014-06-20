Gutemberg Pereira is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Master Júlio César Pereira and one of the top representatives of GF Team in this sport/martial art’s international competitive circuit. Gutemberg became known a one of best grapplers in the world by conquering numerous titles in the sport’s lower belt divisions, while displaying an eye pleasing and submission oriented jiu jitsu style with which he gathered the interest of both the media and fans of this combat sport.

Gutemberg Pereira Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gutemberg de Jesus Santos Pereira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Gutemberg Pereira

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017 brown, 2015 purple)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2016*/2015** brown, 2014** purple)

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2016 brown, 2015 purple)

IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Champion (2015 brown, 2014** purple)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2016 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Chicago Summer Open Champion (2017)

UAEJJF NYC Pro Champion (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam – London Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF New York BJJ Pro Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2016 brown)

IBJJF European Open Championship Runner-up (2016* brown)

IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2016* brown)

IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2015* brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2014** purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg/222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Gutemberg Pereira Biography

Gutemberg Pereira was born on May 16, 1993 in Salvador, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia – growing up in a well known impoverished borough of that town called Jardim Cajazeiras.

Throughout his childhood Pereira always had plenty of sport related extracurricular activities. This important facet of his day-to-day life lied in the belief Gutemberg’s parents had that keeping their son occupied would keep him off the streets and away from gang related crime. Among his sports, prior to jiu jitsu, Pereira played and competed in football (soccer), swimming, karate, muai Thai and basketball.

As a teenager Gutemberg had a family problem which shook him to his core. He was advised to look for jiu jitsu to improve his self worth, finding at the time a local academy by the name of Fight Club (FC). At FC Pereira was under the instruction of coaches Marcio Bittencourt, Marcílio and Marcelo Villas Boas who induced in him the love for BJJ and competition.

As a blue belt Gutemberg travelled to Rio de Janeiro in order to compete at CBJJ’s Rio International Open. Being a massive fan of Rodolfo Vieira, Pereira went with the intention of asking Master Júlio César Pereira if he could be accepted in his competitors program at Grappling Fight Team (GFT), a request accepted by Pereira who strongly believed in the 18 year old’s potential.

In 2015 Pereira travelled to the United States of America to take part in one of Roberto Abreu‘s Miami based BJJ camps ahead of a competition. While in Florida, through Abraham Marte (a GFT partner), Gutemberg got an invitation to train at another team affiliate in Ohio. After a very positive experience at Kelly Hymore’s academy (GF Team Toledo), Gutemberg was invited to stay training in the US as a full time competitor, an offer accepted by the Brazilian.

After two years in the US, having medalled in some of the sport’s top tournaments Gutemberg Pereira was promoted to black belt by Master Júlio César Pereira.

Gutemberg Pereira Grappling Record 4 WINS BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

4 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 25 1 #86e620 Triangle 25 1 #5AD3D1 Kneebar 25 1 #d1212a Wristlock 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Gutemberg Pereira Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 12950 Keenan Cornelius Keenan Cornelius L Choke from back Chicago SMO ABS F 2017 12944 Steven Patterson W Choke from back Chicago SMO 100KG SF 2017 12945 Josh Hinger Josh Hinger W Triangle Chicago SMO 100KG F 2017 12947 Willian Porter W Kneebar Chicago SMO ABS 4F 2017 12948 Josh Hinger Josh Hinger W Wristlock Chicago SMO ABS SF 2017

Gutemberg Pereira vs Nicholas Meregali



Gutemberg Pereira vs Dan Borovic

