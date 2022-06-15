Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Júlia Alves

Júlia Alves is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Júlio César Pereira and a professional grappler who represents GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. Alves first made waves in the sport as a colored belt while competing in the sport’s global circuit where she conquered numerous big events, including in mixed black belt & colored belt divisions of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour league (AJP) where beat well-established pro-athletes such as Margo Ciccarelli, Nathalie Ribeiro, Gabriela Fechter, to name a few.

Julia Alves Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Júlia de Jesus Alves

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:  Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Júlia Alves

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 blue, 2022 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2019 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Team Nationals (2019 purple)
  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 blue)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2020 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2019 purple)
  • 2nd Place AJP South American Pro (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022* brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard & Closed Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Julia Alves Biography

Julia Alves was born on January 24, 2001, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she spent the majority of her formative years.

Despite not being embedded into sporting culture during her childhood, 13-year-old Alves felt immediately drawn to jiu-jitsu as soon as she walked past an academy’s window, behind which a class was being taught. Shortly after seeing that class, Julia decided to try and the rest is history.

Mike Sousa was Julia’s first instructor who, shortly after Alves started her BJJ tuition, joined GF Team as an affiliate gym. As Alves became more serious about her professional grappling career, as a blue belt, she opted to take full advantage of the Sousa x GFT coalition by becoming a member of the team’s headquarters workgroup in Meyer, RJ. There she was able to train with some of the best athletes in the country and develop into one of them.

While at Meyer, Julia Alves became widely recognized as one of the rising stars of the lightweight division, earning her purple, brown and black belts from coach Julio César Pereira – GFTs head coach – the latter of the ranks earned while on the podium of the 2022 IBJJF World Championships, in June that year.

JULIA ALVES RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes only records black belt match results, in Julia’s case, however, she was competing against top-tier black belt competition at the AJP circuit, in the mixed division, with some memorable matches there. Alves was also very successful while competing in the ADCC Brazilian Trials, all results we felt should be included in her professional record.

Julia Alves Grappling Record

24 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    8 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    15 (63%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

15 SUBMISSIONS WINS

15
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (75%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Julia Alves Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
25043Ingridd AlvesIngridd AlvesLChoke from backGuarapari ProABSSF2021
26443Beatriz MesquitaBeatriz MesquitaLPts: 1x0SA Cont. Pro62KGF2021
29207Beatriz MesquitaBeatriz MesquitaLCross chokeWorld Pro62KGSF2021
30340Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLViolin armlockADCC BR2 Trials60KGF2022
25039Thais TeixeiraWSubmissionGuarapari Pro62KGSF2021
25042Thais TeixeiraWSubmissionGuarapari ProABS4F2021
26437Ershirley KessyWSubmissionSA Cont. Pro62KGR12021
26440Margot CiccarelliMargot CiccarelliWPts: 5x4SA Cont. Pro62KG4F2021
26442Lauriane MendesWPts: 7x0SA Cont. Pro62KGSF2021
28568Ana BritoWArmbarGrand Slam RJ62KG8F2021
28572Aurea AlmeidaWArmbarGrand Slam RJ62KG4F2021
28576Luciane SilvaWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ62KGSF2021
28578Natalia ZumbaWPts: 1x0Grand Slam RJ62KGF2021
29204Gamila KanewWArmbarWorld Pro62KG4F2021
29210Astrid ScholinWChoke from backWorld Pro62KGRPC2021
29211Maja PovsnarWPts: 2x1World Pro62KG3RD2021
30330Ingrid FahningWKneebarADCC BR2 Trials60KG8F2022
30335Ericka AlmeidaWToe holdADCC BR2 Trials60KG4F2022
30338Gabriela FechterWPts: 4x0ADCC BR2 Trials60KGSF2022
30614Andreia CerdeiraWSubmissionGramado Pro62KGSF2022
30615Ludmila FioriWSubmissionGramado Pro62KGF2022
31069Monika MarkowWArmbarGrand Slam LDN62KGR12022
31073Violeta AngelovaWArmbarGrand Slam LDN62KG4F2022
31077Priscilla AssuncaoWPts: 1x0Grand Slam LDN62KGSF2022
31079Nathalie RibeiroWPts: 2x2Grand Slam LDN62KGF2022
32285Yara KakishWTriangleGrand Slam AD62KG4F2022
32288Violeta AngelovaWPts: 5x0Grand Slam AD62KGSF2022
32290Brigida FelipeWReferee DecisionGrand Slam AD62KGF2022
