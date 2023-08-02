Eduardo Granzotto Vidal Lima, commonly known as Eduardo Granzotto or simply “Dudu” Grazotto, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo Vieira, who also worked extensively with coaches Antonio Carlos Junior, Leonardo Vieira, and Douglas Rufino. A representative of the Checkmat team, developed in the VB Team Cantagalo project & Fightzone Rio de Janeiro academies, Dudu Grazotto first made waves in the sport, competing in Brazil’s national circuit as a child, later becoming an international success as an adult.

Eduardo Granzotto Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eduardo Granzotto Vidal Lima

Nickname: “Dudu” which is a short form of saying Eduardo in Portuguese.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Eduardo Granzotto

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 / 2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018* / 2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019**)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2018*)

Main Achievements (Pewee / Junior / Teen):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014, 2017)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2009, 2015

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Eduardo Granzotto Biography

Eduardo Granzotto was born on March 25, 2003, in Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, but moved to Rio de Janeiro when he was 18 months old.

In Rio de Janeiro, Dudu lived with his family in a famous South Zone (Zona Sul) slum named Cantagalo. A place that is very familiar to the jiu-jitsu community for its production of a wide number of accomplished kimono specialists. It was there that Grazotto initiated his journey in this sport at the age of 7, influenced by his father who was a martial arts fan and practiced boxing in a local martial arts club.

Grazotto started grappling at a famous non-profit jiu-jitsu project named VB Team Cantagalo, an association started by Ricardo Vieira a few years prior to Dudu’s birth (1997). Eduardo’s first steps on the mats were taken under the guidance of Vieira and another of the gym’ coaches, Douglas Rufino.

As a child, Dudu Grazotto started making waves in jiu-jitsu’s media as one of the brightest young stars in the sport due to his repeated wins on the national stage, a success that led Eduardo to make the decision to become a full-time athlete by his 13th birthday.

Led by Ricardo Vieira, Eduardo Grazotto’s career outgrew the national scene into a global success, particularly in North America, where he conquered numerous important titles. It was during one of his stays in the United States, shortly after the IBJJF World Championships of June 2023, that Dudu Grazotto was promoted to the black belt rank, at the Checkmat Headquarters Academy in California.