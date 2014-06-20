Vagner Rocha, commonly known as Ceará is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Pablo Popovitch, known for his achievements in grappling and mixed martial arts (MMA) – having competed for the top promotions in both sports, the ADCC (BJJ) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (MMA). Rocha is also the founder of Vagner Rocha Martial Arts, a well known association in the South of Florida region. Vagner Rocha Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Vagner Rocha Nickname: ‘Ceará’ is a word often used to reference Vagner, which is the name of a state in Brazil’s Northwest. Those native of this area are often depicted as Brazil’s ‘hillbillies’ – tough country folk, though also ridiculed by their lack of sofistication and for the size of their heads. The name was associated to Vagner by Jorge Popovitch when Rocha started training because even though he wasn’t born in Ceará, he fit the description. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Crolin Gracie > Jorge Popovitch > Pablo Popovitch > Vagner Rocha Main Achievements: ADCC US East Trials Champion (2015/2010) ADCC US West Trials Champion (2017) EBI Combat Champion (2017) IBJJF Pans Champion (2007 brown) Florida Grappling League Champion (2009**) Grapplers Quest Champion (2009**) EBI 13 2nd Place (2017) EBI 11 2nd Place (2017) ADCC US West Trials 2nd Place (2013) ADCC 3rd Place (2017) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro – No-Gi 3rd Place (2011**) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favorite Position/Technique: 50/50 of the Arms Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg /181.5 lbs) Team/Association: Vagner Rocha Martial Arts Vagner Rocha Biography Vagner Rocha was born on June 6, 1982 in Nova Friburgo, a Brazilian mountainous region included in the state of Rio de Janeiro. At the age of 5 Vagner’s family moved to the United States, settling in Fort Lauderdale – South of Florida. It was there that Rocha spent most of his childhood and formative years, being also the place where he was introduced to martial arts, at the age of 7 through taekwondo. Vagner practiced TKD for 2 years, losing his connection with the martial art as a brown bet, he would re-engage with combat sports as an 18 year old – this time through jiu jitsu. His newfound love for grappling was sparked in his native Brazil 2 years earlier, while on holiday playing around with a cousin who had gained some experience with the sport/martial art. Vagner and this cousin would engage in playful fighting every holiday since they were little and always on even grounds, this changed that Summer when Rocha was totally manhandled, choked and tapped at will. Vagner soon understood his cousin’s new skills were owed to BJJ. It didn’t take long for Rocha to start contemplating signing with a gym, though it took him 24 months to finally join. Vagner started training jiu jitsu in 2001 with Jorge Popovitch. He was forced to slow down his training soon after he due to the birth of his first child. He put training on he background to provide for his family, but once he found a steady job at a construction site and finished night school he returned, giving his full dedication to grappling. The Popovitch family (Jorge and son Pablo) were an integral part of Vagner’s progression in jiu jitsu, awarding him all belts – including his black belt, a promotion that took place at the team’s end of year dinner party on December 2007. In 2008 Vagner was offered a position as a coach at the BJJ Centre (Popovitch academy). He learned the art of coaching and running a gym there, gradually leaving his construction job behind to focus solely on BJJ. Rocha would later add a career in mixed martial arts to his skill set, a competitive circuit he premiered in, in 2009 and eventually found his way to the sport’s top promotion – the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2011. 2011 was also the year when the Popovitch + Rocha partnership ended and Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA) was born – Vagner’s own association:. Rocha is often associated with Fight Sports, another well known academy based in Florida. This link between Vagner and FS comes from Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu, one of Rocha’s closest friends, with whom Vagner trained and represented while competing. Cover photo by Blanca Marisa Garcia @ Combat EBI World Championship Vagner Rocha Academy Web: vagnerrochamartialarts.com Vagner Rocha Grappling Record 39 WINS BY POINTS 20 (51%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 15 (38%) BY DECISION 4 (10%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 15 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 20 3 #86e620 Reverse triangle 13 2 #5AD3D1 Armbar 13 2 #d1212a Palm to palm 13 2 #fad11b Triangle 7 1 #f58822 Anaconda choke 7 1 #224aba Choke 7 1 #ff9124 Kimura 7 1 #bf1f6c Submission 7 1 #22c9a5 Triangle armbar 7 1 15 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 12 LOSSES BY POINTS 6 (50%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (25%) BY DECISION 2 (17%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 1 (8%) 3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 RNC 33 1 #86e620 Inside heel hook 33 1 #5AD3D1 Footlock 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Vagner Rocha Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 2408Carlos FerreiraLPointsNoGi Worlds79KG4F20092766Matt ArroyoLPointsMMAC GrapplingABSF20113193Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLFootlockADCC77KGR120113987Diego BorgesDiego BorgesLPointsWorld Champ.82KGR120124301G. TononLPointsADCC US Trials77KGF20137769Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLReferee DecisionADCC77KG4F20157817Joao RochaJoao RochaLPts: 3x0ADCCABS4F201510391AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLDQF2W Pro 1477KGSPF201610465Gordon RyanGordon RyanDN/ASapateiro 2ABSSPF201611596Gordon RyanGordon RyanLRNCEBI 1177KGF201712759DJ JacksonDJ JacksonLPts: 25x8Grappling Pro77KGSPF201713339Lucas LepriLucas LepriLReferee DecisionADCC77KGSF201713612Garry TononGarry TononLInside heel hookEBI 1370KGF20171836David VieiraWPointsCopa AmericaABSF20082764A. AgazarmWTriangle armbarMMAC GrapplingABS4F20112765Corey HillWReverse triangleMMAC GrapplingABSSF20112779UnknownWRNCFGLABSR120112780UnknownWRNCFGLABS4F20112781UnknownWReverse triangleFGLABSSF20112782Danilo VillefortWPts: 6x0FGLABSF20112783Edson DinizWPts: 2x0FGL77KGF20113159UnknownWTriangleADCC EC Trials77KGR120113160UnknownWAnaconda chokeADCC EC Trials77KGR220113161UnknownWArmbarADCC EC Trials77KG4F20113162UnknownWChokeADCC EC Trials77KGSF20113163Tony TiptonWPointsADCC EC Trials77KGF20114288Anton YalchWKimuraCopa AmericaABS4F20134289Jeremy YorkWPalm to palmCopa AmericaABSSF20134290Dan MartinezWPointsCopa AmericaABSF20134298Ed CummingsWPointsADCC US Trials77KG4F20134300Enrico CoccoEnrico CoccoWReferee DecisionADCC US Trials77KGSF20137050UnknownWPointsADCC US Trials77KG8F20157053UnknownWPointsADCC US Trials77KG4F20157056Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaWPointsADCC US Trials77KGSF20157057Magid HageWPointsADCC US Trials77KGF20157762Milton VieiraWPts: 2x0ADCC77KGR120157812Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWPts: 2x0ADCCABSR1201511587Joe BaizeWPointsEBI 1177KGR1201711592Sergio ArdilaSergio ArdilaWPalm to palmEBI 1177KG4F201711594Craig JonesCraig JonesWPointsEBI 1177KGSF201712034Edmund KimWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials77KGR1201712049Werther MarcialesWRNCADCC WC Trials77KGR2201712062Will DurkeeWArmbarADCC WC Trials77KG8F201712068Stephen MartinezWSubmissionADCC WC Trials77KG4F201712073Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials77KGSF201712074AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials77KGF201713330Tero PyylampiWPts: 3x0ADCC77KGE1201713336DJ JacksonDJ JacksonWReferee DecisionADCC77KG4F201713341Garry TononGarry TononWPts: 2x0ADCC77KG3RD201713602Issa AbleWPointsEBI 1370KGR1201713608PJ BarchWPointsEBI 1370KG4F201713611Nathan OrchardWPointsEBI 1370KGSF2017 Vagner Rocha vs Eddie Cummings