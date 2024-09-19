Ryan Aitken is a professional grappler and a Jiu-Jitsu black belt Sean Applegate and represented the 10th Planet (Atlanta branch) for most of his competitive career, particularly at the pro level. Aitken made waves in the No-Gi ruleset (also known as Submission-Grappling) by winning several important events of this circuit such as ADCC Open tournaments, the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), and the Submission Only Series. He is also a former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete and an Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championship veteran.
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place Eddie Bravo Invitational 21 (2024*)
- 1st Place Main Character Invitational 185 lbs. (2023)
- 1st Place ADCC Chicago Open (2023)
- 1st Place ADCC Arizona Open (2023)
- 1st Place Submission Only Series VIII (2022)
- 2nd Place ADCC Denver Open (2023)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open (2020 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF Miami Winter Open (2019 brown)
Other:
- 1st Place EBI Combat Jiu-Jitsu Tournament 185 lbs (2023)
Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks
Weight Division: 88 kg / 194 lbs
Team/Association: 10th Planet
Ryan Aitken Biography
Ryan Aitken was born on October 12, 1993, in Marietta, Georgia, USA, and grew up in neighboring Cobb County.
During middle school, Ryan played Lacrosse, but after becoming a victim of bullying in his mid-teens, he became interested in martial arts. Influenced by the movie Never Back Down and K1/MMA fighter Mirco “Crocop”, Aitken decided to join a local MMA club that offered Kickboxing classes. Although striking was his initial goal, he was convinced by the gym owner to try Jiu-Jitsu which quickly became his favorite activity.
Ryan was 15 when he started training jiu-jitsu under Eddie Camden. Once he graduated high school, Aitken decided to pursue a career in MMA, switching to the Striker Fight Center where he trained under Omar Lira and Juan Guevara, who promoted the young Georgia native to his purple belt.
After 4 cage fights and a tough title match loss in the Conflict Promotion (South Carolina), Aitken shifted his focus to the IBJJF gi circuit and joined Leo Nogueira‘s Alliance – Atlanta gym, where he got to experience competition at an international level.
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the tournament scene in North America, Ryan started looking more fondly onto the no-gi circuit, where competition was quicker to re-start. To focus on this new branch of jiu-jitsu, Ryan joined Sean Applegate’s 10th Planet Academy. Aitken arrived as a brown belt and it took him 3 years to reach his black belt from Applegate, a promotion that took place on December 18, 2022.
Ryan Aitken Grappling Record
Ryan Aitken Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|34260
|Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte Johnson
|L
|EBI/OT
|Sapateiro Inv
|93KG
|SF
|2022
|40162
|Matheus LutesMatheus Lutes
|L
|Pts: 5x0
|ADCC Denver
|91KG
|F
|2023
|43853
|Elder CruzElder Cruz
|L
|Pts: 7x0
|ADCC ECTrials
|88KG
|4F
|2023
|46629
|Hunter Colvin
|D
|---
|Battle OT Promo
|ABS
|SPF
|2024
|48365
|Chris Wojcik
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|4F
|2024
|52470
|Jay RodriguezJay Rodriguez
|L
|Pts: 6x0
|ADCC
|88KG
|4F
|2024
|52531
|Izaak MichellIzaak Michell
|L
|Pts: 7x0
|ADCC
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|31308
|Elder CruzElder Cruz
|W
|EBI/OT
|Battle OB
|ABS
|R1
|2022
|31309
|Chris Wojcik
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Battle OB
|ABS
|4F
|2022
|31310
|Roosevelt Souza
|W
|EBI/OT
|Battle OB
|ABS
|SF
|2022
|31311
|Breylor Grout
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Battle OB
|ABS
|F
|2022
|34255
|Mike Lugo
|W
|EBI/OT
|Sapateiro Inv
|93KG
|8F
|2022
|34257
|Elder CruzElder Cruz
|W
|EBI/OT
|Sapateiro Inv
|93KG
|4F
|2022
|36087
|Fedor Nikolov
|W
|RNC
|SO Series 8
|83KG
|R1
|2022
|36091
|Mike Crisp
|W
|Inside heel hook
|SO Series 8
|83KG
|4F
|2022
|36095
|Chris Wojcik
|W
|Outside heel hook
|SO Series 8
|83KG
|SF
|2022
|36096
|K. Iwamoto
|W
|EBI/OT
|SO Series 8
|83KG
|F
|2022
|40151
|Octavio Gaytan
|W
|Submission
|ADCC Denver
|91KG
|8F
|2023
|40158
|Joseph Watson
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC Denver
|91KG
|4F
|2023
|40160
|Aaron Tiegs
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC Denver
|91KG
|SF
|2023
|42166
|Otavio Gaytan
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC Arizona
|91KG
|R1
|2023
|42168
|Jose Munoz
|W
|RNC
|ADCC Arizona
|91KG
|R2
|2023
|42170
|Joseph Watson
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC Arizona
|91KG
|4F
|2023
|42173
|Dylan Melton
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC Arizona
|91KG
|SF
|2023
|42174
|Kevin Crane
|W
|RNC
|ADCC Arizona
|91KG
|F
|2023
|42666
|Jacob McDonald
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC Chicago
|91KG
|R1
|2023
|42669
|Brian Nielson
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC Chicago
|91KG
|8F
|2023
|42674
|Stanley Rosa
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC Chicago
|91KG
|4F
|2023
|42678
|Joseph Watson
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC Chicago
|91KG
|SF
|2023
|42679
|Jacob CouchJacob Couch
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC Chicago
|91KG
|F
|2023
|45405
|JB Bechtloff
|W
|Yoko sankaku
|Main Character
|83KG
|R1
|2023
|45410
|Kade Anastasios
|W
|EBI/OT
|Main Character
|83KG
|4F
|2023
|45412
|Oliver TazaOliver Taza
|W
|EBI/OT
|Main Character
|83KG
|SF
|2023
|45413
|PJ BarchPJ Barch
|W
|EBI/OT
|Main Character
|83KG
|F
|2023
|46623
|Sergio ArdilaSergio Ardila
|D
|---
|Battle OT Promo
|ABS
|SPF
|2024
|48321
|Aaron Tiegs
|W
|RNC
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|R2
|2024
|48342
|Travis Thomas
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|R3
|2024
|48350
|A. McMahan
|W
|Katagatame
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|R4
|2024
|48359
|Giuseppe Lamanna
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|R5
|2024
|50629
|Adrian Nez
|W
|Armbar
|EBI 21
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|50636
|Franco Pana
|W
|EBI/OT
|EBI 21
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|50638
|Fedor Nikolov
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|EBI 21
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|50640
|Dan Manasoiu
|W
|EBI/OT
|EBI 21
|ABS
|F
|2024
|50767
|Andre PorfirioAndre Porfirio
|W
|RNC
|Enigma Inv
|ABS
|SPF
|2024
|52464
|Pedro MarinhoPedro Marinho
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC
|88KG
|R1
|2024