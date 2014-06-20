Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Seif-Eddine Houmine
Seif-Eddine Houmine

Seif-Eddine Houmine is a Moroccan born black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a rank he achieved while training under the guidance of Mathias Jardin and Zakaria Arhab. Houmine is widely recognized as one of the top representatives of the GF Team – France in the sport’s international circuit, being one of the top ultra-heavyweight (+100,50 kg / +222.0 lbs) athletes of his generation.

Seif-Eddine Houmine Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Seif-Eddine Houmine

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César Pereira > Mathias Jardin > Seif-Eddine Houmine

Main Achievements:

  • ACBJJ World Champion (2018)
  • ACBJJ European No-Gi Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Amsterdam Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Berlin Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts)

  • IBJJF European Open Champion (2015 blue)
  • IBJJF Paris Open Champion (2014** blue)
  • IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2017 brown)
  • IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2017* brown, 2014** blue):

Favorite Position/Technique: Cachecol Choke

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Seif-Eddine Houmine Biography

Seif-Eddine Houmine was born on June 24, 1988, in Oujda, a city in northeast Morocco, near the Algerian border, where he was raised.

It was during lower secondary education – which starts during the pre-teens age group, that Seif-Eddine found his love for sports. He became particularly proficient at hammer throwing during this period, competing at a high level before he was forced to step down from any sporting activity by his father’s request, as the school system did not cater for these sporting activities.

In high school Houmine returned to competition, being given the choice to practice judo or rugby; Seif-Eddine chose to do both, going on to play at a national level in judo and in rugby. He was eventually called to play for the Morrocco national rugby team, but the move was vetoed by Houmine’s father, who believed he needed to focus on his school grades, forcing him to relinquish all sporting activities.

As a 17-year-old, Seif-Eddine Houmine moved to France, seeking to pursue his studies. While there he got into weight training, discovering jiu-jitsu years later, at the age of 21 (2001). At the time, the young Moroccan was looking to practice a combat sport, he had heard of jiu-jitsu and the fact that Jackson Paulo Jacinto had recently opened a BJJ gym in Lille, where Seif-Eddine lived, drove him to the Brazilian black belt’s gym.

Although a very large individual with experience in judo groundwork (newaza), Seif-Eddine was man-handled by Jackson Paulo and his students in his first class. The experience was ego chattering, but Houmine decided to return, quickly becoming hooked to the sport/martial art.

Seif remained with Jackson Paulo up until his blue belt, he would later relocate and join coaches Zakaria Arhab and Mathias Jardin of the Grappling Fight Team (GFT) in Paris. It was under these two coaches that Houmine progressed through the belt system, earning his black belt on April 2018.

Seif Houmine Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (27%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (75%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Seif Houmine Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
16332Kaynan DuarteKaynan DuarteLPts: 4x2ACBJJ WorldABS4F2018
16588Sergio RiosLPts: 2x0ACBJJ NG PolandABS4F2018
16603Eldar RafigaevLSubmissionACBJJ PolandO95KGF2018
16609Sergio RiosLPts: 2x0ACBJJ PolandABSF2018
15163Bruno NahasWPts: 3x0ACBJJ PolandO95KG4F2018
15164Leonardo GoncalvesWChokeACBJJ PolandO95KGSF2018
15165Matheus XavierWReferee DecisionACBJJ PolandO95KGF2018
16326Rodrigo RibeiroRodrigo RibeiroWChokeACBJJ WorldO95KGSF2018
16328Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderWChokeACBJJ WorldO95KGF2018
16586Bruno MatiasBruno MatiasWReferee DecisionACBJJ NG PolandO95KGSF2018
16587Eldar RafigaevWPts: 5x0ACBJJ NG PolandO95KGF2018
16602Lukasz ChudzikWPts: 4x2ACBJJ PolandO95KGSF2018
16604Gabriel SousaGabriel SousaWChokeACBJJ PolandABSR12018
16607Antonio JuniorWPts: 3x0ACBJJ PolandABS4F2018
16792Thiago BorgesThiago BorgesWChokeAmsterdam OpenO100KGSF2018
16793Jamie HughesWChokeAmsterdam OpenO100KGF2018
17722Martin GobelWChokeBerlin OpenO100KGF2018
17723Ali MunfaradiWChokeBerlin OpenABSSF2018
17724Vegard RandebergWChokeBerlin OpenABSF2018

Seif-Eddine Houmine vs Igor Schneider

