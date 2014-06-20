Paul Jacob Barch, commonly known as PJ Barch, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Richie Martinez and Eddie Bravo, being one of the main representatives of the 10th Planet Team in this sport. A former All-American wrestling standout, Barch made the transition to grappling, gaining recognition particularly in the submission-only circuit after important wins at events such as the Onnit Invitational, Quintet Grappling Team Survival Match, and Sapateiro invitational.
Full Name: Paul Jacob Barch
Nickname: “PJ”.
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Júnior > Jean Jaques Machado > Eddie Bravo > Richie Martinez > PJ Barch
Main Achievements:
- Quintet 2 Team Tournament Champion (2018)
- Onnit Invitational 3 – 170lbs Champion (2016)
- Onnit Invitational 9 – 170lbs Champion (2018)
- Sapateiro Invitational 10 – 160 lbs Champion (2018)
- Finishers ‘Show The Art’ Champion (2016)
- Subversiv Team Tournament Champion (2018)
Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar
Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: 10th Planet
PJ Barch Biography
PJ Barch was born on October 9, 1989, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America, growing up in Delaware.
Raised in a family with strong wrestling roots it was easy to assume that young Barch would one day be interested in grappling. With that in mind, PJ’s father had him training in a series of obstacle courses and challenges from a very young age, something he did with the intent of improving Barch’s body awareness, for a possible wrestling career at a later stage.
Although eager for PJ to practice the sport they loved, Barch’s parents wanted their son to choose wrestling by his own accord and didn’t force him on to the mats. Barch tried soccer and gymnastics before he asked his family to sign him to a wrestling program, something that happened in 5th grade (pewee division).
Although he thoroughly enjoyed wrestling, Barch shared his passion with other activities, namely surfing and American football. As he grew PJ realized he wasn’t big enough to make it in professional football, and his focus started leaning towards wrestling. By his freshman year, Barch was fully committed to the mats, placing 5th statewide in his sophomore year.
Competing for the Sussex Central Highschool during his senior year, PJ Barch received All-American status at multiple events, including Beast of the East. He would go on to wrestle at a Division 1 university (the Bloomberg University of Pennsylvania [2009]) and although he could not break the starting line up, Barch traveled throughout the year competing.
Struggling with a few personal issues, Barch decided to drop university two years in, later (2011) moving to Hawaii to finish college and pick up surfing again. It was while stationed in Hawaii that PJ found jiu-jitsu after a few local friends convinced Barch to visit BJ Penn’s gym in Hilo. In less than one year, PJ started competing in mixed martial arts (MMA), amassing a 2-0 record.
While in Hawaii Barch trained under the tutelage of JD Penn, later spending time in Portland, where he discovered Nathan Orchard and the local 10th Planet Academy. His relationship with the 10P team grew strong and when PJ moved to Stockholm – Sweden he sought Magnus Hansson, the team’s representative in the region. It was Magnus who awarded Barch his blue belt.
In 2015 PJ moved to San Diego. Coincidentally this happened to be the year when Richie Martinez opened his own 10th Planet affiliate in the region. Barch signed on to the “Boogeyman” gym and quickly became one of Richie’s most respected students, earning his purple, brown and black belts from Boogey, the latter in a ceremony led by the team’s leader, Eddie Bravo, on November 2016.
PJ Barch Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
7 (29%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
16 (67%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (4%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
16 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
3 (60%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (40%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
PJ Barch Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|9005
|Gordon RyanGordon Ryan
|L
|Kneebar
|Sapateiro Inv.
|ABS
|SF
|2016
|13881
|Vagner RochaVagner Rocha
|L
|Points
|EBI 13
|70KG
|4F
|2017
|16575
|Renato CanutoRenato Canuto
|L
|Pts: 1x0
|Kasai Pro 3
|77KG
|RR
|2018
|16582
|Jason Rau
|L
|Pts: 10x3
|Kasai Pro 3
|77KG
|RR
|2018
|17011
|Gregor GracieGregor Gracie
|L
|Kneebar
|Quintet 3
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|9002
|Tony Barr
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Sapateiro Inv.
|ABS
|4F
|2016
|11111
|Robert Ezel
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Onnit Inv. 3
|77KG
|4F
|2016
|11112
|Bill Watts
|W
|Armbar
|Onnit Inv. 3
|77KG
|SF
|2016
|11113
|L. Valente
|W
|RNC
|Onnit Inv. 3
|77KG
|F
|2016
|11187
|Mike Main
|W
|Points
|Show the Art
|N/A
|N/A
|2016
|11188
|Mike Davilla
|W
|Points
|Show the Art
|N/A
|N/A
|2016
|11189
|Jason Rau
|W
|Armbar
|Show the Art
|N/A
|N/A
|2016
|11190
|Marcel GoncalvesMarcel Goncalves
|W
|Points
|Gracie Worlds
|ABS
|SPF
|2017
|11492
|Corey Brokaw
|W
|Armbar
|Sapateiro 10
|72KG
|R1
|2017
|11494
|Werther Marciales
|W
|Armbar
|Sapateiro 10
|72KG
|4F
|2017
|11495
|Jason Rau
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Sapateiro 10
|72KG
|SF
|2017
|11496
|Pierre Leclerc
|W
|RNC
|Sapateiro 10
|72KG
|F
|2017
|13876
|Jason Soares
|W
|Points
|EBI 13
|70KG
|R1
|2017
|16302
|Krysiek Schorabski
|D
|---
|Quintet II
|ABS
|N/A
|2018
|16308
|Daisuke NakamuraDaisuke Nakamura
|D
|---
|Quintet II
|ABS
|N/A
|2018
|16572
|Victor SilverioVictor Silverio
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Kasai Pro 3
|77KG
|RR
|2018
|16911
|Jason Youseph
|W
|Neck crank
|Subversiv
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|16915
|A. Claiborne
|W
|Heel hook
|Subversiv
|ABS
|F
|2018
|17010
|Vitor ShaolinVitor Shaolin
|W
|Armbar
|Quintet 3
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|17232
|Jordan Peitzman
|W
|Reverse triangle
|Onnit Inv. 9
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|17233
|David Garmo
|W
|Points
|Onnit Inv. 9
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|17234
|Will Tacket
|W
|Kimura
|Onnit Inv. 9
|77KG
|F
|2018
|17338
|K. Fadlallah
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2018
|17345
|Peter Shoemaker
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2018
|17350
|Josh Bacallao
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|8F
|2018
|17352
|William Tacket
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2018
PJ Barch vs Pat Sabatini Highlights
