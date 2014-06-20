Kleber de Oliveira Paulino, commonly known as Kleber ‘Buiú’ is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Carlos Gracie Junior, and a representative of the Gracie Barra Academy (GB). A former CBJJ Brazilian National Champion and a medalist at the IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championship, Buiú has also served as one of the head instructors at GB’s headquarters, before opening his own franchise of the team in Parque Olímpico – Rio de Janeiro.

Kleber Buiú Oliveira Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Kleber de Oliveira Paulino

Nickname: Buiú was the name of a character of a Tv show named “A Praça é Nossa”, which was around when Kleber was a toddler. The character matched a few of Kleber’s characteristics, and as such he started being referenced as Buiú by friends of the family.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Kleber Oliveira

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2012)

CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi National Champion (2010/2011)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion – Juvenile (2001 yellow)

CBJJ Brazilian National Teams Champion – Juvenile (2002 blue)

IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2008 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place – Juvenile (2003 blue)

CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi National 2nd Place (2017)

CBJJ Brazilian National Teams Championship 2nd Place (2009 black, 2006 purple, 2004 blue)

CBJJ Brazilian National Teams Championship 2nd Place – Juvenile (2003 blue)

IBJJF Rio International Open Championship 2nd Place (2010)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2010)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2010)

CBJJ Brazilian No-Gi National 3rd Place (2010)

CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2008 brown, 2004 blue)

CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place – Juvenile (2003 blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Good Overall Game

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Kleber Buiú Biography

Kleber Oliveira was born on September 20, 1986 in Morro do Juramento, a slum located in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro’s Vicente de Carvalho area.

As a young child Kleber moved to the world famous Barra da Tijuca area, where he spent most of his life. It was there Buiú was initiated in martial arts, first through capoeira at the age of 4, three years later he moved on to taekwondo and finally jiu jitsu (aged 10) where he settled.

Gracie Barra’s Orlando Guerra was Buiú’s first instructor at the team’s famous headquarters. Kleber’s talent shined through from early on with medals in the IBJJF World Jiu Jitsu Championship and CBJJ Brazilian Nationals as a juvenile. His outstanding work was rewarded by his coaches who promoted Kleber to assistant instructor when he was a blue belt.

Earning all belts from the hands of Gracie Barra founder – Carlos Gracie Junior, Buiú’s black belt promotion took place on December 15, 2008. He would later become one of the senior coaches at the team’s HQ, teaching alongside Jefferson Moura before setting his own GB franchise in Parque Olímpico (RJ) on March 2017.

Kleber Buiú vs VItor Toledo

