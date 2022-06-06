Worlds Results, Mica Beats Ruotolo, Ffion Crowned First Brit Champ, And Doederlein Takes Title For USA

JUNE 05, 2022, LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, and the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championships returned to the famous Walter Pyramid, the venue that has been synonymous with the tournament for quite some time (pre-pandemic). After a short break from this grappling temple, the Mundial is back!

As per usual, the most important gi competition of the year brought forth the very best in the sport for a very fun tournament to follow. This year’s World Jiu-Jitsu Championships had a few historic moments, which included the crowning of its very first British black belt world champion (Ffion Davies), and the victory of veteran Isaac Doederlein with his first featherweight title, he who became the 6th male American athlete to conquer the title. Bianca Basilio took home gold for the first time after a stellar career, Mica Galvão also became the youngest ever world champ. This and much more you can find out below.

2022 Adult Black Belt World Champions

Male 57KG: Thalison Soares (AOJ)

Male 64KG: Meyram Maquine (Dream Art)

Male 70KG: Isaac Doederlein (Alliance)

Male 76KG: Mica Galvão (Fight Sports /Melqui Galvão)

Male 82KG: Tainan Dalpra (AOJ)

Male 88KG: Leandro Lo (NS Brotherhood)

Male 94KG: Kaynan Duarte (Atos)

Male 100KG: Erich Munis (Dream Art)

Male +100KG: Vitor Hugo (Six Blades)

Male Open: Nicholas Meregali (Dream Art)

Female 48KG: Mayssa Bastos (GF Team)

Female 53KG: Anna Rodrigues (Dream Art)

Female 58KG: Bianca Basilio (Almeida JJ)

Female 63KG: Ffion Davies (Atos)

Female 69KG: Andresa Cintra (Gracie Barra)

Female 74KG: Ana Carolina Vieira (Aviv JJ)

Female 79KG: Larissa Dias (MJN)

Female +79KG: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight)

Female Open: Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight)

ROOSTERWEIGHTS – MEN

With all former world champions out of the race this year, the road was open for a new roosterweight king, and there was no shortage of candidates for that crown. This very even division did not lead to an array of exciting matches as most clashes were decided on tight details and strategy from the quarter-finals, onwards.

Roosterweight Quick Stats:

– 14 TOTAL MATCHES

– 5 SUBMISSIONS

– 36% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Rodnei Barbosa def. Jonas Andrade via advantages

– Bebeto Oliveira def. Tomoyuki Hashimoto via DQ (illegal submission)

– Thalison Soares def. Frank Cespedes via 14×8

– Cleber Sousa def. Rodrigo Otavio via 4×2

Semi-Finals

– Bebeto Oliveira def. Rodnei Barbosa via 4×2

– Thalison Soares def. Cleber Sousa via 6×4

Final

– Thalison Soares def. Bebeto Oliveira via 2×0

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT – MEN

Undoubtedly, one of the most fun divisions to follow this weekend, much of that excitement is owed to the outstanding performances put forth by Hiago George, Meyram Maquiné, and Diogo Reis, all of which came to the Walter Pyramid this weekend not content with “just” a win but, to put on a show for the fans as well.

Maquiné, in particular, had a 100% submission run-up to the final, beating Brazilian National Champions, Pan American Champions, and even his senior team-mate (Wesley Santos), a real treat to watch this young man compete.

The last match was set between teammates Diego Pato and Meyram Maquiné who actually competed(!) a sign that the IBJJF’s latest guidelines to tackle closeouts are working. Measures that set new rules such as removing the close-out athletes’ team points and not awarding them the tournament’s prize money.

This final match lacked a bit of the action Maquiné had accustomed us to, but that was very much down to Pato’s strategy of wrapping Meyram in lapels to stop him from moving, a good strategy from a sporting standpoint, but a terrible one for the spectators.

Light-featherweight Quick Stats:

– 17 TOTAL MATCHES

– 6 SUBMISSIONS

– 35% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Hiago George def. Jordan Vaisman via 9×2

– Meyram Maquine def. Pedro Dias via Choke from the back

– Diogo Reis def. Lucas Pinheiro via Toe hold

– Diego “Pato” Oliveira def. Sebastian Serpa via 3×1 adv (0x0 pts)

Semi-Finals

– Meyram Maquine def. Hiago George via Armbar

– Diego “Pato” Oliveira def. Diogo Reis via 2×0

Final

– Meyram Maquine def. Diego “Pato” Oliveira via Decision (2×2 pts)

FEATHERWEIGHT – MEN

The most balanced division in the sport, the featherweights had at least 11 athletes with a real-life potential for taking home the gold medal. Despite being very even in talent, the athletes did a fantastic job at keeping the matches interesting and with plenty of crowd-pleasing moments.

It is nearly impossible to single out one single performance from of this legion of warriors, but history only remembers the winners and in that regard, both of the division’s finalists, Isaac Doederlein and Diego Sodré were on fire.

The final was slightly more calculated, but still fun to watch, with America’s Doederlein working aggressively from the bottom and Brazil’s Sodre playing the patience game from the top. The hard work paid off in the final 15 seconds of the match with a sweep that brought an avalanche of joy to the venue and the well-deserved gold medal for Alliance’s Doederlein. A spectacular moment for this veteran who has deserved his big moment for quite some time.

Isaac Doederlein became the 6th American male athlete to achieve the Mundial gold medal at adult black belt.

Light-featherweight Quick Stats:

– 22 TOTAL MATCHES

– 6 SUBMISSIONS

– 28% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Daniel Maira def. Ismael Santos via 6×2

– Samuel Nagai def. Fabricio Andrey via Split decision

– Diego Sodré def. Thiago Macedo via DQ*

– Isaac Doederlein def. Alex Sodre via 3×1 adv (2×2 pts)

* Thiago Macedo was DQ’ed after the match ended for speaking to the referees. The match had ended with 4×4 pts, and 2×1 advantages for Sodré

Semi-Finals

– Isaac Doederlein def. Samuel Nagai via Straight ankle lock

– Diego Sodré def. Daniel Maira via 2×0 adv (0x0 pts)

Final

– Isaac Doederlein def. Diego Sodré via 2×0

LIGHTWEIGHT – MEN

“Are you not entertained?”

Marcus Maximus Aurelius would have been proud of the two teenage warriors on deck this weekend, black belt newcomers who took out the veterans one-by-one on their way to the final showing nothing but forward-moving jiu-jitsu. We are obviously talking about this year’s finalists, 19YO Tye Ruotolo (Atos) and 18YO Micael Galvão (Fight Sports). A joy to witness the performances of these gentlemen who, despite many trying to slow them down, were a ton of fun to watch.

The final was, as expected, a barn-burner, and a very different affair from their no-gi clash at WNO earlier last year. Pulling guard, Mica swept Ruotolo around the 4-minute mark and forced Tye to spend more time on his back than he ever had in his entire black belt career (put together). Once there, the Brazilian dominated the action, nearly passing the guard and taking back control with a body triangle from the pass-defense of Ruotolo. Tye managed to come back on top in the final seconds but ended the match surviving another armlock attack of Galvão. Outstanding final.

Micael Galvão is now the youngest ever IBJJF black belt World Champion.

Lightweight Quick Stats:

– 23 TOTAL MATCHES

– 4 SUBMISSIONS

– 17% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Mica Galvao def. Matheus Gabriel via 4×2

– Tye Ruotolo def. Levi Jones-Leary via 8×0

– Lucas Valente def. Leo Silva via 4×2

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Victor Nithael via 2×1 adv (4×4 pts)

Semi-Finals

– Tye Ruotolo def. Lucas Valente via 4×0

– Mica Galvão def. Jonnatas Gracie via Bow and arrow choke

Final

– Mica Galvão def. Tye Ruotolo via 2×0

MIDDLEWEIGHTS – MEN

Two dominant performances by the former teammates, Dalpra and Murasaki, who, interestingly have similar approaches to the game and identical frames. Stout and powerful, with planted passing attacks and very accurate grips from the bottom, neither Tainan nor Andy is often found out of place on the mat, this accuracy was on full display throughout their run to the final.

For that gold medal match, Murasaki started with two points from a guard-pull interception/kouchi-gari, but Dalpra proved his guard is just as efficient as his top game by quickly sweeping the Atos athlete and dominating from the top, adding double digits to the score-board before ending the match with Cachecol choke (scarf-choke) from North-South position.

Middleweight Quick Stats:

– 24 TOTAL MATCHES

– 11 SUBMISSIONS

– 46% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Tainan Dalpra def. Pedro Maia via 6×0

– Ronaldo Junior def. Jeferson Guaresi via 9×0

– Andy Murasaki def. Leonardo Lara via 6×0

– Tommy Langaker def. Tarik Hopstock via 8×4

Semi-Finals

– Tainan Dalpra def. Ronaldo Junior via 10×0

– Andy Murasaki def. Tommy Langaker via 2×0

Finals

– Tainan Dalpra def. Andy Murasaki via Cachecol choke

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHTS – MEN

Isaque Bahiense opted to go up in weight this year and proved his worth by defeating the current 88-kg champion, Braguinha in the semi-finals. Staying true to his strategic style, Bahiense was hardly ever in danger on his run to the final.

On the other side of the bracket, veteran 7x world champ Leandro Lo came in to the final ready to show he can still make people jump from their seats with an outstanding performance against Bahiense, after a few sober performances in his early tournament matches. Leandro is a historic figure in our sport, being the only competitor who has held IBJJF world titles in different weight classes (5) and is still at the top of the game as made evident by today’s gold medal, this one earned with a beautifully timed double leg takedown against Isaque.

This was Leandro’s 8th world title.

Medium-heavyweight Quick Stats:

– 24 TOTAL MATCHES

– 8 SUBMISSIONS

– 33% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Leandro Lo def. Andre Porfirio via 4×0

– Bruno Lima def. Sebastian Rodriguez via 6×4

– Isaque Bahiense def. Matheus Spirandeli via Decision (0x0)

– Gustavo Batista def. Enderson Dias via 4×2

Semi-Finals

– Leandro Lo def. Bruno Lima via 2×0

– Isaque Bahiense def. Gustavo Batista via 3×0

Final

– Leandro Lo def. Isaque Bahiense via 2×0

HEAVYWEIGHTS – MEN

Another dominant performance by Kaynan Duarte who faced a new finalist this year in Dimitrius Souza. The veteran Alliance player has been close to that gold medal on a few occasions throughout his 11-year-old black belt career and showed he is still very much in the game. Sadly for him, Kaynan was the better man in a fairly uneventful final.

Heavyweight Quick Stats:

– 17 TOTAL MATCHES

– 5 SUBMISSIONS

– 29% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Dimitrius Souza def. Harryson Pereira via 6×4

– Pedro Machado def. Adam Wardzinski via Armbar

– Rider Zuchi def. Matheus Diniz via 4×2

– Kaynan Duarte def. Fellipe Trovo via Choke from the back

Semi-Finals

– Kaynan Duarte def. Rider Zuchi via 4×1 adv (0x0 pts)

– Dimitrius Souza def. Pedro Machado via 2×0

Final

– Kaynan Duarte def. Dimitrius Souza via 2×0 adv (0x0 pts)

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHTS – MEN

Nicholas Meregali continues on his path to becoming the most important super-heavyweight competitor of a generation. Submission hunter to the core, Nicholas has proven time and time again that very few can hang with him right now going throughout the 100kg and open weight divisions with a 100% submission ratio on his way to both finals.

If Meregali was impressing on one side of the brackets, on the opposite side 24YO Erich Munis was doing exactly the same by submitting everyone in his path at 100-kilos. The two lanky grapplers met for a very fun final to follow, with each competitor doing his best to push the pace of the match.

After a backward and forwards sweeping battle, it was Munis who took gold with a sweep near the end. After the match was terminated and his hand was raised, Erich got down to his knee and proposed to his corner woman and (now) fiancé, a gesture we had not witnessed in past Mundial events… She said yes!

Super-heavyweight Quick Stats:

– 16 TOTAL MATCHES

– 9 SUBMISSIONS

– 56% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Marcus Ribeiro def. Devhonte Johnson via 6×2

– Nicholas Meregali def. Helton Jose via Choke from the back

– Fellipe Andrew def. Anderson Munis via Katagatame

– Erich Munis def. Davi Cabral via Triangle

Semi-Finals

– Nicholas Meregali def. Fellipe Andrew via Choke from the back

– Erich Munis def. Marcus Ribeiro via Triangle

Final

– Erich Munis def. Nicholas Meregali via 6×4

ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHTS – MEN

The smallest division in the male category provided a handful of fun matches, the majority of which came by the hands and feet of Victor Hugo and Gutemberg Pereira, the finalists, who proved to be a few steps ahead of the competition this weekend, particularly in the technical aspect of the game.

For the final, and despite their large size, Hugo and “Berg” put on a fantastic display of jiu-jitsu for the spectators. Submission attacks, sweeps, passing attempts, and more, a very entertaining clash, one mostly dominated by GF Team’s Pereira for the first 8:30 minutes of the final. Near the end, a massive strategic error by Gutemberg cost him the match. Although winning by two points and in half guard with double underhooks, Pereira showed signs of frustration for being stuck in half, this (apparently) led him to relinquish his underhooks to grab the lapel (possibly to attack a choke) which was all Hugo needed to come on top. Once he established the sweep, Victor was able to impose himself and turn the tables with very few seconds to go. Outstanding match!

Ultra-heavyweight Quick Stats:

– 11 TOTAL MATCHES

– 4 SUBMISSIONS

– 36% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Guilherme Augusto def. Rafael Lovato via 3×0

– Gutemberg Pereira def. Renato Tagliari via Choke from the back

– Wallace Costa def. Igor Schneider via 6×5

– Victor Hugo def. Guilherme Bacha via Bow and arrow choke

Semi-Finals

– Victor Hugo def. Wallace Costa via 50/50 via kneebar

– Gutemberg Pereira def. Guilherme Augusto via Decision (0x0 pts)

Final

– Victor Hugo def. Gutemberg Pereira via 9×2



OPEN WEIGHT (ABSOLUTE) – MEN

Although the final match was less of a barn-burner than most would have asked for, Meregali’s performances throughout the tournament perfectly made up for a more conservative final showing against his former teammate, Erich Munis. Meregali (who appeared to step on the mat with a previous injury undertaken in the semi-finals) was on fire this weekend amassing 5 submissions in 7 matches and was a very deserving champion.

Open weight Quick Stats:

– 23 TOTAL MATCHES

– 9 SUBMISSIONS

– 39% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Fellipe Andrew def. Kaynan Duarte via Botinha

– Nicholas Meregali def. Wallace Costa via Loop choke

– Erich Munis def. Roosevelt Sousa via 1×0 adv (6×6 pts)

– Gustavo Batista def. Victor Hugo via Split decision

Semi-Finals

– Nicholas Meregali def. Fellipe Andrew via Armbar

– Erich Munis def. Gustavo Batista via 2×0

Final

– Nicholas Meregali def. Erich Munis via 1×0 adv (0x0 pts)

ROOSTERWEIGHTS – WOMEN

Very few rooster weights can hang with Mayssa Bastos on the mat, this much was reiterated this weekend by Bastos’ smooth run to another gold medal. This was Bastos’ 3rd World title and represented Mayssa’s IBJJF Grand Slam title (honorary) as the young Unity athlete conquered 2022’s World, Pan-American, European, and Brazilian Nationals. All 4 major tournaments on the IBJJF calendar.

Roosterweight Quick Stats:

– 9 TOTAL MATCHES

– 4 SUBMISSIONS

– 44% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Jhenifer Aquino def. Mariana Rolszt via Decision (0x0 pts)

– Brenda Larissa def. Lavinia Barbosa via 2×0

– Mayssa Bastos def. Vicky Hoang via Omoplata

– Serena Gabrieli def. Kaori Hernandez via Botinha

Semi-Finals

– Brenda Larissa def. Jhenifer Aquino via 4×3 adv (2×2 pts)

– Mayssa Bastos def. Serena Gabrieli via Short choke

Final

– Mayssa Bastos def. Brenda Larissa via 6×4

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHTS – WOMEN

Unsurprisingly, we saw a repeat of last year’s final between Anna Rodrigues (Dream Art) and Tammi Musumesi (Pedigo SF) the weight-class’s favorites. This was a small division, mostly dominated by these two on their run to a very even final match. Sadly, the final was very uneventful (read: boring), with both competitors keeping their hips on the mats in a double guard stance for most of the match.

Light-featherweight Quick Stats:

– 9 TOTAL MATCHES

– 5 SUBMISSIONS

– 55% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Rose Sharouni def. Andreza Costa via 3×1 adv (2×2 pts)

– Anna Rodrigues def. Sofia Amarante via Choke from the back

– Tammi Musumeci def. Ann Kneib via Triangle armbar

– Thamires Aquino def. Jessa Khan via 9×0

Semi-Finals

– Tammi Musumeci def. Thamires Aquino via Botinha

– Anna Rodrigues def. Rose Sharouni via Armbar

Final

– Anna Rodrigues def. Tammi Musumeci via 4×0

FEATHERWEIGHTS – WOMEN

Third time is a charm? Once again Bianca Basílio arrived at the Pyramid prepared to conquer her first world title. Yes, you read correctly, although she is one of the most celebrated female athletes in the sport, Basilio was yet to earn her first IBJJF World Championship, jiu-jitsu’s Holy Grail, despite reaching the final on the past two editions of the tournament.

In Basilio’s way was fellow finalist, veteran Amanda Monteiro Canuto, a counter grappler and former world champion who brought a ton of experience to the mat. Monteiro’s cagey style drove Basílio to a more poised performance, nevertheless, the title was the main goal and that was indeed achieved today.

Featherweight Quick Stats:

– 6 TOTAL MATCHES

– 1 SUBMISSION

– 16% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Gabriela Fechter def. Sofia Dalpra via 2×0

– Amanda Monteiro def. Rafaela Rosa via 1×0 adv (0x0 pts)

– Gabriela Pereira def. Larissa Campos via 1×0 adv (0x0 pts)

– Bianca Basilio via WO

Semi-Finals

– Bianca Basilio def. Gabriela Fechter via Body triangle

– Amanda Monteiro def. Gabriela Pereira via Decision (0x0 pts)

Final

– Bianca Basilio def. Amanda Monteiro via 3×1 adv (0x0 pts)

LIGHTWEIGHTS – WOMEN

In the biggest female division in the history of the tournament, we saw a British athlete reach the final of the IBJJF World Championships at black belt AND win it, which was the first time in the history of the tournament (on both accounts). The Brit is Welsh competitor, Ffion Davies. The former ECBJJA representative – now with Atos – had a spectacular run to the final, submitting two incredible athletes in Kristin Mikkelson (Brazil 021) and Vitoria Vieira (GFT) while also dominating another well-known competitor in Unity’s Margot Ciccarelli.

In the final, Davies went up against footlock specialist Menezes who managed to slow down the Ffion’s impressive passing with the use of a lapel guard. This was a bitter-sweet strategy for the Gracie Humaita athlete who stifled her own progression in the match with this maneuver when she was losing by two points early in the match due to a takedown by the Welsh competitor.

A fantastic achievement by Ffion Davies for Wales and the United Kingdom.

Lightweight Quick Stats:

– 17 TOTAL MATCHES

– 8 SUBMISSIONS

– 47% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Nathalie Ribeiro def. Janine Mutton via Armbar

– Janaina Menezes def. Gabrielle McComb via Botinha

– Ffion Davies def. Vitoria Vieira via Bow and arrow choke

– Margot Ciccarelli def. Luciane Santos via 4×0

Semi-Finals

– Ffion Davies def. Margot Ciccarelli via 7×0

– Janaina Menezes def. Nathalie Ribeiro via 4×2

Final

– Ffion Davies def. Janaina Menezes via 2×0

MIDDLEWEIGHTS – WOMEN

Thalyta is quickly becoming a real force in the division, despite her short career as a black belt. Another big tournament and another final. On the other side of the bracket was the incredible Andressa Cintra, one of the most submission-oriented athletes in the middleweight division and the champion of 2019 and 2021. Not a lot of action throughout the final match but Andress did have a close submission attack early on which likely swayed the referees to decide in her favor.

Middleweight Quick Stats:

– 12 TOTAL MATCHES

– 7 SUBMISSIONS

– 58% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Chloe McNally def. Raquel Canuto via Kneebar

– Andressa Cintra def. Kira Sung via Choke from back

– Thalyta Silva def. Elisabeth Clay via 3×2 adv (0x0 pts)

– Thamara Ferreira def. Natalia Zumba via Toe hold

Semi-Finals

– Thalyta Silva def. Thamara Ferreira via 2×0

– Andressa Cintra def. Chloe McNally via Botinha

Final

– Andressa Cintra def. Thalyta Silva via decision (0x0 pts)

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHTS – WOMEN

A fantastic run by black belt newcomer, Luciana Mota of Alliance. Luciana had a terrific career as a brown and purple belt and is now making waves in the black belt division. Mota went up against a few of the division’s favorites in Malyjasiak and Ingridd Alves and held her own very well giving a masterclass of composure. In the final, Luciana met the dominant force that is Ana Carolina Vieira – who was competing for her 5th black belt world title. This turned out to be a clean and dominant performance for Ana Carolina Vieira who swept, passed, and finished the talented rookie from side control.

Medium-heavyweight Quick Stats:

– 8 TOTAL MATCHES

– 4 SUBMISSIONS

– 50% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Ana Vieira def. Amy Campo via Armbar

– Fernanda Cristo def. Elizabeth Mitrovic via 5×0

– Luciana Mota def. Maria Malyjasiak via 4×1 adv (0x0 pts)

– Ingridd Alves def. Izadora Cristina via Triangle

Semi-Finals

– Luciana Mota def. Ingridd Alves via 3×1 adv (0x0)

– Ana Vieira def. Fernanda Cristo via 7×0

Final

– Ana Vieira def. Luciana Mota via Katagatame

HEAVYWEIGHTS – WOMEN

A very small division saw the return of Rafaela Guedes to the gi, after a nearly 2-year absence to focus on no-gi. Guedes met one of the rising stars of the heavyweight division, new black belt Larissa Dias, a grappler that had a ton of success in the brown belt rank.

As expected, Larissa opted to pull guard against Rafaela, placing both athletes in their respective favorite games. Here, the lanky guard playing of Dias proved to be a real problem for the former double gold Pan American athlete, Guedes. A quick back take/body triangle from closed guard led to 5 minutes of ride-time by Dias on Rafaela’s back, followed by a RNC attempt which granted Larissa’s match-winning advantages.

Heavyweight Quick Stats:

– 3 TOTAL MATCHES

– 0 SUBMISSIONS

– NO SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Rafaela Guedes def. Tara White via 5×0

– Melissa Cueto advanced via WO

– Larissa Dias advanced via WO

– Fernanda Mazzelli advanced via WO

Semi-Finals

– Rafaela Guedes def. Melissa Cueto via 2×0

– Larissa Dias def. Fernanda Mazzelli via 2×0

Final

– Larissa Dias def. Rafaela Guedes via 2×1 adv (0x0 pts)



SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHTS – WOMEN

A small division saw another final between Yara Soares and Gabi Pessanha, for the third time in a row at the World Championships.

Super-heavyweight Quick Stats:

– 4 TOTAL MATCHES

– 2 SUBMISSIONS

– 50% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Mayara Custodio def. Alisson Tremblay via 5×0

– Gabrieli Pessanha advanced via WO

– Yara Soares advanced via WO

– Claire Thevenon advanced via WO

Semi-Finals

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Mayara Custodio via RNC

– Yara Soares def. Claire Thevenon via Armbar

Final

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Yara Soares via 4×2

OPEN WEIGHT (ABSOLUTE) – WOMEN

Remember her name, Amy Campo. The Utah-based athlete had an outstanding display in the World Championships open weight class, including in the final against the sport’s most dominant current champion, Gabrieli Pessanha. The final was spent mostly with Amy stuck inside Gabi’s closed guard, doing her best to open the guard and attack while also attempting to defend Pessanha’s own attacks in a very even clash.

Absolute Quick Stats:

– 11 TOTAL MATCHES

– 4 SUBMISSIONS

– 36% SUB AVERAGE

Quarter-Finals

– Rafaela Guedes def. Luciane Santos via Amassa pão choke

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Luciana Mota via Ezekiel choke

– Ana Vieira def. Gabrielle McComb via Cross choke

– Amy Campo def. Yara Soares via 4×2

Semi-Finals

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Rafaela Guedes via 2×0

– Amy Campo def. Ana Vieira via Decision

Final

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Amy Campo via Decision (2×2 pts)