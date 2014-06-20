Paulo Gabriel Martins da Costa, commonly known as Paulo Gabriel, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Letícia Ribeiro and Fabrício Camões (Morango), who worked extensively with Severino Soares “Dida” (RIP), and is one of the top representatives of the Gracie Humaita Association in the sport / martial art’s international circuit. Paulo Gabriel first gained notoriety while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he conquered important medals.

Paulo Gabriel Martins Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Paulo Gabriel Martins da Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Vini Aieta > Letícia Ribeiro > Paulo Gabriel

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Fabrício Camões > Paulo Gabriel

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NoGi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Dallas Spring Open NoGi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF San Diego Open NoGi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF San Jose Open NoGi (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF San Jose Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 purple)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2015 / 2016 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2015 / 2016 purple, 2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship NoGi (2017 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2015* purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2016 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Humaita

Paulo Gabriel Martins Biography

Paulo Gabriel Martins was born on March 13, 1996, in São Paulo, Brazil, where he grew up, raised in a well-known children’s shelter named DICA (Desenvolvimento Integral da Criança e do Adolescente).

Capoeira, swimming, and judo were all activities he practiced as a child, but the first sport Paulo became passionate about was jiu-jitsu, a martial art he started at the age of 13. At the time the young teenager was already a big mixed martial arts (MMA) fan and loved to watch the grappling aspect of cage-fighting. When one of the workers at the shelter, Mr. Ricardo Ferreira, started teaching at DICA, and although the program had a number of children enlisted, Paulo Gabriel quickly stood out from the group for his dedication.

When coach Ferreira moved to a different town, Martins joined a well-known, local jiu-jitsu team, where he met Severino Soares (Mestre Dida), the academy’s instructor and a figure of great importance in Paulo Gabriel’s upbringing.

Master Dida took Paulo Gabriel under his wing and pushed him to pursue an athlete’s lifestyle, a path which Paulo Gabriel could have easily swayed from, given his life’s circumstances. Dida graded the young talent from white to purple belt. It was at this belt rank that Martins was invited by Caio Terra to become part of his pro-team in California, United States of America, an offer accepted by the São Paulo native.

Paulo Gabriel’s stay with Caio Terra was short-lived as soon after he arrived, his girlfriend, Gabi McComb, also moved to the USA to coach at the Gracie Humaita Academy in South Bay. The commute between the two gyms was not a feasible endeavor and Paulo decided to move closer to McComb. He then joined the GH team, led by Letícia Ribeiro and Fabrício Camões.

Once at the Gracie Humaitá, Gabriel continued on the path of success, earning two IBJJF Pan American titles (gi and nogi) before his black belt promotion, on June 9, 2018. Paulo was awarded his black belt on the same day as his partner, Gabrielle McComb.

Paulo Gabriel Sponsors:

– Studio 540

– Jiujiteiro

Paulo Gabriel Grappling Record 14 WINS BY POINTS

2 ( 14 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

3 ( 21 %)

BY SUBMISSION

4 ( 29 %)

BY DECISION

4 ( 29 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

1 ( 7 %)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 50/50 armbar 25 1 #86e620 Armbar 25 1 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 25 1 #d1212a Katagatame 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 3 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 33 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 33 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 33 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Triangle 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Paulo Gabriel Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 16703 Jaime Canuto Jaime Canuto L Referee Decision W.S.O.G. 81KG 8F 2018 19511 Alef Brito Alef Brito L Triangle San Jose Open 76KG SF 2019 20412 Alef Brito Alef Brito L Pts: 4x2 American Nats 76KG F 2019 16695 Piter Frank W 50/50 armbar W.S.O.G. 81KG R1 2018 19507 Mathew Terrance W Armbar San Jose Open 76KG 4F 2019 19508 Rafael Mansur Rafael Mansur W Adv San Jose Open 76KG 4F 2019 19540 Thiago Gaia Thiago Gaia W Adv San Jose NGO 73KG F 2019 19897 Edson Corte W Choke from back Dallas Spring Open 82KG 4F 2019 19899 William Durkee W Referee Decision Dallas Spring Open 82KG SF 2019 19900 Rolando Samson Rolando Samson W Points Dallas Spring Open 82KG F 2019 19917 Kevin Williams W Katagatame Dallas Spring NGO ABS F 2019 19956 Victor Paschoal W Pts: 0x0, Adv San Diego Open 76KG RR 2019 19957 Johnny Tama Johnny Tama W DQ San Diego Open 76KG F 2019 20388 Johnny Tama Johnny Tama W Referee Decision American NG Nats 73KG SF 2019 20389 Dustin Akbari W Referee Decision American NG Nats 73KG F 2019 20408 Thiago Lemos W Referee Decision American Nats 76KG 4F 2019 20410 Rodrigo Freitas Rodrigo Freitas W Points American Nats 76KG SF 2019

