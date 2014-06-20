Vagner Rocha, commonly known as Ceará is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Pablo Popovitch, known for his achievements in grappling and mixed martial arts (MMA) – having competed for the top promotions in both sports, the ADCC (BJJ) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (MMA). Rocha is also the founder of Vagner Rocha Martial Arts, a well known association in the South of Florida region.

Vagner Rocha Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Vagner Rocha

Nickname: ‘Ceará’ is a word often used to reference Vagner, which is the name of a state in Brazil’s Northwest. Those native of this area are often depicted as Brazil’s ‘hillbillies’ – tough country folk, though also ridiculed by their lack of sofistication and for the size of their heads. The name was associated to Vagner by Jorge Popovitch when Rocha started training because even though he wasn’t born in Ceará, he fit the description.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Crolin Gracie > Jorge Popovitch > Pablo Popovitch > Vagner Rocha

Main Achievements:

ADCC US East Trials Champion (2015/2010)

ADCC US West Trials Champion (2017)

EBI Combat Champion (2017)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2007 brown)

Florida Grappling League Champion (2009**)

Grapplers Quest Champion (2009**)

EBI 13 2nd Place (2017)

EBI 11 2nd Place (2017)

ADCC US West Trials 2nd Place (2013)

ADCC 3rd Place (2017)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro – No-Gi 3rd Place (2011**)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: 50/50 of the Arms

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg /181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Vagner Rocha Martial Arts

Vagner Rocha Biography

Vagner Rocha was born on June 6, 1982 in Nova Friburgo, a Brazilian mountainous region included in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

At the age of 5 Vagner’s family moved to the United States, settling in Fort Lauderdale – South of Florida. It was there that Rocha spent most of his childhood and formative years, being also the place where he was introduced to martial arts, at the age of 7 through taekwondo.

Vagner practiced TKD for 2 years, losing his connection with the martial art as a brown bet, he would re-engage with combat sports as an 18 year old – this time through jiu jitsu. His newfound love for grappling was sparked in his native Brazil 2 years earlier, while on holiday playing around with a cousin who had gained some experience with the sport/martial art. Vagner and this cousin would engage in playful fighting every holiday since they were little and always on even grounds, this changed that Summer when Rocha was totally manhandled, choked and tapped at will. Vagner soon understood his cousin’s new skills were owed to BJJ. It didn’t take long for Rocha to start contemplating signing with a gym, though it took him 24 months to finally join.

Vagner started training jiu jitsu in 2001 with Jorge Popovitch. He was forced to slow down his training soon after he due to the birth of his first child. He put training on he background to provide for his family, but once he found a steady job at a construction site and finished night school he returned, giving his full dedication to grappling.

The Popovitch family (Jorge and son Pablo) were an integral part of Vagner’s progression in jiu jitsu, awarding him all belts – including his black belt, a promotion that took place at the team’s end of year dinner party on December 2007.

In 2008 Vagner was offered a position as a coach at the BJJ Centre (Popovitch academy). He learned the art of coaching and running a gym there, gradually leaving his construction job behind to focus solely on BJJ. Rocha would later add a career in mixed martial arts to his skill set, a competitive circuit he premiered in, in 2009 and eventually found his way to the sport’s top promotion – the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2011.

2011 was also the year when the Popovitch + Rocha partnership ended and Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA) was born – Vagner’s own association:.

Rocha is often associated with Fight Sports, another well known academy based in Florida. This link between Vagner and FS comes from Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu, one of Rocha’s closest friends, with whom Vagner trained and represented while competing.

Cover photo by Blanca Marisa Garcia @ Combat EBI World Championship

Vagner Rocha Academy Web: vagnerrochamartialarts.com

Vagner Rocha Grappling Record 39 WINS BY POINTS

20 ( 51 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

15 ( 38 %)

BY DECISION

4 ( 10 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

15 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 20 3 #86e620 Reverse triangle 13 2 #5AD3D1 Armbar 13 2 #d1212a Palm to palm 13 2 #fad11b Triangle 7 1 #f58822 Anaconda choke 7 1 #224aba Choke 7 1 #ff9124 Kimura 7 1 #bf1f6c Submission 7 1 #22c9a5 Triangle armbar 7 1 15 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 12 LOSSES BY POINTS

6 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 17 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

1 ( 8 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 RNC 33 1 #86e620 Inside heel hook 33 1 #5AD3D1 Footlock 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Vagner Rocha Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 2408 Carlos Ferreira L Points NoGi Worlds 79KG 4F 2009 2766 Matt Arroyo L Points MMAC Grappling ABS F 2011 3193 Augusto Mendes Augusto Mendes L Footlock ADCC 77KG R1 2011 3987 Diego Borges Diego Borges L Points World Champ. 82KG R1 2012 4301 G. Tonon L Points ADCC US Trials 77KG F 2013 7769 Otavio Sousa Otavio Sousa L Referee Decision ADCC 77KG 4F 2015 7817 Joao Rocha Joao Rocha L Pts: 3x0 ADCC ABS 4F 2015 10391 AJ Agazarm AJ Agazarm L DQ F2W Pro 14 77KG SPF 2016 10465 Gordon Ryan Gordon Ryan D N/A Sapateiro 2 ABS SPF 2016 11596 Gordon Ryan Gordon Ryan L RNC EBI 11 77KG F 2017 12759 DJ Jackson DJ Jackson L Pts: 25x8 Grappling Pro 77KG SPF 2017 13339 Lucas Lepri Lucas Lepri L Referee Decision ADCC 77KG SF 2017 13612 Garry Tonon Garry Tonon L Inside heel hook EBI 13 70KG F 2017 1836 David Vieira W Points Copa America ABS F 2008 2764 A. Agazarm W Triangle armbar MMAC Grappling ABS 4F 2011 2765 Corey Hill W Reverse triangle MMAC Grappling ABS SF 2011 2779 Unknown W RNC FGL ABS R1 2011 2780 Unknown W RNC FGL ABS 4F 2011 2781 Unknown W Reverse triangle FGL ABS SF 2011 2782 Danilo Villefort W Pts: 6x0 FGL ABS F 2011 2783 Edson Diniz W Pts: 2x0 FGL 77KG F 2011 3159 Unknown W Triangle ADCC EC Trials 77KG R1 2011 3160 Unknown W Anaconda choke ADCC EC Trials 77KG R2 2011 3161 Unknown W Armbar ADCC EC Trials 77KG 4F 2011 3162 Unknown W Choke ADCC EC Trials 77KG SF 2011 3163 Tony Tipton W Points ADCC EC Trials 77KG F 2011 4288 Anton Yalch W Kimura Copa America ABS 4F 2013 4289 Jeremy York W Palm to palm Copa America ABS SF 2013 4290 Dan Martinez W Points Copa America ABS F 2013 4298 Ed Cummings W Points ADCC US Trials 77KG 4F 2013 4300 Enrico Cocco Enrico Cocco W Referee Decision ADCC US Trials 77KG SF 2013 7050 Unknown W Points ADCC US Trials 77KG 8F 2015 7053 Unknown W Points ADCC US Trials 77KG 4F 2015 7056 Jonathan Satava Jonathan Satava W Points ADCC US Trials 77KG SF 2015 7057 Magid Hage W Points ADCC US Trials 77KG F 2015 7762 Milton Vieira W Pts: 2x0 ADCC 77KG R1 2015 7812 Romulo Barral Romulo Barral W Pts: 2x0 ADCC ABS R1 2015 11587 Joe Baize W Points EBI 11 77KG R1 2017 11592 Sergio Ardila Sergio Ardila W Palm to palm EBI 11 77KG 4F 2017 11594 Craig Jones Craig Jones W Points EBI 11 77KG SF 2017 12034 Edmund Kim W Pts: 3x0 ADCC WC Trials 77KG R1 2017 12049 Werther Marciales W RNC ADCC WC Trials 77KG R2 2017 12062 Will Durkee W Armbar ADCC WC Trials 77KG 8F 2017 12068 Stephen Martinez W Submission ADCC WC Trials 77KG 4F 2017 12073 Jonathan Satava Jonathan Satava W Referee Decision ADCC WC Trials 77KG SF 2017 12074 AJ Agazarm AJ Agazarm W Referee Decision ADCC WC Trials 77KG F 2017 13330 Tero Pyylampi W Pts: 3x0 ADCC 77KG E1 2017 13336 DJ Jackson DJ Jackson W Referee Decision ADCC 77KG 4F 2017 13341 Garry Tonon Garry Tonon W Pts: 2x0 ADCC 77KG 3RD 2017 13602 Issa Able W Points EBI 13 70KG R1 2017 13608 PJ Barch W Points EBI 13 70KG 4F 2017 13611 Nathan Orchard W Points EBI 13 70KG SF 2017

Vagner Rocha vs Eddie Cummings

