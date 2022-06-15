Júlia Alves is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Júlio César Pereira and a professional grappler who represents GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. Alves first made waves in the sport as a colored belt while competing in the sport’s global circuit where she conquered numerous big events, including in mixed black belt & colored belt divisions of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour league (AJP) where beat well-established pro-athletes such as Margo Ciccarelli, Nathalie Ribeiro, Gabriela Fechter, to name a few.

Julia Alves Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Júlia de Jesus Alves

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Júlia Alves

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 blue, 2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 blue)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Team Nationals (2019 purple)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 blue)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2020 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2019 purple)

2nd Place AJP South American Pro (2021)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022* brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard & Closed Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Julia Alves Biography

Julia Alves was born on January 24, 2001, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she spent the majority of her formative years.

Despite not being embedded into sporting culture during her childhood, 13-year-old Alves felt immediately drawn to jiu-jitsu as soon as she walked past an academy’s window, behind which a class was being taught. Shortly after seeing that class, Julia decided to try and the rest is history.

Mike Sousa was Julia’s first instructor who, shortly after Alves started her BJJ tuition, joined GF Team as an affiliate gym. As Alves became more serious about her professional grappling career, as a blue belt, she opted to take full advantage of the Sousa x GFT coalition by becoming a member of the team’s headquarters workgroup in Meyer, RJ. There she was able to train with some of the best athletes in the country and develop into one of them.

While at Meyer, Julia Alves became widely recognized as one of the rising stars of the lightweight division, earning her purple, brown and black belts from coach Julio César Pereira – GFTs head coach – the latter of the ranks earned while on the podium of the 2022 IBJJF World Championships, in June that year.

JULIA ALVES RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes only records black belt match results, in Julia’s case, however, she was competing against top-tier black belt competition at the AJP circuit, in the mixed division, with some memorable matches there. Alves was also very successful while competing in the ADCC Brazilian Trials, all results we felt should be included in her professional record.