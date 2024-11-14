Wilson Bueno Junior is a jiu-jitsu black belt representing the Checkmat affiliation in the sport’s international circuit. Bueno broke out on the global scene while competing in the Masters Division of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) in 2023, when he won his first European title, a good form he would surpass the following year with wins in the Masters World Championship, European (Gi & No-Gi), and the Pan No-Gi Championship.

Wilson Bueno Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Wilson Bueno de Moraes Júnior

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Fábio Chemik > Wilson Bueno

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2024*)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 / 2024)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2024)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2023)

1st Place IBJJF International Master South America (2024*)

1st Place IBJJF International Master Europe (2024**)

2nd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2024)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF International Master South America (2024**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Sul Americano Championship (2018)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2014 purple, 2017 / 2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Arm-Triangle

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Wilson Bueno Biography

Wilson Bueno was born in June 1993 in Santo André, a city in the ABC region of Brazil’s São Paulo state.

A sporty child from an early age, Wilson began his life in martial arts through judo, a sport he started at age 7 and persisted until he was 14, participating in a few regional tournaments. Bueno was convinced by a friend to try jiu-jitsu around that age and his interest in the Gentle Art set him apart from judo and on his path to the more submission-oriented world of BJJ.

Wilson Bueno’s first instructor was Eduardo Severiano, who graded him up until his blue belt. Although invested in the competitive aspect of grappling, Bueno was not particularly successful on a national stage. That changed in the last year of his purple belt run when he won the biggest title in the CBJJE federation, the Mundial. A major gold medal at the national level in Brazil. The win led him to believe in the viability of a professional career in the sport, which he decided to pursue from then.

Douglas Yassuda was the person responsible for Wilson’s transition from blue to purple belt. Much of Bueno’s success at the bigger events came during his time with coach Fábio Chemik, who promoted the young Paulista to his brown belt rank and black belt, which he received on December 18, 2018.

In 2023 Wilson made his first attempt at the international jiu-jitsu competitive circuit, coming out with positive results. These helped motivate him to pursue other tournaments in the USA and Europe in the months that followed.