Waldyr Filho is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques and a representative of the Brazilian Top Team (BTT), Juiz de Fora branch, a prosperous academy, known for producing top-level athletes. Waldyr made a name for himself while competing in the colored belt divisions of the sport, particularly in the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) circuit, a time when he conquered important medals in the World, European and Brazilian National Championships.

Waldyr Filho Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Waldyr Alberto Costa Santos Filho

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Ricardo Marques > Waldyr Filho

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2012**)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2012)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NO-GI Juvenile (2011*, 2012)

1st Place UAEJJF Rio de Janeiro Pro (2015 **purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Brasília Pro (2015** purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2016 brown)

1st Place IBJJF San Antonio Open (2018** brown)

1st Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Open (2017** brown)

1st Place IBJJF Rio Winter Open (2016, 2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Rio de Janeiro Open (2014 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Vitória Open (2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2016**, 2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Pro (2016, 2017 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015 purple, 2017 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NO-GI Juvenile (2012*)

2nd Place UAEJJF Manaus Pro (2017 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Pro (2016*, 2017* brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: BTT

Waldyr Filho Biography

Waldyr Filho was born on August 18, 1995, in Belém do Pará, Brazil, a city many claim to be the birthplace of jiu-jitsu in South-America.

Throughout his youth Filho was very connected with a sporting lifestyle, playing football (soccer) and basketball competitively before finding karate, at the age of 9, influenced by his older brother who was a student of the Japanese martial art under the guidance of Yoshinzo Machida, Lyoto Machida’s father.

It was also by the influence of his brother, Marcelo, that Filho joined jiu-jitsu in February 2007. Marcelo was a big fan of cage-fighting and embedded that love for the sport in the younger Waldyr. Looking for somewhere to learn the moves they saw on the Pride FC ring, particularly the grappling ones, Filho joined Ricardo Marques‘ academy, the famous BTT de Juiz de Fora.

Waldyr felt a great connection with jiu-jitsu from early on in his grappling career, a career filled with solid performances at the colored belt levels of BJJ. His drive for competitive grappling led him to the decision of going pro at the age of 19, with the full support of his family, particularly his father who sponsored Filho during the first years of his career.

After a strong career as a colored belt, Waldir Filho was promoted to black belt, on July 30, 2019, by his lifelong coach, Ricardo Marques.

Waldyr Filho Grappling Record 4 WINS BY POINTS

2 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 25 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION WINS #214eb8 Submission 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION 5 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 20 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

3 ( 60 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 20 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Waldyr Filho Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 21488 Otavio Nalatti L Pts: 0x0, Adv Sao Paulo Open O100KG F 2019 21825 Daniel Hyussen L Referee Decision BH Spring Open 100KG SF 2019 21827 Fernando Reis Fernando Reis L Pts: 0x0, Adv BH Spring Open ABS SF 2019 22054 Victor Hugo Victor Hugo L Pts: 7x0 Grand Slam RJ 120KG 4F 2019 22060 Gilmar Oliveira L Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam RJ 120KG RPC 2019 21486 Kitner Moura W Pts: 8x0 Sao Paulo Open O100KG 4F 2019 21487 Fernando Camoles W Pts: 10x2 Sao Paulo Open O100KG SF 2019 21826 Ricardo Rocha W Submission BH Spring Open ABS 4F 2019 22059 Max Mendes W Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam RJ 120KG RPC 2019

