BJJ Fighter Database

Marcus Phelan

BJJ Heroes,
884 0
Marcus Phelan is a professional Irish grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Darragh O’Conaill, representing the East Coast Jiu-Jitsu team in the sport’s international circuit. Phelan became widely recognized as one of Europe’s top lightweights while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tour, where he conquered numerous important gold medals in events such as the Dublin, Berlin, and London Opens.

Marcus Phelan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcus John Phelan

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo RibeiroDarragh O’Conaill > Marcus Phelan

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Dublin Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF London Fall NoGi Open (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Rome Fall Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2017 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF British Nationals (2017 purple)
  • 1st Place SBJJF Finnish Open (2018*** brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
*** Black and brown mixed division.

Favorite Position/Technique: De La Riva Hook Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: ECJJA

Marcus Phelan Biography

Marcus Phelan was born on May 12, 1992, in Dublin, Ireland, growing up in Ranelagh, a small town located on the outskirts of the country’s capital.

While growing up, Phelan was a big fan of sports, playing football (soccer) and rugby (union rules) from the ages of 7 to 16, while competing in local leagues and cups. During his teens, however, Marcus became a big fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) through his brother, having Demian Maia in common as their favorite athlete. This path would lead him to jiu-jitsu.

The love for grappling came from a common gathering between Marcus’ older brother and a few of his friends, who would have friendly matches at the Phelan house, where they tried to apply a few of the jiu-jitsu moves they observed in the cage fights they followed. During one of these sessions, Marcus joined the group and had a lot of fun, a sentiment that drove Marcus and his brother to book a class at a local BJJ gym.

The Phelans very first jiu-jitsu class was taught by none other than Darragh O’Conaill, one of Ireland’s grappling pioneers at the highest level in the sport and a coach who followed Marcus’ path from white to black belt. A rank he earned on August 9, 2019.

Marcus Phelan Grappling Record

10 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (60%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (20%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Bow and arrow
100
2
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (83%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (17%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Marcus Phelan Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21726Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroLPts: 4x0London Fall Open76KG4F2019
21807Leon LarmanLeon LarmanLChoke from backRome Fall Open76KGSF2019
21834Ali MonfaradiAli MonfaradiLPts: 4x2European NoGi73KGR12019
22670Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoLPts: 5x2European Open76KGR12020
23054Natan ChuengNatan ChuengLPts: 2x0London WO76KGSF2020
23134Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN69KGSF2020
21233Tommi PuulkannenWReferee DecisionPolaris 1177KGSPF2019
21742Rafael ColonheseWPts: 2x0London Fall NGO73KGF2019
21802Marko JokmanovicWBow and arrowRome Fall Open76KGR12019
21803Tommi PuulkannenWPts: 8x4Rome Fall Open76KG4F2019
22370Bruno BorgesWPts: 4x0Dublin Open76KGSF2019
22383Jakub WitkowskiWBow and arrowBerlin Open76KG4F2019
22384Tomer AlroyWReferee DecisionBerlin Open76KGSF2019
22385Jan BasoWPts: 6x0Berlin Open76KGF2019
23053Samuel KayeWPts: 18x0London WO76KG4F2020
23132A. JablonskiWPts: 13x1Grand Slam LDN69KG4F2020

Marcus Phelan VS Jan Basso

 

