Jordan Vaisman is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Vinícius “Villeem” Coelho and a representative of the Gracie Barra Team in the sport’s global circuit. Vaisman worked extensively with other coaches of the Team GB franchise, including Vinicius “Draculino, Lucas Valente, Andressa Cintra, Flávio Almeida, and Alex Costa, while climbing the ranks of BJJ and conquering numerous important titles of the IBJJF league (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) such as the World No-Gi Championships, the Pan No-Gi Championships, American Nationals, to name a few.

Jordan Vaisman Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jordan Vaisman N. Teodosio Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Vinícius Coelho > Jordan Vaisman

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2019/2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 brown)

Main Achievements Juvenile:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2015)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGi (2015)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015)

1st of the Ranking FJJR (Rio de Janeiro) Ranking (2011/2012/2013/2014/2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Jordan Vaisman Biography

Jordan Vaisman was born on July 27, 1998, in the famous Favela da Rocinha, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. One of South America’s most famous slums.

Interested in sports from a very young age, Vaisman initiated judo at the age of 4, adding several other recreational activities from then on. Jordan went to judo classes regularly up until he was 10 years old.

By the time Jordan was 11 years old, crime was running amok in Rocinha. Fearing for their safety, the Vaisman family decided to move from their home, relocating to Jacarepaguá – one of Rio de Janeiro’s biggest suburbs. It was there that the young Carioca first started jiu-jitsu, with coach Vinícius “Villeem” Coelho, as a 12-year-old, at the local Gracie Barra affiliate gym.

One of the most prolific coaches in the Rio de Janeiro region, with a particularly strong youth program, Villeem Coelho quickly turned his new student into one of the top junior and juvenile athletes in the state.

Jordan’s first stay in the United States happened with the help of Gracie Barra’s Arizona project, the gym that hired Vaisman as an assistant coach when he was a purple belt. After 2 years in the Grand Canyon State, the young Rio de Janeiro native switched to Boston where he further cemented his ambition of being a full-time athlete. In 2020, after 18 months in Massachusetts, Jordan moved once again, this time settling in one of the biggest grappling hubs in the country, Gracie Barra Texas. Joining great names of the sport such as Vinicius “Draculino, Lucas Valente, and Andressa Cintra.

Although training extensively under the guidance of Master Draculino, Jordan was awarded all belts from coach Villem Coelho, including his black belt, which was awarded via an online meeting in Texas due to the travel restrictions felt at the time thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. A ceremony that took place on July 27, 2021.