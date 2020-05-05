Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Harryson Pereira

Harryson Pereira is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Elexsandro Silvestre Machado and a representative of the Ataque Duplo team in the sport. Harryson first made waves on at a global level as a brown belt, a time when he earned 2 silver medals at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship, going on to further his career as a black belt. Pereira is also one of the few international competitors at the top tier level who is not a full-time professional.

Harryson Pereira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Harryson Santana Pereira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Murilo Rupp > Elexsandro Silvestre > Harryson Pereira

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Southern Brazil Championship NoGi (2020**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship NoGi (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Southern Brazil Championship (2020**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 / 2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Ataque Duplo

Harryson Pereira Biography

Harryson Pereira was born on December 13, 1994, in Florianópolis, the capital of Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, growing up in the neighboring Biguaçu.

The sporting lifestyle was a big part of Harrysons upbringing, going through a variety of physical activities, being particularly fond of capoeira, which he practiced from the age of 5 to 14. The introduction to the gi came later, as a 10-year-old, through jiu-jitsu, a martial art practiced by the influence of his father and older cousin, who were already students of the ground game.

Coach Elexsandro Silvestre Machado was Harrysons first and the only instructor, from day 1 on the mats, up until Pereiras black belt promotion. Given Silvestre’s strong judo background, the Japanese art of throwing was also added to Harrysons weekly routine from the very start of his grappling upbringing. Harryson started competing early on in both jiu-jitsu and judo, finally opting to focus on BJJ as a brown belt.

Although very successful in the competitive arena, Harryson Pereira always worked to sustain his jiu-jitsu career. His efforts were rewarded on June 6, 2019, the date the young Biguaçu native earned his black belt.

Harryson Pereira Grappling Record

18 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (25%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Harryson Pereira Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21443Gabriel VolanteLAdvSao Paulo Open94KGF2019
21456Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLPts: 2x2, AdvSao Paulo NGO97KGF2019
21800Fabio AlanoFabio AlanoLSubmissionCuritiba Sp. Open100KGF2019
22175Rafael ReisLPts: 2x0South American97KGF2019
22232Gerard LabinskiGerard LabinskiLPointsSouth American100KGSF2019
22243Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderLPts: 4x0South AmericanABS4F2019
22541Maik MatosLOmoplata-wristlockCopa Podio100KGRR2019
22544E. MunizLEstima lockCopa Podio100KGRR2019
22549Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLPts: 8x0Copa Podio100KGRR2019
22842Jurandir ConceicaoJurandir ConceicaoLOmoplataSul Brasileiro100KGSF2020
22849Erberth SantosErberth SantosLAdvSul BrasileiroABSSF2020
22950Erberth SantosErberth SantosLKneebarCuritiba SO100KGF2020
21441Thiago AndradeWPointsSao Paulo Open94KGSF2019
21448Leo NascimentoWPointsSao Paulo OpenABS4F2019
21449Anaue PavanelloWPointsSao Paulo OpenABSSF2019
21450Wellington EllerWPointsSao Paulo OpenABSF2019
21799Marcelo CastroWChokeCuritiba Sp. Open100KGSF2019
22015Marcelo GomideMarcelo GomideWPointsSouth American NG97KGSF2019
22174Marcelo GomideMarcelo GomideWPointsSouth American97KGSF2019
22229Brenno NovaesWPointsSouth American100KG4F2019
22237Lincon SilvaWSubmissionSouth AmericanABSR12019
22240Alexandre PereiraWPointsSouth AmericanABS4F2019
22361Elisael LeiteWKimuraFlorianopolis Pro94KG4F2019
22362Felipe SilvaWArmbarFlorianopolis Pro94KGSF2019
22363Eduardo MachadoWClock chokeFlorianopolis Pro94KGF2019
22848Jurandir ConceicaoJurandir ConceicaoWKimuraSul BrasileiroABS4F2020
22947Marcelo GomideMarcelo GomideWEstima lockCuritiba SO100KG4F2020
22949Rafael MessageWPointsCuritiba SO100KGSF2020
22963Felipe RosaWArmbarCuritiba SNGO97KGF2020
22964Rafael LeiteWRNCCuritiba SNGOABSF2020

Harryson Pereira VS Felipe Rosa

 

