Paulo Gabriel
Paulo Gabriel

Paulo Gabriel Martins da Costa, commonly known as Paulo Gabriel, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Letícia Ribeiro and Fabrício Camões (Morango), who worked extensively with Severino Soares “Dida” (RIP), and is one of the top representatives of the Gracie Humaita Association in the sport / martial art’s international circuit. Paulo Gabriel first gained notoriety while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he conquered important medals.

Paulo Gabriel Martins Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Paulo Gabriel Martins da Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Vini Aieta > Letícia Ribeiro > Paulo Gabriel

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Fabrício Camões > Paulo Gabriel

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NoGi (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Dallas Spring Open NoGi (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF San Diego Open NoGi (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF San Jose Open NoGi (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF San Jose Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2015 / 2016 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2015 / 2016 purple, 2017 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship NoGi (2017 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2015* purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2016 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Humaita

Paulo Gabriel Martins Biography

Paulo Gabriel Martins was born on March 13, 1996, in São Paulo, Brazil, where he grew up, raised in a well-known children’s shelter named DICA (Desenvolvimento Integral da Criança e do Adolescente).

Capoeira, swimming, and judo were all activities he practiced as a child, but the first sport Paulo became passionate about was jiu-jitsu, a martial art he started at the age of 13. At the time the young teenager was already a big mixed martial arts (MMA) fan and loved to watch the grappling aspect of cage-fighting. When one of the workers at the shelter, Mr. Ricardo Ferreira, started teaching at DICA, and although the program had a number of children enlisted, Paulo Gabriel quickly stood out from the group for his dedication.

When coach Ferreira moved to a different town, Martins joined a well-known, local jiu-jitsu team, where he met Severino Soares (Mestre Dida), the academy’s instructor and a figure of great importance in Paulo Gabriel’s upbringing.

Master Dida took Paulo Gabriel under his wing and pushed him to pursue an athlete’s lifestyle, a path which Paulo Gabriel could have easily swayed from, given his life’s circumstances. Dida graded the young talent from white to purple belt. It was at this belt rank that Martins was invited by Caio Terra to become part of his pro-team in California, United States of America, an offer accepted by the São Paulo native.

Paulo Gabriel’s stay with Caio Terra was short-lived as soon after he arrived, his girlfriend, Gabi McComb, also moved to the USA to coach at the Gracie Humaita Academy in South Bay. The commute between the two gyms was not a feasible endeavor and Paulo decided to move closer to McComb. He then joined the GH team, led by Letícia Ribeiro and Fabrício Camões.

Once at the Gracie Humaitá, Gabriel continued on the path of success, earning two IBJJF Pan American titles (gi and nogi) before his black belt promotion, on June 9, 2018. Paulo was awarded his black belt on the same day as his partner, Gabrielle McComb.

Paulo Gabriel Sponsors:

– Studio 540
– Jiujiteiro

Paulo Gabriel Grappling Record

14 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (14%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (21%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (29%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (7%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Paulo Gabriel Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
16703Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLReferee DecisionW.S.O.G.81KG8F2018
19511Alef BritoAlef BritoLTriangleSan Jose Open76KGSF2019
20412Alef BritoAlef BritoLPts: 4x2American Nats76KGF2019
16695Piter FrankW50/50 armbarW.S.O.G.81KGR12018
19507Mathew TerranceWArmbarSan Jose Open76KG4F2019
19508Rafael MansurRafael MansurWAdvSan Jose Open76KG4F2019
19540Thiago GaiaThiago GaiaWAdvSan Jose NGO73KGF2019
19897Edson CorteWChoke from backDallas Spring Open82KG4F2019
19899William DurkeeWReferee DecisionDallas Spring Open82KGSF2019
19900Rolando SamsonRolando SamsonWPointsDallas Spring Open82KGF2019
19917Kevin WilliamsWKatagatameDallas Spring NGOABSF2019
19956Victor PaschoalWPts: 0x0, AdvSan Diego Open76KGRR2019
19957Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWDQSan Diego Open76KGF2019
20388Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWReferee DecisionAmerican NG Nats73KGSF2019
20389Dustin AkbariWReferee DecisionAmerican NG Nats73KGF2019
20408Thiago LemosWReferee DecisionAmerican Nats76KG4F2019
20410Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWPointsAmerican Nats76KGSF2019

Paulo Gabriel Martins vs. Mathew McCormick

 

