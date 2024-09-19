Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Ryan Aitken

Ryan Aitken is a professional grappler and a Jiu-Jitsu black belt Sean Applegate and represented the 10th Planet (Atlanta branch) for most of his competitive career, particularly at the pro level. Aitken made waves in the No-Gi ruleset (also known as Submission-Grappling) by winning several important events of this circuit such as ADCC Open tournaments, the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), and the Submission Only Series. He is also a former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete and an Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championship veteran.

Ryan Aitken Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ryan Christopher Aitken

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > JJ Machado > Eddie Bravo > Sean Applegate > Ryan Aitken

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place Eddie Bravo Invitational 21 (2024*)
  • 1st Place Main Character Invitational 185 lbs. (2023)
  • 1st Place ADCC Chicago Open (2023)
  • 1st Place ADCC Arizona Open (2023)
  • 1st Place Submission Only Series VIII (2022)
  • 2nd Place ADCC Denver Open (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open (2020 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Miami Winter Open (2019 brown)

Other:

  • 1st Place EBI Combat Jiu-Jitsu Tournament 185 lbs (2023)

Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks

Weight Division: 88 kg / 194 lbs

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Ryan Aitken Biography

Ryan Aitken was born on October 12, 1993, in Marietta, Georgia, USA, and grew up in neighboring Cobb County.

During middle school, Ryan played Lacrosse, but after becoming a victim of bullying in his mid-teens, he became interested in martial arts. Influenced by the movie Never Back Down and K1/MMA fighter Mirco “Crocop”, Aitken decided to join a local MMA club that offered Kickboxing classes. Although striking was his initial goal, he was convinced by the gym owner to try Jiu-Jitsu which quickly became his favorite activity.

Ryan was 15 when he started training jiu-jitsu under Eddie Camden. Once he graduated high school, Aitken decided to pursue a career in MMA, switching to the Striker Fight Center where he trained under Omar Lira and Juan Guevara, who promoted the young Georgia native to his purple belt.

After 4 cage fights and a tough title match loss in the Conflict Promotion (South Carolina), Aitken shifted his focus to the IBJJF gi circuit and joined Leo Nogueira‘s Alliance – Atlanta gym, where he got to experience competition at an international level.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the tournament scene in North America, Ryan started looking more fondly onto the no-gi circuit, where competition was quicker to re-start. To focus on this new branch of jiu-jitsu, Ryan joined Sean Applegate’s 10th Planet Academy. Aitken arrived as a brown belt and it took him 3 years to reach his black belt from Applegate, a promotion that took place on December 18, 2022.

Ryan Aitken Grappling Record

37 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (14%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    19 (51%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    10 (27%)

19 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Outside heel hook
42
8
#86e620
RNC
26
5
#5AD3D1
Submission
5
1
#d1212a
Yoko sankaku
5
1
#fad11b
Katagatame
5
1
#f58822
Armbar
5
1
#224aba
Straight ankle lock
5
1
#ff9124
Inside heel hook
5
1
19
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (17%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    1 (17%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Ryan Aitken Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
34260Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonLEBI/OTSapateiro Inv93KGSF2022
40162Matheus LutesMatheus LutesLPts: 5x0ADCC Denver91KGF2023
43853Elder CruzElder CruzLPts: 7x0ADCC ECTrials88KG4F2023
46629Hunter ColvinD---Battle OT PromoABSSPF2024
48365Chris WojcikLReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials88KG4F2024
52470Jay RodriguezJay RodriguezLPts: 6x0ADCC88KG4F2024
52531Izaak MichellIzaak MichellLPts: 7x0ADCCABSR12024
31308Elder CruzElder CruzWEBI/OTBattle OBABSR12022
31309Chris WojcikWOutside heel hookBattle OBABS4F2022
31310Roosevelt SouzaWEBI/OTBattle OBABSSF2022
31311Breylor GroutWOutside heel hookBattle OBABSF2022
34255Mike LugoWEBI/OTSapateiro Inv93KG8F2022
34257Elder CruzElder CruzWEBI/OTSapateiro Inv93KG4F2022
36087Fedor NikolovWRNCSO Series 883KGR12022
36091Mike CrispWInside heel hookSO Series 883KG4F2022
36095Chris WojcikWOutside heel hookSO Series 883KGSF2022
36096K. IwamotoWEBI/OTSO Series 883KGF2022
40151Octavio GaytanWSubmissionADCC Denver91KG8F2023
40158Joseph WatsonWPts: 2x0ADCC Denver91KG4F2023
40160Aaron TiegsWPts: 3x0ADCC Denver91KGSF2023
42166Otavio GaytanWPts: 2x0ADCC Arizona91KGR12023
42168Jose MunozWRNCADCC Arizona91KGR22023
42170Joseph WatsonWReferee DecisionADCC Arizona91KG4F2023
42173Dylan MeltonWReferee DecisionADCC Arizona91KGSF2023
42174Kevin CraneWRNCADCC Arizona91KGF2023
42666Jacob McDonaldWOutside heel hookADCC Chicago91KGR12023
42669Brian NielsonWOutside heel hookADCC Chicago91KG8F2023
42674Stanley RosaWPts: 3x0ADCC Chicago91KG4F2023
42678Joseph WatsonWOutside heel hookADCC Chicago91KGSF2023
42679Jacob CouchJacob CouchWReferee DecisionADCC Chicago91KGF2023
45405JB BechtloffWYoko sankakuMain Character83KGR12023
45410Kade AnastasiosWEBI/OTMain Character83KG4F2023
45412Oliver TazaOliver TazaWEBI/OTMain Character83KGSF2023
45413PJ BarchPJ BarchWEBI/OTMain Character83KGF2023
46623Sergio ArdilaSergio ArdilaD---Battle OT PromoABSSPF2024
48321Aaron TiegsWRNCADCC WC Trials88KGR22024
48342Travis ThomasWOutside heel hookADCC WC Trials88KGR32024
48350A. McMahanWKatagatameADCC WC Trials88KGR42024
48359Giuseppe LamannaWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials88KGR52024
50629Adrian NezWArmbarEBI 21ABSR12024
50636Franco PanaWEBI/OTEBI 21ABS4F2024
50638Fedor NikolovWStraight ankle lockEBI 21ABSSF2024
50640Dan ManasoiuWEBI/OTEBI 21ABSF2024
50767Andre PorfirioAndre PorfirioWRNCEnigma InvABSSPF2024
52464Pedro MarinhoPedro MarinhoWOutside heel hookADCC88KGR12024
