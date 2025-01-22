Achilles Rocha is an American grappler of Brazilian descent and a jiu-jitsu black belt under ADCC medalist Vagner Rocha (his father). He represents Vagner Rocha Martial Arts in the sport’s international circuit, particularly in the No-Gi ruleset, and has also represented the Fight Sports Team, a squad with long-standing links to VRMA. Achilles Rocha first made waves in the sport while competing in the colored belt divisions, where he conquered important titles with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). He is also the brother of another accomplished grappler, Jasmine Rocha.

Achilles Rocha Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Achilles Rocha

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Crolin Gracie > Jorge Popovitch > Pablo Popovitch > Vagner Rocha > Achilles Rocha

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2018 / 2021)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2020)

Main Achievements (Wrestling):

1st Place FHSAA D15 (2021)

1st Place Alpha Authentics Jupiter Qualifier (2022)

1st Place 10th Annual Somerset Scuffle (2021)

4th Place Florida Super 32 Early Entry (2020)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Scrambler / Top Position

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88.30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vagner Rocha Martial Arts

Achilles Rocha Biography

Achilles Rocha was born in August 2006 in Miami, Florida, United States.

Being the son of a lifelong martial artist and top-tier jiu-jitsu athlete, Vagner Rocha, Achilles’ initiation in combat sports came early, at the age of 4, through grappling. Competition was also a part of Rocha’s upbringing, an activity he started partaking in and excelling in as a child.

Achilles added folkstyle wrestling to his training regimen during high school, competing regularly in the Florida High School Athletic Association circuit while maintaining his focus on jiu-jitsu—particularly no-gi & submission grappling.

Just 3 months after his 15th birthday, Achilles Rocha competed in the ADCC East Coast Trials, one of the biggest qualifying tournaments in the world for the ADCC (the largest submission-grappling event in the sport). Rocha surprised many in the community by reaching the 4th round of the championship, beating experienced competitors on his way, a performance that put his name on the map. He would have many more exciting displays which, coupled with his aggressive competing style, made him a fan favorite while climbing the colored belt ranks.

In 2024, Achilles Rocha captured 3 important international titles, namely the Pan American No-Gi Championship in his weight class and the absolute, as well as a World No-Gi gold medal, after which he was promoted to the black belt rank by his father and longtime trainer, Vagner Rocha, on December 13, 2024.

NOTE REGARDING ACHILLES ROCHA’S RECORD

Traditionally, BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records, as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Rocha, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his teenage years. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records.

Considering the real potential Achilles Rocha has of one day conquering the ADCC World Championship, we have decided to add his matches at the Trials & main show, prior to him being ranked as a black belt, for historical purposes. We have also added a few of his matches before his official pro rank in a few professional shows of a higher standard. Our readers should keep in mind that he competed as early as 15 during this period, and his effective black belt record only began in 2025, a time when his record was already 20-8 on BJJ Heroes.