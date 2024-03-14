Justin Masaichi Ordinario is an American grappler from Texas and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roy Davis who also worked extensively with coaches Alvis Solis and Pablo Silva. Ordinario made his name in this sport, mostly, while competing in the Masters division of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) where he conquered world titles in the Gi (kimono) and no-gi ruleset as well as the Pan American Championship. Justin has a twin brother, Dustin, and a older brother Davin Ordinario, all three are accomplished BJJ black belts.

Justin Ordinario Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Justin Masaichi Ordinario

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Carlos Machado > Alvis Solis > Roy Davis > Justin Ordinario

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place IBJJF World Masters Championship (2023)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 / 2019 / 2021)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2021)

2nd Place IBJJF World Masters Championship (2019 / 2020 / 2021)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2015 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Attacks (K-Guard & Half-Guard)

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Ordinario Brothers / Pablo Silva BJJ

Justin Ordinario Biography

Justin Ordinario was born on April 6, 1983, in Houston, Texas, USA, but moved to the Philippines at a young age, alongside his family, where he spent his childhood. Justin returned to the US around the time he started high school, during his teens.

Sports were not a big part of Justin’s upbringing, but in 2006, at the age of 24, Ordinario decided to join a jiu-jitsu class at the Solis Martial Arts Academy in Houston, under instructor Alvis Solis, an affiliate of the Machado Jiu-Jitsu Association.

Ordinario’s path in the sport was straightforward. He spent his time under Solis from white to brown belt, a time when another one of Alvis’ students, Roy Davis, took over the gym. Davies remained as Justin’s main instructor from then on and it was he who promoted Justin and his brother Dustin to the black belt rank in January 2016. It was also during that year that the Ordinario brothers started training with Pablo Silva, one of the top jiu-jitsu instructors in the region.

In 2018, Justin and his brothers opened their academy in Houston, while maintaining their relationship with Pablo Silva.