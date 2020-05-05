Harryson Pereira is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Elexsandro Silvestre Machado and a representative of the Ataque Duplo team in the sport. Harryson first made waves on at a global level as a brown belt, a time when he earned 2 silver medals at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship, going on to further his career as a black belt. Pereira is also one of the few international competitors at the top tier level who is not a full-time professional.

Harryson Pereira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Harryson Santana Pereira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Murilo Rupp > Elexsandro Silvestre > Harryson Pereira

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Southern Brazil Championship NoGi (2020**)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship NoGi (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Southern Brazil Championship (2020**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 / 2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Ataque Duplo

Harryson Pereira Biography

Harryson Pereira was born on December 13, 1994, in Florianópolis, the capital of Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, growing up in the neighboring Biguaçu.

The sporting lifestyle was a big part of Harrysons upbringing, going through a variety of physical activities, being particularly fond of capoeira, which he practiced from the age of 5 to 14. The introduction to the gi came later, as a 10-year-old, through jiu-jitsu, a martial art practiced by the influence of his father and older cousin, who were already students of the ground game.

Coach Elexsandro Silvestre Machado was Harrysons first and the only instructor, from day 1 on the mats, up until Pereiras black belt promotion. Given Silvestre’s strong judo background, the Japanese art of throwing was also added to Harrysons weekly routine from the very start of his grappling upbringing. Harryson started competing early on in both jiu-jitsu and judo, finally opting to focus on BJJ as a brown belt.

Although very successful in the competitive arena, Harryson Pereira always worked to sustain his jiu-jitsu career. His efforts were rewarded on June 6, 2019, the date the young Biguaçu native earned his black belt.

Harryson Pereira Grappling Record 18 WINS BY POINTS

9 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

9 ( 50 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Kimura 22 2 #86e620 Armbar 22 2 #5AD3D1 RNC 11 1 #d1212a Choke 11 1 #fad11b Submission 11 1 #f58822 Clock choke 11 1 #224aba Estima lock 11 1 9 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 12 LOSSES BY POINTS

4 ( 33 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

3 ( 25 %)

BY SUBMISSION

5 ( 42 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Submission 20 1 #86e620 Omoplata-wristlock 20 1 #5AD3D1 Estima lock 20 1 #d1212a Omoplata 20 1 #fad11b Kneebar 20 1 5 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Harryson Pereira Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 21443 Gabriel Volante L Adv Sao Paulo Open 94KG F 2019 21456 Fellipe Andrew Fellipe Andrew L Pts: 2x2, Adv Sao Paulo NGO 97KG F 2019 21800 Fabio Alano Fabio Alano L Submission Curitiba Sp. Open 100KG F 2019 22175 Rafael Reis L Pts: 2x0 South American 97KG F 2019 22232 Gerard Labinski Gerard Labinski L Points South American 100KG SF 2019 22243 Igor Schneider Igor Schneider L Pts: 4x0 South American ABS 4F 2019 22541 Maik Matos L Omoplata-wristlock Copa Podio 100KG RR 2019 22544 E. Muniz L Estima lock Copa Podio 100KG RR 2019 22549 Marcus Ribeiro Marcus Ribeiro L Pts: 8x0 Copa Podio 100KG RR 2019 22842 Jurandir Conceicao Jurandir Conceicao L Omoplata Sul Brasileiro 100KG SF 2020 22849 Erberth Santos Erberth Santos L Adv Sul Brasileiro ABS SF 2020 22950 Erberth Santos Erberth Santos L Kneebar Curitiba SO 100KG F 2020 21441 Thiago Andrade W Points Sao Paulo Open 94KG SF 2019 21448 Leo Nascimento W Points Sao Paulo Open ABS 4F 2019 21449 Anaue Pavanello W Points Sao Paulo Open ABS SF 2019 21450 Wellington Eller W Points Sao Paulo Open ABS F 2019 21799 Marcelo Castro W Choke Curitiba Sp. Open 100KG SF 2019 22015 Marcelo Gomide Marcelo Gomide W Points South American NG 97KG SF 2019 22174 Marcelo Gomide Marcelo Gomide W Points South American 97KG SF 2019 22229 Brenno Novaes W Points South American 100KG 4F 2019 22237 Lincon Silva W Submission South American ABS R1 2019 22240 Alexandre Pereira W Points South American ABS 4F 2019 22361 Elisael Leite W Kimura Florianopolis Pro 94KG 4F 2019 22362 Felipe Silva W Armbar Florianopolis Pro 94KG SF 2019 22363 Eduardo Machado W Clock choke Florianopolis Pro 94KG F 2019 22848 Jurandir Conceicao Jurandir Conceicao W Kimura Sul Brasileiro ABS 4F 2020 22947 Marcelo Gomide Marcelo Gomide W Estima lock Curitiba SO 100KG 4F 2020 22949 Rafael Message W Points Curitiba SO 100KG SF 2020 22963 Felipe Rosa W Armbar Curitiba SNGO 97KG F 2020 22964 Rafael Leite W RNC Curitiba SNGO ABS F 2020

Harryson Pereira VS Felipe Rosa