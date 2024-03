Maximilian John Anthony Hanson, commonly known as Max Hanson, is a Canadian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Dante Leon who often represents Pedigo Submission Fighting and team Adamas in the sport’s North American circuit. Hanson broke through in the sport, particularly in the no-gi ruleset, through his performances in professional events such as the Enigma and Sapateiro Invitationals.

Max Hanson Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Maximilian John Anthony Hanson

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Adilson Lima > Vitor Oliveira > Dante Leon > Max Hanson

Main Achievements:

1st Place Enigma Invitational 185 lb (2024)

1st Place Enigma Invitational 170 lb (2023)

1st Place Sapateiro Invitational 170 lb (2024)

1st Place Sapateiro Invitational 155 lb (2023)

1st Place Midwest Finishers 170 lb (2023)

1st Place Midwest Finishers 155 lb (2023)

2nd Place Sapateiro Invitational 165 lb (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Adamas / Pedigo SF

Max Hanson Biography

Maximilian Hanson was born on April 22, 1998, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Interested in sports from an early age, Hanson started playing Football at age 7, an activity he maintained at a competitive level through his mid-teens.

At the age of 15, Max started training jiu-jitsu under Eric Marentette at Tecumseh Jiu-Jitsu Ribeiro, later adding mixed martial arts to his weekly activities. He competed in both sports (2 MMA fights) but, as a purple belt (2019), he decided to switch mainly to no-gi jiu-jitsu training.

As he transitioned to submission-grappling/no-gi, Hanson started training with Dante Leon, one of Canada’s most accomplished grapplers and an athlete whose path had been similar to Max’s early in his career. At Dante’s Adamas Jiu-Jitsu Academy, Hanson broke through as one of the hottest prospects in the sport, and, after two bronze medals at the IBJJF World No-Gi and Pan No-Gi Championships as a brown belt, on December 24, 2022, Max was promoted to black belt by his coach, Leon.

Hanson also trained extensively with Heath Pedigo at Pedigo Submission Fighting thanks to Dante Leon’s connection with the Illinois, USA, based team.