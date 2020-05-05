Harryson Pereira is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Elexsandro Silvestre Machado and a representative of the Ataque Duplo team in the sport. Harryson first made waves on at a global level as a brown belt, a time when he earned 2 silver medals at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship, going on to further his career as a black belt. Pereira is also one of the few international competitors at the top tier level who is not a full-time professional.
Harryson Pereira Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Harryson Santana Pereira
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Murilo Rupp > Elexsandro Silvestre > Harryson Pereira
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Southern Brazil Championship NoGi (2020**)
- 1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019)
- 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship NoGi (2019)
- 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Southern Brazil Championship (2020**)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 / 2019 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing
Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Ataque Duplo
Harryson Pereira Biography
Harryson Pereira was born on December 13, 1994, in Florianópolis, the capital of Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, growing up in the neighboring Biguaçu.
The sporting lifestyle was a big part of Harrysons upbringing, going through a variety of physical activities, being particularly fond of capoeira, which he practiced from the age of 5 to 14. The introduction to the gi came later, as a 10-year-old, through jiu-jitsu, a martial art practiced by the influence of his father and older cousin, who were already students of the ground game.
Coach Elexsandro Silvestre Machado was Harrysons first and the only instructor, from day 1 on the mats, up until Pereiras black belt promotion. Given Silvestre’s strong judo background, the Japanese art of throwing was also added to Harrysons weekly routine from the very start of his grappling upbringing. Harryson started competing early on in both jiu-jitsu and judo, finally opting to focus on BJJ as a brown belt.
Although very successful in the competitive arena, Harryson Pereira always worked to sustain his jiu-jitsu career. His efforts were rewarded on June 6, 2019, the date the young Biguaçu native earned his black belt.
Harryson Pereira Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
9 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
9 (50%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
9 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (33%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (25%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (42%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Harryson Pereira Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|21443
|Gabriel Volante
|L
|Adv
|Sao Paulo Open
|94KG
|F
|2019
|21456
|Fellipe AndrewFellipe Andrew
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Sao Paulo NGO
|97KG
|F
|2019
|21800
|Fabio AlanoFabio Alano
|L
|Submission
|Curitiba Sp. Open
|100KG
|F
|2019
|22175
|Rafael Reis
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|South American
|97KG
|F
|2019
|22232
|Gerard LabinskiGerard Labinski
|L
|Points
|South American
|100KG
|SF
|2019
|22243
|Igor SchneiderIgor Schneider
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|South American
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|22541
|Maik Matos
|L
|Omoplata-wristlock
|Copa Podio
|100KG
|RR
|2019
|22544
|E. Muniz
|L
|Estima lock
|Copa Podio
|100KG
|RR
|2019
|22549
|Marcus RibeiroMarcus Ribeiro
|L
|Pts: 8x0
|Copa Podio
|100KG
|RR
|2019
|22842
|Jurandir ConceicaoJurandir Conceicao
|L
|Omoplata
|Sul Brasileiro
|100KG
|SF
|2020
|22849
|Erberth SantosErberth Santos
|L
|Adv
|Sul Brasileiro
|ABS
|SF
|2020
|22950
|Erberth SantosErberth Santos
|L
|Kneebar
|Curitiba SO
|100KG
|F
|2020
|21441
|Thiago Andrade
|W
|Points
|Sao Paulo Open
|94KG
|SF
|2019
|21448
|Leo Nascimento
|W
|Points
|Sao Paulo Open
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|21449
|Anaue Pavanello
|W
|Points
|Sao Paulo Open
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|21450
|Wellington Eller
|W
|Points
|Sao Paulo Open
|ABS
|F
|2019
|21799
|Marcelo Castro
|W
|Choke
|Curitiba Sp. Open
|100KG
|SF
|2019
|22015
|Marcelo GomideMarcelo Gomide
|W
|Points
|South American NG
|97KG
|SF
|2019
|22174
|Marcelo GomideMarcelo Gomide
|W
|Points
|South American
|97KG
|SF
|2019
|22229
|Brenno Novaes
|W
|Points
|South American
|100KG
|4F
|2019
|22237
|Lincon Silva
|W
|Submission
|South American
|ABS
|R1
|2019
|22240
|Alexandre Pereira
|W
|Points
|South American
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|22361
|Elisael Leite
|W
|Kimura
|Florianopolis Pro
|94KG
|4F
|2019
|22362
|Felipe Silva
|W
|Armbar
|Florianopolis Pro
|94KG
|SF
|2019
|22363
|Eduardo Machado
|W
|Clock choke
|Florianopolis Pro
|94KG
|F
|2019
|22848
|Jurandir ConceicaoJurandir Conceicao
|W
|Kimura
|Sul Brasileiro
|ABS
|4F
|2020
|22947
|Marcelo GomideMarcelo Gomide
|W
|Estima lock
|Curitiba SO
|100KG
|4F
|2020
|22949
|Rafael Message
|W
|Points
|Curitiba SO
|100KG
|SF
|2020
|22963
|Felipe Rosa
|W
|Armbar
|Curitiba SNGO
|97KG
|F
|2020
|22964
|Rafael Leite
|W
|RNC
|Curitiba SNGO
|ABS
|F
|2020
Harryson Pereira VS Felipe Rosa