Seif-Eddine Houmine is a Moroccan born black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a rank he achieved while training under the guidance of Mathias Jardin and Zakaria Arhab. Houmine is widely recognized as one of the top representatives of the GF Team – France in the sport’s international circuit, being one of the top ultra-heavyweight (+100,50 kg / +222.0 lbs) athletes of his generation.

Seif-Eddine Houmine Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Seif-Eddine Houmine

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César Pereira > Mathias Jardin > Seif-Eddine Houmine

Main Achievements:

ACBJJ World Champion (2018)

ACBJJ European No-Gi Champion (2018)

IBJJF Amsterdam Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Berlin Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2015 blue)

IBJJF Paris Open Champion (2014** blue)

IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2017* brown, 2014** blue):

Favorite Position/Technique: Cachecol Choke

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Seif-Eddine Houmine Biography

Seif-Eddine Houmine was born on June 24, 1988, in Oujda, a city in northeast Morocco, near the Algerian border, where he was raised.

It was during lower secondary education – which starts during the pre-teens age group, that Seif-Eddine found his love for sports. He became particularly proficient at hammer throwing during this period, competing at a high level before he was forced to step down from any sporting activity by his father’s request, as the school system did not cater for these sporting activities.

In high school Houmine returned to competition, being given the choice to practice judo or rugby; Seif-Eddine chose to do both, going on to play at a national level in judo and in rugby. He was eventually called to play for the Morrocco national rugby team, but the move was vetoed by Houmine’s father, who believed he needed to focus on his school grades, forcing him to relinquish all sporting activities.

As a 17-year-old, Seif-Eddine Houmine moved to France, seeking to pursue his studies. While there he got into weight training, discovering jiu-jitsu years later, at the age of 21 (2001). At the time, the young Moroccan was looking to practice a combat sport, he had heard of jiu-jitsu and the fact that Jackson Paulo Jacinto had recently opened a BJJ gym in Lille, where Seif-Eddine lived, drove him to the Brazilian black belt’s gym.

Although a very large individual with experience in judo groundwork (newaza), Seif-Eddine was man-handled by Jackson Paulo and his students in his first class. The experience was ego chattering, but Houmine decided to return, quickly becoming hooked to the sport/martial art.

Seif remained with Jackson Paulo up until his blue belt, he would later relocate and join coaches Zakaria Arhab and Mathias Jardin of the Grappling Fight Team (GFT) in Paris. It was under these two coaches that Houmine progressed through the belt system, earning his black belt on April 2018.

Seif Houmine Grappling Record 15 WINS BY POINTS

4 ( 27 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

9 ( 60 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 13 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke 100 9 9 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

3 ( 75 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Submission 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Seif Houmine Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 16332 Kaynan Duarte Kaynan Duarte L Pts: 4x2 ACBJJ World ABS 4F 2018 16588 Sergio Rios L Pts: 2x0 ACBJJ NG Poland ABS 4F 2018 16603 Eldar Rafigaev L Submission ACBJJ Poland O95KG F 2018 16609 Sergio Rios L Pts: 2x0 ACBJJ Poland ABS F 2018 15163 Bruno Nahas W Pts: 3x0 ACBJJ Poland O95KG 4F 2018 15164 Leonardo Goncalves W Choke ACBJJ Poland O95KG SF 2018 15165 Matheus Xavier W Referee Decision ACBJJ Poland O95KG F 2018 16326 Rodrigo Ribeiro Rodrigo Ribeiro W Choke ACBJJ World O95KG SF 2018 16328 Igor Schneider Igor Schneider W Choke ACBJJ World O95KG F 2018 16586 Bruno Matias Bruno Matias W Referee Decision ACBJJ NG Poland O95KG SF 2018 16587 Eldar Rafigaev W Pts: 5x0 ACBJJ NG Poland O95KG F 2018 16602 Lukasz Chudzik W Pts: 4x2 ACBJJ Poland O95KG SF 2018 16604 Gabriel Sousa Gabriel Sousa W Choke ACBJJ Poland ABS R1 2018 16607 Antonio Junior W Pts: 3x0 ACBJJ Poland ABS 4F 2018 16792 Thiago Borges Thiago Borges W Choke Amsterdam Open O100KG SF 2018 16793 Jamie Hughes W Choke Amsterdam Open O100KG F 2018 17722 Martin Gobel W Choke Berlin Open O100KG F 2018 17723 Ali Munfaradi W Choke Berlin Open ABS SF 2018 17724 Vegard Randeberg W Choke Berlin Open ABS F 2018

Seif-Eddine Houmine vs Igor Schneider

