Paul Jacob Barch, commonly known as PJ Barch, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Richie Martinez and Eddie Bravo, being one of the main representatives of the 10th Planet Team in this sport. A former All-American wrestling standout, Barch made the transition to grappling, gaining recognition particularly in the submission-only circuit after important wins at events such as the Onnit Invitational, Quintet Grappling Team Survival Match, and Sapateiro invitational.

PJ Barch Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Paul Jacob Barch

Nickname: “PJ”.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Júnior > Jean Jaques Machado > Eddie Bravo > Richie Martinez > PJ Barch

Main Achievements:

Quintet 2 Team Tournament Champion (2018)

Onnit Invitational 3 – 170lbs Champion (2016)

Onnit Invitational 9 – 170lbs Champion (2018)

Sapateiro Invitational 10 – 160 lbs Champion (2018)

Finishers ‘Show The Art’ Champion (2016)

Subversiv Team Tournament Champion (2018)

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: 10th Planet

PJ Barch Biography

PJ Barch was born on October 9, 1989, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America, growing up in Delaware.

Raised in a family with strong wrestling roots it was easy to assume that young Barch would one day be interested in grappling. With that in mind, PJ’s father had him training in a series of obstacle courses and challenges from a very young age, something he did with the intent of improving Barch’s body awareness, for a possible wrestling career at a later stage.

Although eager for PJ to practice the sport they loved, Barch’s parents wanted their son to choose wrestling by his own accord and didn’t force him on to the mats. Barch tried soccer and gymnastics before he asked his family to sign him to a wrestling program, something that happened in 5th grade (pewee division).

Although he thoroughly enjoyed wrestling, Barch shared his passion with other activities, namely surfing and American football. As he grew PJ realized he wasn’t big enough to make it in professional football, and his focus started leaning towards wrestling. By his freshman year, Barch was fully committed to the mats, placing 5th statewide in his sophomore year.

Competing for the Sussex Central Highschool during his senior year, PJ Barch received All-American status at multiple events, including Beast of the East. He would go on to wrestle at a Division 1 university (the Bloomberg University of Pennsylvania [2009]) and although he could not break the starting line up, Barch traveled throughout the year competing.

Struggling with a few personal issues, Barch decided to drop university two years in, later (2011) moving to Hawaii to finish college and pick up surfing again. It was while stationed in Hawaii that PJ found jiu-jitsu after a few local friends convinced Barch to visit BJ Penn’s gym in Hilo. In less than one year, PJ started competing in mixed martial arts (MMA), amassing a 2-0 record.

While in Hawaii Barch trained under the tutelage of JD Penn, later spending time in Portland, where he discovered Nathan Orchard and the local 10th Planet Academy. His relationship with the 10P team grew strong and when PJ moved to Stockholm – Sweden he sought Magnus Hansson, the team’s representative in the region. It was Magnus who awarded Barch his blue belt.

In 2015 PJ moved to San Diego. Coincidentally this happened to be the year when Richie Martinez opened his own 10th Planet affiliate in the region. Barch signed on to the “Boogeyman” gym and quickly became one of Richie’s most respected students, earning his purple, brown and black belts from Boogey, the latter in a ceremony led by the team’s leader, Eddie Bravo, on November 2016.

PJ Barch Grappling Record 24 WINS BY POINTS

7 ( 29 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

16 ( 67 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 4 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

16 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 38 6 #86e620 Inside heel hook 19 3 #5AD3D1 RNC 13 2 #d1212a Outside heel hook 6 1 #fad11b Neck crank 6 1 #f58822 Heel hook 6 1 #224aba Reverse triangle 6 1 #ff9124 Kimura 6 1 16 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 5 LOSSES BY POINTS

3 ( 60 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 40 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Kneebar 100 2 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS PJ Barch Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 9005 Gordon Ryan Gordon Ryan L Kneebar Sapateiro Inv. ABS SF 2016 13881 Vagner Rocha Vagner Rocha L Points EBI 13 70KG 4F 2017 16575 Renato Canuto Renato Canuto L Pts: 1x0 Kasai Pro 3 77KG RR 2018 16582 Jason Rau L Pts: 10x3 Kasai Pro 3 77KG RR 2018 17011 Gregor Gracie Gregor Gracie L Kneebar Quintet 3 ABS SF 2018 9002 Tony Barr W Outside heel hook Sapateiro Inv. ABS 4F 2016 11111 Robert Ezel W Inside heel hook Onnit Inv. 3 77KG 4F 2016 11112 Bill Watts W Armbar Onnit Inv. 3 77KG SF 2016 11113 L. Valente W RNC Onnit Inv. 3 77KG F 2016 11187 Mike Main W Points Show the Art N/A N/A 2016 11188 Mike Davilla W Points Show the Art N/A N/A 2016 11189 Jason Rau W Armbar Show the Art N/A N/A 2016 11190 Marcel Goncalves Marcel Goncalves W Points Gracie Worlds ABS SPF 2017 11492 Corey Brokaw W Armbar Sapateiro 10 72KG R1 2017 11494 Werther Marciales W Armbar Sapateiro 10 72KG 4F 2017 11495 Jason Rau W Inside heel hook Sapateiro 10 72KG SF 2017 11496 Pierre Leclerc W RNC Sapateiro 10 72KG F 2017 13876 Jason Soares W Points EBI 13 70KG R1 2017 16302 Krysiek Schorabski D --- Quintet II ABS N/A 2018 16308 Daisuke Nakamura Daisuke Nakamura D --- Quintet II ABS N/A 2018 16572 Victor Silverio Victor Silverio W Pts: 2x0 Kasai Pro 3 77KG RR 2018 16911 Jason Youseph W Neck crank Subversiv ABS SF 2018 16915 A. Claiborne W Heel hook Subversiv ABS F 2018 17010 Vitor Shaolin Vitor Shaolin W Armbar Quintet 3 ABS SF 2018 17232 Jordan Peitzman W Reverse triangle Onnit Inv. 9 77KG 4F 2018 17233 David Garmo W Points Onnit Inv. 9 77KG SF 2018 17234 Will Tacket W Kimura Onnit Inv. 9 77KG F 2018 17338 K. Fadlallah W Armbar ADCC EC Trials 77KG R1 2018 17345 Peter Shoemaker W Inside heel hook ADCC EC Trials 77KG R2 2018 17350 Josh Bacallao W Pts: 2x0 ADCC EC Trials 77KG 8F 2018 17352 William Tacket W Referee Decision ADCC EC Trials 77KG 4F 2018

PJ Barch vs Pat Sabatini Highlights

