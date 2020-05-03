Yuri Hendrex is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cicero Costha and Mardem Brito “Tubarão” as well as a representative of the PSLPB academy in this sport/martial art. Recognized as one of Brazil’s top grappling prospects, Hendrex’s reputation was conquered in São Paulo’s tournament circuit, one of the most competitive tours in the world, during Yuri’s colored belt career and later cemented as a professional, at the black belt level.

Yuri Hendrex Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Yuri Hendrex Assunção Soares

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Yuri Hendrex

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nats NoGi (2018 brown)

1st Place CBJJE Brazilian Nationals (2017 / 2018 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Abu-Dhabi World Pro (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo BJJ Pro (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2017 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, AD (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2017 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha PSLPB

Yuri Hendrex Biography

Yuri Hendrex was born on April 06, 1996, in Macapá, a city located on the northern channel of the Amazon River, in the Brazilian state of Amapá.

As a child, Yuri was committed to football (soccer), playing both recreationally and competitively. His “bad temper” on the pitch led him to jiu-jitsu, an activity he started in the hope that martial arts would slow Hendrex down.

Coach Mardem Brito “Tubarão” was Hendrex’s first instructor, tuition that started back in 2012 when Yuri was 14 years old. The young Brazilian felt immediately drawn to grappling, starting his competition career from the get-go. By the time he was a blue belt, Hendrex was already dedicating his full attention to the sport.

It was as a purple belt that Yuri met Cicero Costha when the famous PSLPB head instructor visited Macapá for a few workshops. With the CBJJE World Championship, held in São Paulo, coming up, coach Tubarão asked for two of his students – Yuri and Ayan Martins – to sleep at Cicero’s gym during the time of the tournament. A request accepted by Costha.

From this initial connection, it did not take long for Hendrex to become a part of the PSLPB workgroup, soon moving to São Paulo, being promoted to brown and black belt by coach Cicero Costha, the latter in a ceremony that took place on December 4, 2020.

Idiosyncrasies

When competing Hendrex’s black belt has an inscription: Ayan Martins. That is a homage to his former training partner and best friend, who past away in 2017. The two came to Cicero Costha’s academy together from Macapá as purple belts and shared the same dreams.