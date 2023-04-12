Zachary Kaima’alili Kaina-Kokubun, commonly known as Zach Kaina, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Guilherme Mendes, who represents team Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ) in the sport’s international circuit. Kaina is widely regarded as one of the top competitors of his generation, a reputation he earned while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, where he earned numerous important medals before being promoted to the pro level.

Zach Kaina Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Zachary Kaima’alili Kaina-Kokubun

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Ramon Lemos > Guilherme Mendes > Zach Kaina

Main Achievements:

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020* / 2021 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018** / 2019)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019*)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2019*)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019*)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ)

Zach Kaina Biography

Zach Kaina was born on May 23, 2002, in Oahu, Hawaii, USA, where he spent his early childhood, prior to his move to California at the age of 10.

The introduction to martial arts came by way of karate at the age of 5, a short-lived experience as Kaina did not find the striking-based combat style appealing. Being from Hawaii, Zach’s family was well aware of BJ Penn – a famous Hawaiian, former two-weight class champion of the UFC, and the first American athlete to win an IBJJF World title in the adult black belt division. So, when little Kaina fell out of interest in karate, his mom was quick to add him to a local jiu-jitsu school.

As a 6-year-old, Zach Kaina began his grappling tuition under the guidance of Mike and Chris Onzuka of team O2 (and later adding Kyle Nitahara), receiving all belts up to orange in Hawaii.

Already fully embedded in jiu-jitsu culture, by the age of 10, Zach moved to Costa Mesa, California (along with his family) to train at the Art Of Jiu-Jitsu Academy (AOJ) under the Believe & Achieve kids program, one of the sport’s most accomplished curriculums.

Zach Kaina arrived at AOJ as an orange belt, quickly becoming one of coach Guilherme Mendes’ top performers. Kaina went from the orange belt all the way to a professional level with AOJ, receiving his black belt on December 09, 2023, from the hands of Guilherme Mendes.