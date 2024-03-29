Sabrina Gondim is a jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Endres Barbosa and Tarcísio Jardim, who also worked extensively with Marcello Victor. Sabrina Gondim broke out as one of the hottest prospects in the sport as a colored belt, going on to cement her status as a leading competitor on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit by medaling in important tournaments such as the Brazilian National and South American Championships in her rookie year in the black belt division.

Sabrina Gondim Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Sabrina Rogéria Ataide Beserra Gondim

Nickname: Often referenced as Sasa, a diminutive of Sabrina.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Tarcísio Jardim > Endres Barbosa > Sabrina Gondim

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2023)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2023*)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 / 2020 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Sabrina Gondim Biography

Sabrina Gondim was born on April 08, 1999, in João Pessoa, the capital of the Brazilian state of Paraiba.

Growing up, Sabrina was very sporty, practicing several activities from her early childhood, which included futsal, volleyball, and gymnastics. Despite her best attempts, Gondim showed little talent for acrobatics, and since there was a judo club next to the gymnastics school, “Sasa’s” grandmother decided to try and enlist her in judo. She was 7 when she first put on a kimono.

Sabrina practiced and competed in judo for many years (10) but never applied for her black belt in the Japanese art of throwing due to the cost of the exam. By the time she was 15, she added jiu-jitsu to her weekly activities under coach Marcello Victor (Cascão JJ), doing both martial arts simultaneously for 2 years.

At 17, heavily incentivized by her instructor, Sabrina finally decided to compete in jiu-jitsu, with her first tournament being the Brazilian Nationals, a trip fully subsidized by her gym. Although unsuccessful, Sabrina loved the experience and decided to allocate more of her efforts to this sport, leaving judo behind to focus on BJJ.

Sabrina was under the tutelage of Marcello Victor up until her purple belt, a time when she started training at the Checkmat – Paraiba headquarters with coaches Endres Barbosa and Tarcísio Jardim, where she became one of the hottest prospects in her country, competing in the colored belt division. After plenty of success on the amateur circuit, Sabrina Gondim was promoted to black belt by her coaches Endres & Tarcisio, on September 2, 2022.

On May 2023, Sabrina competed at the Brazilian Nationals for the first time as a black belt where she reached the final despite being a rookie in the division. Her excellent performance caught the eye of Daniel Affini and his wife, Damaris de Luca, the leaders of Team Fratres, a professional jiu-jitsu squad stationed in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The two reached out to Sabrina in July that same year and hired Sasa to be a part of the team’s elite black belt competition workgroup.

The cover photo was taken by Ana Assis, follow her work at @a.assisfoto