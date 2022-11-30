Rui Alves Neto is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Isaque Bahiense, who worked extensively with coaches Gabriel Figueiró and Nilson de Melo Alves (father). Rui gained notoriety in the sport as a representative of the Dream Art project, one of the first fully professional squads in jiu-jitsu, with whom he conquered numerous important titles of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP).

Rui Alves Neto Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rui Alves Neto

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Tererê > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Isaque Bahiense > Rui Alves

Main Achievements:

#1 Ranked Rookie Player AJP Tour Award (2022)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019* blue, 2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020* purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 blue)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2022 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2022 brown)

1st Place AJP South America Continental Pro (2022 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021** brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021/2022 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lapel Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Rui Alves Biography

Rui Alves Neto was born on November 11, 1999, in Osasco – a municipality in São Paulo State, Brazil – but grew up in neighboring Carapicuíba.

Although he was an avid football (soccer) player as a child, the love for the pitch gradually faded away as Alves entered adolescence, being replaced by a newfound curiosity for the mats. Much of this shift was due to Rui’s father, Nilson de Melo Alves. A black belt and regular competitor on the São Paulo circuit.

Nilson Alves started coaching Rui at the family garage in 2015. A tradition he maintained for many years, taking his son from white all the way to blue belt, going through all kids’ belts, and guiding young Rui through his competitive career.

As a blue belt, his father’s working arrangements meant that Rui did not have as regular training as his competitive aspirations demanded of him. For that reason, he joined Gracie Barra in Coita in order to keep a high training pace. His time at Team GB ended up short-lived as the pro-jiu-jitsu team, Dream Art, soon offered to enroll Rui Alves in their squad as the workgroup’s representative in the blue belt medium-heavyweight division.

From the blue belt onwards, Rui remained as a representative of the Dream Art project, climbing through the ranks under the supervision of coaches Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró.

On November 18, 2022, shortly after winning AJP’s Abu Dhabi World Pro, Rui Alves was promoted to the rank of black belt by Isaque Bahiense.