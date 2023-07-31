Rayron Gracie is a jiu-jitsu athlete and a member of the Gracie Family, arguably the most important family in the history of this martial art, belonging to the 4th generation of the clan’s production of outstanding combat sports competitors. Rayron was officially promoted to the black belt rank by his cousin, Kyra Gracie (June 2023), but also worked extensively with a number of the family’s legendary members such as Renzo, Rolles, Igor, Gregor, and Roger Gracie. Rayron Gracie first made waves in the sport while successfully competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, particularly in the gi (kimono) ruleset.

Rayron Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rayron Gracie

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Kyra Gracie > Rayron Gracie

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021** purple, 2023* brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 blue, 2021 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022* / 2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020* blue, 2021* purple, 2023* brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2023* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 blue, 2022 / 2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2017)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2018)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017**)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2018*)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018*)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018*)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2018*)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded / Cross Choke

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

Rayron Gracie Biography

Rayron Gracie was born on December 8, 2001, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but moved to his grandmother’s house in Rio de Janeiro, when he was just a few months old. Although he spent his formative years in Rio, he would visit his father, Ryan Gracie, in SP every month up until his dad’s passing, on December 15, 2007, a week after Rayron’s 6th birthday.

As expected, being a part of the most influential family in modern martial arts history, jiu-jitsu was present during Rayron’s upbringing, but it wasn’t until he moved to the United States (New York City), in 2015, that the young Gracie truly embraced his family’s trait.

While in the Big Apple, Rayron was given some responsibilities at his uncle’s gym, Renzo Gracie. This position drove the young Sao Paulo native to take jiu-jitsu seriously. His dedication and competitive prowess led to his blue belt promotion in a joint ceremony led by Renzo Gracie, Rolles, Igor, & Gregor Gracie.

As a juvenile blue belt, Rayron blossomed into one of the top young athletes in the world through his outstanding performances on the IBJJF circuit. His continuous success – first in the juvenile categories and later in the adult division – led the young athlete to seek out other training camps in the Gracie association, which included extended stays with one of the sport’s best athletes of all time, Roger Gracie, in England.

After continuous success on the international scene as a colored belt, on June 18, 2023, Rayron was promoted to black belt by his cousin, former ADCC & IBJJF World Champion, Kyra Gracie.