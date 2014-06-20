Eduardo Tinoco is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Gustavo and Caio Almeida, being a representative of the Almeida JJ (AJJ) academy when competing in the sport’s Brazilian circuit (and the Atos JJ team internationally, an gym to which AJJ is affiliated with). Tinoco broke out as one of jiu jitsu’s hottest prospects back in 2017 after conquering his first International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship title as a brown belt, a year when he also achieved medals at the South American, Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) and the Rio de Janeiro Grand Slam (UAEJJF).

Eduardo Tinoco Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Eduardo Bernardo Tinoco

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Ryan Gracie > Gabriel Vella > Caio Almeida > Gustavo Almeida > Eduardo Tinoco

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF South American Champion (2017 Brown)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Tour, RJ Champion (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Brazil National Pro Champion (2016 purple)

FPJJ São Paulo State Champion (2016 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 2nd Place (2016 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 3rd Place (2017/2016* brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Slide in collar choke

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg)

Team/Association: Almeida JJ

Eduardo Tinoco Biography

Eduardo Tinoco was born in 1995 in São Paulo, growing up in the Eastern side of the well known Brazilian state.

Tinoco’s training started early in life through the hands of coach Carlos Alexandre (also known as Alê) at Academia Colisão (Colision Academy). Eduardo stayed with professor Alê up until his purple belt, a time when he joined the Almeida brother’s academy (Gustavo, Caio and Diogo) – working mainly with Gustavo.

At the time when Tinoco joined the Almeida brothers’ work group the team competed under the Ryan Gracie Academy banner, this being who Tinoco represented during that period. When both teams split on September 2016 Tinoco remained under Almeida JJ in Brazil’s national circuit, often representing Atos JJ internationally (given that the Almeida’s paired up with the well known California based team).

Eduardo Tinoco 2016 São Paulo State Final

