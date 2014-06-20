Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

PJ Barch
PJ Barch

Paul Jacob Barch, commonly known as PJ Barch, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Richie Martinez and Eddie Bravo, being one of the main representatives of the 10th Planet Team in this sport. A former All-American wrestling standout, Barch made the transition to grappling, gaining recognition particularly in the submission-only circuit after important wins at events such as the Onnit Invitational, Quintet Grappling Team Survival Match, and Sapateiro invitational.

PJ Barch Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Paul Jacob Barch

Nickname: “PJ”.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Júnior > Jean Jaques Machado > Eddie Bravo > Richie Martinez > PJ Barch

Main Achievements:

  • Quintet 2 Team Tournament Champion (2018)
  • Onnit Invitational 3 – 170lbs Champion (2016)
  • Onnit Invitational 9 – 170lbs Champion (2018)
  • Sapateiro Invitational 10 – 160 lbs Champion (2018)
  • Finishers ‘Show The Art’ Champion (2016)
  • Subversiv Team Tournament Champion (2018)

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: 10th Planet

PJ Barch Biography

PJ Barch was born on October 9, 1989, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America, growing up in Delaware.

Raised in a family with strong wrestling roots it was easy to assume that young Barch would one day be interested in grappling. With that in mind, PJ’s father had him training in a series of obstacle courses and challenges from a very young age, something he did with the intent of improving Barch’s body awareness, for a possible wrestling career at a later stage.

Although eager for PJ to practice the sport they loved, Barch’s parents wanted their son to choose wrestling by his own accord and didn’t force him on to the mats. Barch tried soccer and gymnastics before he asked his family to sign him to a wrestling program, something that happened in 5th grade (pewee division).

Although he thoroughly enjoyed wrestling, Barch shared his passion with other activities, namely surfing and American football. As he grew PJ realized he wasn’t big enough to make it in professional football, and his focus started leaning towards wrestling. By his freshman year, Barch was fully committed to the mats, placing 5th statewide in his sophomore year.

Competing for the Sussex Central Highschool during his senior year, PJ Barch received All-American status at multiple events, including Beast of the East. He would go on to wrestle at a Division 1 university (the Bloomberg University of Pennsylvania [2009]) and although he could not break the starting line up, Barch traveled throughout the year competing.

Struggling with a few personal issues, Barch decided to drop university two years in, later (2011) moving to Hawaii to finish college and pick up surfing again. It was while stationed in Hawaii that PJ found jiu-jitsu after a few local friends convinced Barch to visit BJ Penn’s gym in Hilo. In less than one year, PJ started competing in mixed martial arts (MMA), amassing a 2-0 record.

While in Hawaii Barch trained under the tutelage of JD Penn, later spending time in Portland, where he discovered Nathan Orchard and the local 10th Planet Academy. His relationship with the 10P team grew strong and when PJ moved to Stockholm – Sweden he sought Magnus Hansson, the team’s representative in the region. It was Magnus who awarded Barch his blue belt.

In 2015 PJ moved to San Diego. Coincidentally this happened to be the year when Richie Martinez opened his own 10th Planet affiliate in the region. Barch signed on to the “Boogeyman” gym and quickly became one of Richie’s most respected students, earning his purple, brown and black belts from Boogey, the latter in a ceremony led by the team’s leader, Eddie Bravo, on November 2016.

PJ Barch Grappling Record

24 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (29%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    16 (67%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

16 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Armbar
38
6
Inside heel hook
19
3
RNC
13
2
Outside heel hook
6
1
Neck crank
6
1
Heel hook
6
1
Reverse triangle
6
1
Kimura
6
1
16
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (60%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Kneebar
100
2
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

PJ Barch Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
9005Gordon RyanGordon RyanLKneebarSapateiro Inv.ABSSF2016
13881Vagner RochaVagner RochaLPointsEBI 1370KG4F2017
16575Renato CanutoRenato CanutoLPts: 1x0Kasai Pro 377KGRR2018
16582Jason RauLPts: 10x3Kasai Pro 377KGRR2018
17011Gregor GracieGregor GracieLKneebarQuintet 3ABSSF2018
9002Tony BarrWOutside heel hookSapateiro Inv.ABS4F2016
11111Robert EzelWInside heel hookOnnit Inv. 377KG4F2016
11112Bill WattsWArmbarOnnit Inv. 377KGSF2016
11113L. ValenteWRNCOnnit Inv. 377KGF2016
11187Mike MainWPointsShow the ArtN/AN/A2016
11188Mike DavillaWPointsShow the ArtN/AN/A2016
11189Jason RauWArmbarShow the ArtN/AN/A2016
11190Marcel GoncalvesMarcel GoncalvesWPointsGracie WorldsABSSPF2017
11492Corey BrokawWArmbarSapateiro 1072KGR12017
11494Werther MarcialesWArmbarSapateiro 1072KG4F2017
11495Jason RauWInside heel hookSapateiro 1072KGSF2017
11496Pierre LeclercWRNCSapateiro 1072KGF2017
13876Jason SoaresWPointsEBI 1370KGR12017
16302Krysiek SchorabskiD---Quintet IIABSN/A2018
16308Daisuke NakamuraDaisuke NakamuraD---Quintet IIABSN/A2018
16572Victor SilverioVictor SilverioWPts: 2x0Kasai Pro 377KGRR2018
16911Jason YousephWNeck crankSubversivABSSF2018
16915A. ClaiborneWHeel hookSubversivABSF2018
17010Vitor ShaolinVitor ShaolinWArmbarQuintet 3ABSSF2018
17232Jordan PeitzmanWReverse triangleOnnit Inv. 977KG4F2018
17233David GarmoWPointsOnnit Inv. 977KGSF2018
17234Will TacketWKimuraOnnit Inv. 977KGF2018
17338K. FadlallahWArmbarADCC EC Trials77KGR12018
17345Peter ShoemakerWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KGR22018
17350Josh BacallaoWPts: 2x0ADCC EC Trials77KG8F2018
17352William TacketWReferee DecisionADCC EC Trials77KG4F2018

PJ Barch vs Pat Sabatini Highlights

