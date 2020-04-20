Marcus Phelan is a professional Irish grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Darragh O’Conaill, representing the East Coast Jiu-Jitsu team in the sport’s international circuit. Phelan became widely recognized as one of Europe’s top lightweights while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tour, where he conquered numerous important gold medals in events such as the Dublin, Berlin, and London Opens.

Marcus Phelan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcus John Phelan

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo Ribeiro > Darragh O’Conaill > Marcus Phelan

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Dublin Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF London Fall NoGi Open (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Rome Fall Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF British Nationals (2017 purple)

1st Place SBJJF Finnish Open (2018*** brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

*** Black and brown mixed division.

Favorite Position/Technique: De La Riva Hook Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: ECJJA

Marcus Phelan Biography

Marcus Phelan was born on May 12, 1992, in Dublin, Ireland, growing up in Ranelagh, a small town located on the outskirts of the country’s capital.

While growing up, Phelan was a big fan of sports, playing football (soccer) and rugby (union rules) from the ages of 7 to 16, while competing in local leagues and cups. During his teens, however, Marcus became a big fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) through his brother, having Demian Maia in common as their favorite athlete. This path would lead him to jiu-jitsu.

The love for grappling came from a common gathering between Marcus’ older brother and a few of his friends, who would have friendly matches at the Phelan house, where they tried to apply a few of the jiu-jitsu moves they observed in the cage fights they followed. During one of these sessions, Marcus joined the group and had a lot of fun, a sentiment that drove Marcus and his brother to book a class at a local BJJ gym.

The Phelans very first jiu-jitsu class was taught by none other than Darragh O’Conaill, one of Ireland’s grappling pioneers at the highest level in the sport and a coach who followed Marcus’ path from white to black belt. A rank he earned on August 9, 2019.

Marcus Phelan Grappling Record 10 WINS BY POINTS

6 ( 60 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 20 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 20 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Bow and arrow 100 2 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 6 LOSSES BY POINTS

5 ( 83 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 17 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Marcus Phelan Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 21726 Alexandre Molinaro Alexandre Molinaro L Pts: 4x0 London Fall Open 76KG 4F 2019 21807 Leon Larman Leon Larman L Choke from back Rome Fall Open 76KG SF 2019 21834 Ali Monfaradi Ali Monfaradi L Pts: 4x2 European NoGi 73KG R1 2019 22670 Luan Carvalho Luan Carvalho L Pts: 5x2 European Open 76KG R1 2020 23054 Natan Chueng Natan Chueng L Pts: 2x0 London WO 76KG SF 2020 23134 Thiago Macedo Thiago Macedo L Pts: 2x0 Grand Slam LDN 69KG SF 2020 21233 Tommi Puulkannen W Referee Decision Polaris 11 77KG SPF 2019 21742 Rafael Colonhese W Pts: 2x0 London Fall NGO 73KG F 2019 21802 Marko Jokmanovic W Bow and arrow Rome Fall Open 76KG R1 2019 21803 Tommi Puulkannen W Pts: 8x4 Rome Fall Open 76KG 4F 2019 22370 Bruno Borges W Pts: 4x0 Dublin Open 76KG SF 2019 22383 Jakub Witkowski W Bow and arrow Berlin Open 76KG 4F 2019 22384 Tomer Alroy W Referee Decision Berlin Open 76KG SF 2019 22385 Jan Baso W Pts: 6x0 Berlin Open 76KG F 2019 23053 Samuel Kaye W Pts: 18x0 London WO 76KG 4F 2020 23132 A. Jablonski W Pts: 13x1 Grand Slam LDN 69KG 4F 2020

Marcus Phelan VS Jan Basso