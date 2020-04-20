Marcus Phelan is a professional Irish grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Darragh O’Conaill, representing the East Coast Jiu-Jitsu team in the sport’s international circuit. Phelan became widely recognized as one of Europe’s top lightweights while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tour, where he conquered numerous important gold medals in events such as the Dublin, Berlin, and London Opens.
Marcus Phelan Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Marcus John Phelan
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo Ribeiro > Darragh O’Conaill > Marcus Phelan
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Dublin Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF London Fall NoGi Open (2019)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Rome Fall Open (2019)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2017 purple)
- 1st Place IBJJF British Nationals (2017 purple)
- 1st Place SBJJF Finnish Open (2018*** brown)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
*** Black and brown mixed division.
Favorite Position/Technique: De La Riva Hook Guard
Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: ECJJA
Marcus Phelan Biography
Marcus Phelan was born on May 12, 1992, in Dublin, Ireland, growing up in Ranelagh, a small town located on the outskirts of the country’s capital.
While growing up, Phelan was a big fan of sports, playing football (soccer) and rugby (union rules) from the ages of 7 to 16, while competing in local leagues and cups. During his teens, however, Marcus became a big fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) through his brother, having Demian Maia in common as their favorite athlete. This path would lead him to jiu-jitsu.
The love for grappling came from a common gathering between Marcus’ older brother and a few of his friends, who would have friendly matches at the Phelan house, where they tried to apply a few of the jiu-jitsu moves they observed in the cage fights they followed. During one of these sessions, Marcus joined the group and had a lot of fun, a sentiment that drove Marcus and his brother to book a class at a local BJJ gym.
The Phelans very first jiu-jitsu class was taught by none other than Darragh O’Conaill, one of Ireland’s grappling pioneers at the highest level in the sport and a coach who followed Marcus’ path from white to black belt. A rank he earned on August 9, 2019.
Marcus Phelan Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
6 (60%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (20%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (20%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
5 (83%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (17%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Marcus Phelan Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|21726
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|London Fall Open
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|21807
|Leon LarmanLeon Larman
|L
|Choke from back
|Rome Fall Open
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|21834
|Ali MonfaradiAli Monfaradi
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|European NoGi
|73KG
|R1
|2019
|22670
|Luan CarvalhoLuan Carvalho
|L
|Pts: 5x2
|European Open
|76KG
|R1
|2020
|23054
|Natan ChuengNatan Chueng
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|London WO
|76KG
|SF
|2020
|23134
|Thiago MacedoThiago Macedo
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Grand Slam LDN
|69KG
|SF
|2020
|21233
|Tommi Puulkannen
|W
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 11
|77KG
|SPF
|2019
|21742
|Rafael Colonhese
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|London Fall NGO
|73KG
|F
|2019
|21802
|Marko Jokmanovic
|W
|Bow and arrow
|Rome Fall Open
|76KG
|R1
|2019
|21803
|Tommi Puulkannen
|W
|Pts: 8x4
|Rome Fall Open
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|22370
|Bruno Borges
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Dublin Open
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|22383
|Jakub Witkowski
|W
|Bow and arrow
|Berlin Open
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|22384
|Tomer Alroy
|W
|Referee Decision
|Berlin Open
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|22385
|Jan Baso
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|Berlin Open
|76KG
|F
|2019
|23053
|Samuel Kaye
|W
|Pts: 18x0
|London WO
|76KG
|4F
|2020
|23132
|A. Jablonski
|W
|Pts: 13x1
|Grand Slam LDN
|69KG
|4F
|2020
Marcus Phelan VS Jan Basso