Leonardo Silveira Ferreira, commonly known as Leo Ferreira, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Mario Reis who is regarded as one of the top heavyweight competitors of his generation. This reputation spawned from his colored belt career when Ferreira conquered 3 world titles (blue & brown) with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and other important trophies. This good form was translated to his black belt career (pro-division) immediately as Leo Ferreira went on to beat some of the top-ranked athletes in the world in his rookie year (2024), names like Luis Cantareira, Leonardo Lara, Vinicius Liberati, to name a few.

Leonardo Ferreira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Leonardo Silveira Ferreira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Alvaro Barreto > Sylvio Behring > Mario Reis > Leonardo Ferreira

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2024**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 blue, 2024** brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Sul Americano Championship (2020 blue)
  • 1st Place AJP Abi Dhabi World Pro (2021 blue)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 blue)
  • 1st Place Purple Games GP (2022 purple)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018* blue)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 blue)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: De La X Guard, Back Attacks From Top

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Leo Ferreira Biography

Leonardo Ferreira was born on January 18, 2001, in Tramandai, a city in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

A sporty kid from a very young age, Leo’s first competitive sport was surfing, which he competed in during his childhood.

Martial arts appeared in Ferreira’s life through the influence of his older brother, Tiago, who practiced jiu-jitsu and convinced Leonardo to join him when he was 10, more precisely in June 2010.

Starting under the guidance of coach Thomas Seade, who ran an affiliate gym of Mario Reis’ Alliance Academy, Leo Ferreira went through the kids’ belts, all the way to blue belt. As Ferreira’s talent for grappling started shining through in the competitive arena at the juvenile level, his tutelage was handed to the team’s main coach, Mario Reis.

With the help of Coach Reis and his world-class workgroup, Leo Ferreira became one of the hottest prospects in the sport, earning many medals in the international circuit. He would earn his black belt in May 2024, after his double gold performance at the World Championship’s brown belt division.

Leonardo Ferreira Grappling Record

12 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (17%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (8%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
Crucifix choke
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
1 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (100%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Leonardo Ferreira Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
53758Leonardo LaraLeonardo LaraLReferee DecisionCuritiba SPOABSSF2024
53725Leonardo LaraLeonardo LaraWPts: 2x0Curitiba SPO94KGSF2024
53726Vinicius LiberatiVinicius LiberatiWPts: 0x0, AdvCuritiba SPO94KGF2024
53740Enzo AndradeWN/ACuritiba SPOABSR12024
53751Luis OliveiraLuis OliveiraWPts: 4x4, PenCuritiba SPOABS8F2024
53754Caio GoncalvesWPts: 2x0Curitiba SPOABS4F2024
55284Joao VieraWChoke from backSul Americano94KG4F2024
55285Vinicius LiberatiVinicius LiberatiWPts: 0x0, AdvSul Americano94KGSF2024
55287Vital netoWChoke from backSul Americano94KGF2024
55319Caio GoncalvesWChoke from backSul AmericanoABS8F2024
55323Facundo CiancioWChoke from backSul AmericanoABS4F2024
55325Bruno ZimmermannWChoke from backSul AmericanoABSSF2024
55326Leonardo LaraLeonardo LaraWCrucifix chokeSul AmericanoABSF2024
