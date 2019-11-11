Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Matheus Godoy Romero is a jiu-jitsu athlete from Brazil’s “swampland” of Pantanal and a black belt under Alan Régis (Tatuapú), also known as one of the top representatives of the Alliance Team. As a competitor, Godoy gained notoriety while competing with the gi, and winning important tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP) and Spyder Korea Invitational.

Matheus Godoy Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Matheus Godoy Romero

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Francisco Fernandes > Alan Régis > Matheus Godoy

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place SPYDER Invitational (2017)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Tel Aviv Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Amsterdam Open (2018**)
  • 1st Place UAEJJF World Pro BR Qualifiers (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Floripa Winter Open (2018)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Floripa Spring Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, Abu Dhabi (2018)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, London (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2015 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2013 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015 brown)

** Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg /208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Matheus Godoy Biography

Matheus Godoy was born in May 23, 1993, in Aquidauana, a rural town in Mato Grosso do Sul, known as a southern gateway to the Pantanal tropical wetlands of Brazil.

Although he had brief contact with taekwondo during 4th grade, it was through jiu-jitsu that Godoy truly fell in love with martial arts and competition, a sport he initiated in 2005 at the age of 12 with coach Delson Bueno.

Living in a small town in a rural part of the country, there was not a lot of high-level training grounds nearby, and for that reason, Godoy spent much of his time hopping in between gyms, from his hometown to the state capital, Campo Grande, where he trained extensively with Alan Régis (also known as Tatuapú).

For most of Godoy’s career up to purple belt, he represented team Gracie Barra / Tatuapu JJ. 2011 was Matheus’ first contact with the Alliance group when he traveled to the United States to compete at the IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in California. There Matheus befriended a few competitors, representatives of the Alliance headquarters from Sao Paulo, a bond that grew even stronger in the following years. So much so that in 2014, as a purple belt, the young Mato Grosso athlete moved to São Paulo to train with the team on a full-time schedule.

Unfortunately for Godoy, he had a serious injury while training in São Paulo and was forced to return to Campo Grande to recover, but his connection with the team remained strong and shortly after earning his brown belt, Matheus opened his own affiliate of the Alliance franchise.

In 2015, the young Mato Grosso native applied for the United Arab Emirates jiu-jitsu national program, a structure that brings top brown and black belts from across the world to coach in the country’s public school system. Matheus’ application was accepted and he started spending his time in between the UAE and Brazil from then on.

Although a gym owner and a representative of the Alliance Academy, Matheus continued training with Alan Tatuapú, and it was he who promoted Godoy to black belt in late 2016.

Matheus Godoy Grappling Record

36 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    24 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (22%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Kneebar
63
5
Cross choke
13
1
Toe hold
13
1
Choke from back
13
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
15 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Cross choke
33
2
Choke from back
33
2
Botinha
33
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Matheus Godoy Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
13997Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoLPointsFloripa Sp. Open88KGSF2017
14058Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLPts: 4x4, AdvSpyder InvitationalABSSPF2017
14685Paulo PintoLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD94KGR12018
15263Leandro LoLeandro LoLCross chokePan American94KG4F2018
15902Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLChoke from backWP Br Qualifier94KGSF2018
16710Kaynan DuarteKaynan DuarteLPts: 3x0Spider Inv. 4FO76KGSPF2018
16948Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLBotinhaFloripa W. Open94KGF2018
17743Mauricio LimaLPts: 2x0Al Ain Pro94KGF2018
18417Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLReferee DecisionDubai Pro94KGSF2018
18500Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLChoke from backGrand Slam AD94KG4F2019
19070Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLPts: 9x2Grand Slam LDN94KGSF2019
19236Ruan OliveiraRuan OliveiraLBotinhaPan American88KG8F2019
19702Philippe PomaskiPhilippe PomaskiLReferee DecisionWorld Pro85KGR12019
21445Matheus LunaMatheus LunaLCross chokeTel Aviv OpenABSF2019
21765Perttu TepponenPerttu TepponenLPointsAmsterdam Open100KGF2019
13995Henrique CardosoHenrique CardosoWPointsFloripa Sp. Open88KGR12017
13996Diego AlmeidaWPointsFloripa Sp. Open88KG4F2017
14056YeonJong YooWKneebarSpyder InvitationalO76KGSF2017
14057Keli ManglonaWCross chokeSpyder InvitationalO76KGF2017
14381N/AWPts: xyesBrasilia Open94KG4F2017
14382Felipe NiloWKneebarBrasilia Open94KGSF2017
14384Vinicius GarciaVinicius GarciaWKneebarBrasilia Open94KGF2017
14609Basel FanousWPts: 12x0Ajman Int. Pro94KGSF2017
14610Flavio VianaWPts: 2x0Ajman Int. Pro94KGF2017
14694Eduardo MachadoWKneebarRAK Int. Pro94KGSF2018
15259Tyrone GonsalvesWPts: 4x0Pan American94KG8F2018
15901Daniel SilvaWPts: 4x0WP Br Qualifier94KG4F2018
16214Thiago PessoaWToe holdZayed Sports108KGR12018
16215Luiz FernandoWPts: 2x0Zayed Sports108KG4F2018
16218Hugo FernandesWPts: 2x0Zayed Sports108KGSF2018
16219Luiz HenriqueWPts: 2x0Zayed Sports108KGF2018
16224Jakson BernardoWKneebarNAS Sports94KGSF2018
16225Eduardo MachadoWPts: 0x0, AdvNAS Sports94KGF2018
16947Caue RodriguesWPointsFloripa W. Open94KGSF2018
17108Nicolas PenzerWChoke from backAmsterdam Open94KGF2018
17112Kenji SetteWN/AAmsterdam OpenABSSF2018
17114Philippe PomaskiPhilippe PomaskiWPts: 2x0Amsterdam OpenABSF2018
18497Basel FanousWPts: 6x4Grand Slam AD94KGR12019
18504Reriano CoutoWPts: 2x0Grand Slam AD94KGRPC2019
18505Helton JoseHelton JoseWReferee DecisionGrand Slam AD94KGRPC2019
18506Zaid SamiWPts: 2x0Grand Slam AD94KG3RD2019
19068Marcos JuniorWPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN94KG4F2019
19071Marcos JuniorWPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN94KG3RD2019
19636Melksedec FrancoWPts: 0x0, AdvWP BR Qualifier85KG4F2019
19638Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 2x2, AdvWP BR Qualifier85KGF2019
20223Viking WongWPts: 2x0World Champ.88KGR12019
21442Almog BritschWPts: 16x0Tel Aviv Open100KGSF2019
21443Eldar RafigaevEldar RafigaevWPts: 2x0Tel Aviv Open100KGF2019
21768Sam McNallyWPts: 6x0Amsterdam OpenABS4F2019
21770jakub ZajkowskiWPointsAmsterdam OpenABSSF2019
21772Henrique MoreiraWPts: 4x2Amsterdam OpenABSF2019
