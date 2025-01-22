Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Achilles Rocha

Achilles Rocha is an American grappler of Brazilian descent and a jiu-jitsu black belt under ADCC medalist Vagner Rocha (his father). He represents Vagner Rocha Martial Arts in the sport’s international circuit, particularly in the No-Gi ruleset, and has also represented the Fight Sports Team, a squad with long-standing links to VRMA. Achilles Rocha first made waves in the sport while competing in the colored belt divisions, where he conquered important titles with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). He is also the brother of another accomplished grappler, Jasmine Rocha.

Achilles Rocha Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Achilles Rocha

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Crolin Gracie > Jorge Popovitch > Pablo Popovitch > Vagner Rocha > Achilles Rocha

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2018 / 2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2020)

Main Achievements (Wrestling):

  • 1st Place FHSAA D15 (2021)
  • 1st Place Alpha Authentics Jupiter Qualifier (2022)
  • 1st Place 10th Annual Somerset Scuffle (2021)
  • 4th Place Florida Super 32 Early Entry (2020)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Scrambler / Top Position

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88.30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vagner Rocha Martial Arts

Achilles Rocha Biography

Achilles Rocha was born in August 2006 in Miami, Florida, United States.

Being the son of a lifelong martial artist and top-tier jiu-jitsu athlete, Vagner Rocha, Achilles’ initiation in combat sports came early, at the age of 4, through grappling. Competition was also a part of Rocha’s upbringing, an activity he started partaking in and excelling in as a child.
Achilles added folkstyle wrestling to his training regimen during high school, competing regularly in the Florida High School Athletic Association circuit while maintaining his focus on jiu-jitsu—particularly no-gi & submission grappling.

Just 3 months after his 15th birthday, Achilles Rocha competed in the ADCC East Coast Trials, one of the biggest qualifying tournaments in the world for the ADCC (the largest submission-grappling event in the sport). Rocha surprised many in the community by reaching the 4th round of the championship, beating experienced competitors on his way, a performance that put his name on the map. He would have many more exciting displays which, coupled with his aggressive competing style, made him a fan favorite while climbing the colored belt ranks.

In 2024, Achilles Rocha captured 3 important international titles, namely the Pan American No-Gi Championship in his weight class and the absolute, as well as a World No-Gi gold medal, after which he was promoted to the black belt rank by his father and longtime trainer, Vagner Rocha, on December 13, 2024.

NOTE REGARDING ACHILLES ROCHA’S RECORD

Traditionally, BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records, as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Rocha, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his teenage years. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records.

Considering the real potential Achilles Rocha has of one day conquering the ADCC World Championship, we have decided to add his matches at the Trials & main show, prior to him being ranked as a black belt, for historical purposes. We have also added a few of his matches before his official pro rank in a few professional shows of a higher standard. Our readers should keep in mind that he competed as early as 15 during this period, and his effective black belt record only began in 2025, a time when his record was already 20-8 on BJJ Heroes.

Achilles Rocha Grappling Record

20 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    8 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (5%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

10 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Achilles Rocha Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
28944Jacob CouchJacob CouchLTriangleADCC EC Trials88KGR42021
30359Calon SabinoLGogoplataADCC BR2 Trials88KGR22022
31435Hunter ColvinLDiesel SqueezelADCC WC Trials88KG8F2022
37773Andre PorfirioAndre PorfirioLBotinhaM. Finishers 12ABSF2023
47422Matheus LutesMatheus LutesLReferee DecisionADCC BRA188KG8F2024
47777Andre PorfirioAndre PorfirioLPts: 3x0ADCC BRA288KG4F2024
48390Elder CruzElder CruzLReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials88KGR52024
52506Jay RodriguezJay RodriguezLRNCADCC88KGR12024
28911Sterling MellmanWTriangle armlockADCC EC Trials88KGR12021
28925Q. RosenzweigWPts: 2x0ADCC EC Trials88KGR22021
28930Sonny YohnWPts: 4x0ADCC EC Trials88KGR32021
31413Andy PerezWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials88KGR22022
31422Kade MoffittWPts: 5x0ADCC WC Trials88KGR32022
31429Tony BrionesWPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials88KGR162022
37763Tyler GruzalskiWReverse triangleM. Finishers 12ABSR12023
37767Nilo BurgenerWRNCM. Finishers 12ABS4F2023
37771J. JuremaWOutside heel hookM. Finishers 12ABSSF2023
42240JB BechtloffWToe holdWNO 19NASPF2023
45993Andy VarelaAndy VarelaWPts: 6x1UFC FPI 584KGSPF2023
47400Revilis BarcelosWJunny lockADCC BRA188KGR12024
47410Matheus NascimentoWPts: 0x0, PenADCC BRA188KGR22024
47748L. GusmaoWInside heel hookADCC BRA288KGR12024
47759Luiz TadeuWArmbarADCC BRA288KGR22024
47773Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 2x0ADCC BRA288KG8F2024
48350Jairod JamesWStraight ankle lockADCC WC Trials88KGR22024
48373Salvador GibbsWPts: 7x0ADCC WC Trials88KGR32024
48380Caleb CrumpWPts: 6x0ADCC WC Trials88KGR42024
49683Camron CouchWArmbarWNO 2393KGSPF2024
